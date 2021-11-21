Yes I think we are at cross purposes about militarisation, dont particularly agree with you nevertheless the officer in question shouldnt have kicked him but the assailant was lucky he wasnt shot. At least the officer met the high standards by not drawing his weapon beating in mind airports are high risk targets for terrorist attacks.



I think this incident showed the value of tasers, even for armed police. Without them as a first option, guns might well have been drawn in that situation given the current climate. If they had, who knows what the eventual outcome may have been. Those people launched a determined attack on those armed officers.I don't particularly agree with the kick, but when placed in a situation like that you simply do not know the intent of the attackers. You have to neutralise the threat and save the inquest for afterwards when hopefully no one was killed. You have to assume serious malicious intent when a group launch a frenzied attack on armed police.Similar to what Andy was saying earlier, this could easily have been a ploy to draw officers in so they could have been attacked and their weapons taken off them and used on people in the airport in a terrorist attack. Thankfully it wasn't, but the officers involved did not know that. This possibility will surely be something that the security services have to consider now, if they haven't already. If a few determined terrorists want to go on a shooting spree in an airport, without having to smuggle their own weapons in, jumping an armed officer is clearly an option. One that may have been considered before now but, if not, this incident does highlight it as a potential option for terrorists. That's a very scary thought.