So if he’d pulled out his gun and shot him you’d have been ok with that ?
maybe just reread what he's said and respond to that, instead of whatever bizarre tangential take you're doing there

you said before the police officer lost it - i don't think you're using "lost it" correctly (although that's subjective). hopefully you never have to encounter this. but people who've lost it don't stop 'losing it' after.

that 'red mist' cliche is real, and if you've encountered someone in that state you remember it. in fact there's lots of descriptions of people being so lost in that state that they didn't realise they'd been shot or stopped until 10-15 minutes after (always good opportunity to recommend reading David Simon's book Homicide)

the officer massively overstepped with his second stomp/kick out - but if he'd actually 'lost it' you can guarantee the guy wouldn't have been appearing with Better Call Yakoob claiming it was an "attempted assassination" (lol)
True. But it doesnt mean that we should accept it from ours.

Its of course true that the violence on the police was absolutely disgusting.  And I absolutely understand the red mist coming down and the police guy losing his shit.  But whilst I understand it, hes paid not to lose his shit.
It might however mitigate his punishment a bit? But two wrongs do not make a right.



If it was anyone else I would say its easy for you to say, but its you and I know what you do for a living and I dont know how people working in jobs like teaching and police manage to do it, Id last all of about 30 seconds before at best Id end telling either a pupil or some lairy member of the public to fuck off or swing from them, and thats not because Im some kind of a hard nut or anything like that but people are just absolute shits these days always looking to get a rise out of you.
Not sure how you got that from what I wrote.

His response was utter strawman bollocks, your post was spot on.
the officer massively overstepped with his second stomp/kick out - but if he'd actually 'lost it' you can guarantee the guy wouldn't have been appearing with Better Call Yakoob claiming it was an "attempted assassination" (lol)

Make of it what you will but according to the BBC Yakoob is no longer representing the family.
I don't know what kind of training you think they've had, but no training in the world is going to make a man who was fighting for his life 3 seconds ago suddenly act calmly and rationally all of a sudden. They're not robots.

It's a testament to the training that this man is alive to complain about the kick to the head he received. I've been to a fair few different countries and airports in my time and in pretty much all of them the guy wouldn't be alive to file a complaint.
I read an article a while back about the Japanese police who use martial arts, in which they're highly trained, to disable an assailant. They then roll up the perpetrator in a futon which stops them causing any more havoc and carry them off to the police station. There was something appealing about the idea of arming the police with mattresses ;D

If you are trained to use violence, you have to be able to use violence within your training.

I do feel sorry for the guy, I do.  But hes trained to react correctly and lost his shit.
Agree with you on both points. There's a negative attitude to the police in some quarters and, while there are bad actors in all forces, most are decent and we require them to run headlong into trouble while we're all running away; it's not a job that I'd like to do. Having said that, standards must be maintained. We saw what happened to the culture within the South Yorkshire Police during the miner's strikes in the early 1980's (The Battle of Orgreave etc) and our police forces must never be able to regard themselves as unaccountable.

As for the so-called victims in this. The fact that the footage was initially so heavily cut and that they acquired a solicitor so quickly should have been a red flag to wait until all of the facts have been established.
I believe that the armed officer lost it in that moment when he stamped and kicked his head, as an armed officer, you have to be able to hold your cool and make the correct split second judgement calls more than most.

That being said, if this had happened in America, or somewhere else, theres a good chance that man who attacked the police officers would have been shot and killed.

Im sure the IPCC will look into the officers conduct, but I hope this doesnt detract from the people who attacked the police officers. At least one of them should end up doing jail time for the violent assault on multiple officers, I know he broke the nose of the female, but it also appears that he landed a heavy blow to the back of someones head, which could have caused life changing issues.

The IOPC aren't the GMP, completely separate bodies.

Those two men should be charged and do serious time for their violent attack.

I really find it a bit crazy people on here actually think the stamp is acceptable by the police, they literally swear an oath to protect and serve the people of this country against the laws of the land, they should and do be held against much higher standards than we are.

"I, do solemnly, sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of constable with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality, and that I will uphold fundamental human rights and accord equal respect to all people, according to law."
Yes I think we are at cross purposes about militarisation, dont particularly agree with you nevertheless the officer in question shouldnt have kicked him but the assailant was lucky he wasnt shot. At least the officer met the high standards by not drawing his weapon beating in mind airports are high risk targets for terrorist attacks.
I think this incident showed the value of tasers, even for armed police. Without them as a first option, guns might well have been drawn in that situation given the current climate. If they had, who knows what the eventual outcome may have been. Those people launched a determined attack on those armed officers.

I don't particularly agree with the kick, but when placed in a situation like that you simply do not know the intent of the attackers. You have to neutralise the threat and save the inquest for afterwards when hopefully no one was killed. You have to assume serious malicious intent when a group launch a frenzied attack on armed police.

Similar to what Andy was saying earlier, this could easily have been a ploy to draw officers in so they could have been attacked and their weapons taken off them and used on people in the airport in a terrorist attack. Thankfully it wasn't, but the officers involved did not know that. This possibility will surely be something that the security services have to consider now, if they haven't already. If a few determined terrorists want to go on a shooting spree in an airport, without having to smuggle their own weapons in, jumping an armed officer is clearly an option. One that may have been considered before now but, if not, this incident does highlight it as a potential option for terrorists. That's a very scary thought.

You can't walk past anyone in the road who isn't talking about this matter.

I had this question on my mind this morning when I was typing about 'human reactions', but purposely didn't ask it. It's a proper thread derailer.

How many of you are condemning the Police Officers actions when himself and his police family had been brutally beaten but condoned Nunez getting in the stands to protect his family?
Logged

You can't walk past anyone in the road who isn't talking about this matter.

I had this question on my mind this morning when I was typing about 'human reactions', but purposely didn't ask it. It's a proper thread derailer.

How many of you are condemning the Police Officers actions when himself and his police family had been brutally beaten but condoned Nunez getting in the stands to protect his family?

I think the criticism of Nunez was around the chair not going into the stands.

Watching the newly emerged video the ferocity of their attack is disturbing. This wasnt just a bit of pushing and shoving but a sustained and violent attack. They looked like they knew what they were doing and wouldnt surprise me if they already have form for this type of behaviour, not necessarily with the police.
