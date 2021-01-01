« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Southport stabbing incident.  (Read 1203 times)

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,075
  • How are we
Re: Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 07:02:00 pm »
Unimaginable.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,179
Re: Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 07:02:47 pm »
Those poor families. Heart goes out to them . Any parents worst nightmare.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,839
  • YNWA
Re: Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 07:03:27 pm »
Horrendous.

My niece is of a similar age and lives a few villages away from Banks, shes really distraught as knows a lot of guys that age who live that way and has told my sister (her mum) that she doesnt feel safe. Not nice at all.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,465
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 07:05:22 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 06:58:38 pm
Its been confirmed that two children have died.

9 others injured, six of whom are in critical condition.

Just absolutely heartbreaking. Those poor kids and their poor families.

Just unreal. Nothing you can say is there


Fucking hell.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,075
  • How are we
Re: Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 07:06:33 pm »
Thoughts with the first responders as well, I hope they get all the care they need.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,016
Re: Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 07:07:00 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 06:54:10 pm
Filling this thread with personal attacks and slanging matches is utterly embarrassing given what has happened today. Leave it out now.

Well said.

Utterly horrendous stuff. The poor children and their families.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,606
Re: Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 07:08:46 pm »
Two kids murdered - even if the rest all survive the damage, be it physical or mental will be lifelong. The parents won't recover, siblings, wider family won't.

Honestly days like this make me wish there was a hell for the c*nt who did this to burn in forever.

Absolutely fucking devastating.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,606
Re: Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 07:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 07:06:33 pm
Thoughts with the first responders as well, I hope they get all the care they need.

This. And to the staff who tried to intervene. Obviously impossible for untrained people to defend people against a maniac with a knife, but the guilt/horror they'll carry will be unimaginable.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,606
Re: Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 07:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 06:30:19 pm
17 years old as well. Fuck me.

Venables and Thompson were 10. Some people are born evil.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,259
Re: Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 07:15:00 pm »
Absolutely heartbreaking. RIP little ones.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,339
Re: Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:15:57 pm »
R.I.P. to the deceased.

Every parents worst nightmare that.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,290
Re: Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 07:27:47 pm »
Absolutely awful that, got a friend who lives on the same road their daughter just below school age, terrifying really.

One thing is for sure that speculation off social media that has a repeated history of spreading false info in the aftermath of incidents like these, definitely should not be believed until there is something official backing it. It goes beyond any agendas, every time there is something high profile crime fake names and photos get posted about and even more victims are created as a result.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 07:38:08 pm »
Kids prob just stopped school for Summer this week
Logged

Offline glewis93

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 07:48:17 pm »
Appalling, makes me extraordinarily angry. What a monster to do something that horrific.

Thoughts are with everyone affected.
Logged
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,606
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 08:07:35 pm »
Ultimately for any of these theres no motivation - just a sad twisted fuck who ruins lives. Bury the fucker alive.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,555
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 08:09:18 pm »
I think until more is known its safer to keep questions of motive out the way. Social media is already full of speculation and it tends to expand to fill the gaps in discourse caused in part by police procedure in carefully managing what the public are told so as not to jeopardise the investigation or conviction.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,816
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 08:09:33 pm »
This is just an unfathomable, horrendous tragedy which will impact the lives of so many people. Many permanently and many for decades.
The victims, their families, the witnesses, the services that attended. Urghh, what a fucking monster.
It's really saddened me this.
RIP to those poor kids  :(
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 08:17:06 pm »
Thoughts and prayers to all involved in this tragedy
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,840
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 08:18:41 pm »
Awful. Messaged my kids' mum to check they weren't anywhere near, thankfully they weren't. Those poor kids.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,791
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 08:19:45 pm »
This is devastating. I can't fathom what those families are going through now.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,282
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 08:24:09 pm »
Heartbreaking:(
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,903
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:44:32 pm »
So so sad :(
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,533
  • JFT97
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 08:46:26 pm »
So sad, no words for this.



Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 08:55:27 pm »
My god, only just seen this on the news,  :'(

Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,973
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 09:08:04 pm »
Absolutely heartbreaking, dont know what else you can say. Fuck the perpetrator and fuck anyone trying to weaponise this. Cannot imagine the grief of the parents, it seems to hit harder when its so close to home.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,119
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 09:08:29 pm »
Shit myself when I first got told aboot this. Brother only  lives round the corner with a month old baby.

Just heard kids , casualties etc and bottle went. Like others have said. Chilling. Glad theyve got him
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:07:20 pm »
Burn the c*nt at the stake.
Slowly.
Utter cowardly twat.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,119
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 10:31:02 pm »
Got told by my bro who lives a block away that the guy got a cab he wouldnt pay for. Had argument with driver. And then chased. Went in newsagents did similar got chased and ended up there, at the nursery/ dance school. Brothers missus had walked to her mothers around similar time who lives a street away so he obviously shit himself cos he just woke up to news



Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #108 on: Today at 03:10:11 am »
Incomprehensible violence against totally innocent souls with no capability of fighting back. Hope he gets a few nice baths in sugary water.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 