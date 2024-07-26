« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: Police brutality in the UK  (Read 1059 times)

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,628
Police brutality in the UK
« on: July 26, 2024, 02:35:21 pm »
I was sickened when I watched this:

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/uSUBE40WeLo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/uSUBE40WeLo</a>

Police spinning narratives to justify kicking a fully restrained man's head around like a football in front of his mother, and basically attempting to murder the guy. Not far off putting a man's jaw on a kerb and kicking it.

The police officer should be behind bars for a long time. Nobody does this sort of thing without some very nasty motivations. I'd rather be shot dead by the gun the police officer was holding than have my head booted around like a football and live with brain damage.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #1 on: July 26, 2024, 02:45:56 pm »
At the very least he'll be out of a job. You have a man who has been tasered and is prone, face down, hardly moving, and the officer kicks him in the face as hard as he can and then stomps on his head. That's nothing to do with police work and is just unadulterated violence. Is there a criminal case for assault or GBH?
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,359
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #2 on: July 26, 2024, 02:54:11 pm »
They'll be an investigation and he'll be cleared.  That's how it normally works, anyway.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,863
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #3 on: July 26, 2024, 02:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on July 26, 2024, 02:45:56 pm
At the very least he'll be out of a job. You have a man who has been tasered and is prone, face down, hardly moving, and the officer kicks him in the face as hard as he can and then stomps on his head. That's nothing to do with police work and is just unadulterated violence. Is there a criminal case for assault or GBH?

Seems unlikely? The officers involved had reportedly been assaulted first, with one female officer receiving a broken nose, and attempts were apparently made to grab at their weapons. It doesn't justify an officer kicking someone who's already apprehended but I'd be surprised if you can be convicted of assault after getting attacked first.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,261
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #4 on: July 26, 2024, 03:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 26, 2024, 02:54:11 pm
They'll be an investigation and he'll be cleared.  That's how it normally works, anyway.


Sickeningly, yes.

I've had a few rants on Twatter at knobheads justifying the thug officer's actions (almost all have some reference to/support for Reform in their bios or tweets)

My own take is that he was seeking some revenge for that guy decking three of his colleagues.

The worry is that this was an firearms police officer. With such a vindictive streak and inability to control his temper, that is a massive concern.

In an ideal world, both the gobshite who reisted arrest and punched three officers AND the policeman who kicked and stamped on his head once he'd been subdued should serve prison time (hey, maybe put them in the same cell!).

But I only expect one to.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,587
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #5 on: July 26, 2024, 03:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 26, 2024, 03:03:18 pm

In an ideal world, both the gobshite who reisted arrest and punched three officers AND the policeman who kicked and stamped on his head once he'd been subdued should serve prison time (hey, maybe put them in the same cell!).

This. It's a classic "wedge" one where people revert into their natural viewpoints. For the far right it's good to see "baddies" getting a good kicking, for the far left its the police picking on innocents.

In reality its a bunch of absolute weapons starting fights and battering women in an airport, and a police office who can't control his temper. All should be punished.

That fucking disgrace of a lawyer those on the starting and receiving end have got is going to make it all worse.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,084
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #6 on: July 26, 2024, 03:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 26, 2024, 02:54:11 pm
They'll be an investigation and he'll be cleared.  That's how it normally works, anyway.

Is it though?

The last few years have seen more police convicted of crimes including the one who murders the ex Villa player.

And at least he didnt draw his gun unlike in a lot of other jurisdictions.
« Last Edit: July 26, 2024, 03:51:51 pm by So Howard Philips »
Logged

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,257
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #7 on: July 26, 2024, 03:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 26, 2024, 02:58:39 pm
Seems unlikely? The officers involved had reportedly been assaulted first, with one female officer receiving a broken nose, and attempts were apparently made to grab at their weapons. It doesn't justify an officer kicking someone who's already apprehended but I'd be surprised if you can be convicted of assault after getting attacked first.

Aye wonder if people watched the video properly(text part) or checked up on it.

BBC:

It remains unclear what led to the incident, but Mr Burnham said he thought there had been an issue on a flight coming into Manchester.
When the flight landed, two individuals were waiting for their mum, who said there had been an issue, he said.
She pointed somebody out and there was an altercation in the arrivals hall.

a police spokesman said that firearms officers had been punched to the ground after trying to make an arrest following a fight in the airport (afore mentioned arrivals hall)

There was a "clear risk" their weapons could be taken from them, the police spokesman said, adding all three had been taken to hospital, one with a broken nose.

And then what you see in the video happens. This is the chronology.

Wait for info for sure, especially since it's an airport, everything's on camera.


« Last Edit: July 26, 2024, 03:49:35 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,039
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #8 on: July 26, 2024, 04:00:00 pm »
Don't think this thread will last long, and probably rightly so.

3 police officers required hospital treatement and we've seen zero footage of why that was. Until the entire chronological sequence of events has been shown, you absolutely can't make a full judgement call.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,039
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #9 on: July 26, 2024, 04:04:01 pm »
Quote
A constable is to face a criminal investigation for assault over an attack which saw a man kicked and stamped on at Manchester Airport, the police watchdog has said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was arranging to interview the Greater Manchester Police officer under criminal caution "as soon as possible" over the alleged assault on Tuesday.

The officer was suspended by the force on Thursday, after footage of a confrontation between police and two men inside Terminal 2 was widely shared on social media.

The IOPC's Catherine Bates said she had met with "one of the men who was involved and his family members" and would be speaking to the other man as soon as possible.

She said investigators were continuing to gather evidence and had already secured a "significant amount of body worn video and CCTV footage".

The watchdog said the officer had also been served with a disciplinary notice in regards to "potential gross misconduct for a number of alleged breaches of police professional standards including his use of force".

A representative said the "serving of notices" did not "necessarily mean criminal charges will follow".

"At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and decide whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings," they added.

Following the incident, Greater Manchester Police said firearms officers had been "violently attacked" in a parking area after trying to make an arrest at about 20:30 BST.

The force said three officers had been taken to hospital, one of whom had suffered a broken nose.

Four men, aged 19, 25, 28 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of assault and affray and had since been bailed.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c19ky4z8kjmo
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,905
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #10 on: July 26, 2024, 04:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on July 26, 2024, 04:00:00 pm
Don't think this thread will last long, and probably rightly so.

3 police officers required hospital treatement and we've seen zero footage of why that was. Until the entire chronological sequence of events has been shown, you absolutely can't make a full judgement call.
And we probably won't either - you'd imagine it's already sourced for upcoming investigations and probably court/trials
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #11 on: July 26, 2024, 04:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 26, 2024, 03:03:18 pm

Sickeningly, yes.

I've had a few rants on Twatter at knobheads justifying the thug officer's actions (almost all have some reference to/support for Reform in their bios or tweets)

My own take is that he was seeking some revenge for that guy decking three of his colleagues.

The worry is that this was an firearms police officer. With such a vindictive streak and inability to control his temper, that is a massive concern.

In an ideal world, both the gobshite who reisted arrest and punched three officers AND the policeman who kicked and stamped on his head once he'd been subdued should serve prison time (hey, maybe put them in the same cell!).

But I only expect one to.

This is it pretty much. You have member(s) of the public who allegedly assaulted police officers in an airport. Airports have plenty of high tech CCTV so I imagine it won't be hard to get hold of the evidence which will result in them going to jail.

Then you have a police officer who was seeking violent retribution because his mates were assaulted. He should also spend time in jail.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,147
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #12 on: July 26, 2024, 04:35:37 pm »
The most dangerous and sickening thing about those phone videos is that if they didn't exist, none of this would have happened. That video is the only reason this isn't being swept under the carpet.

Police are police. They protect their own and the IOPC/CPS wont let this go any further than it already has.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,084
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #13 on: July 26, 2024, 04:40:17 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 26, 2024, 04:35:37 pm
The most dangerous and sickening thing about those phone videos is that if they didn't exist, none of this would have happened. That video is the only reason this isn't being swept under the carpet.

Police are police. They protect their own and the IOPC/CPS wont let this go any further than it already has.

Lets see in a few months.

And Im sure there is also video of the initial assaults carried out. Seperate issue of course but you should be able to go safely to public transport hubs without this carry on, even before the copper put the boot in.

Mind you Manchester airport is full of drunks at the best of times.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,147
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #14 on: July 26, 2024, 04:55:13 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 26, 2024, 04:40:17 pm
Lets see in a few months.

And Im sure there is also video of the initial assaults carried out. Seperate issue of course but you should be able to go safely to public transport hubs without this carry on, even before the copper put the boot in.

Mind you Manchester airport is full of drunks at the best of times.

Yep but what I'm saying is if you saw a headline '4 men arrested for assault and affray at Manchester airport' without that video, most would just think a bunch of drunk dickheads at an airport.

If you dont see the video of a man on his stomach with his arms behind him getting booted full under the chin and stamped on his skull and a separate video of a man with his hands up getting PAVA sprayed direct to the face in an enclosed space would you have the same opinion? Video accountability is everything nowadays

Funny how assaulting an emergancy worker is not on the reasons for arrest.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,084
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #15 on: July 26, 2024, 05:01:28 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 26, 2024, 04:55:13 pm
Yep but what I'm saying is if you saw a headline '4 men arrested for assault and affray at Manchester airport' without that video, most would just think a bunch of drunk dickheads at an airport.

If you dont see the video of a man on his stomach with his arms behind him getting booted full under the chin and stamped on his skull and a separate video of a man with his hands up getting PAVA sprayed direct to the face in an enclosed space would you have the same opinion? Video accountability is everything nowadays

Funny how assaulting an emergancy worker is not on the reasons for arrest.

But there are two seperate issues here. The initial fracas leading to the affray and assault chargesof which we have seen nothing but Im sure will be on CCTV  and then the footage in the public domain of the copper kicking the bloke on the floor, for which he should be prosecuted along with the others (subject to the evidence against them).
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,261
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #16 on: July 26, 2024, 05:28:25 pm »
The Evening Standard says the following (which ties into what Burnham inferred):

Quote
Their mother was flying into Manchester on Tuesday evening from Pakistan when she was reportedly involved in a row with a passenger.
The dispute continued when the plane landed and a man pushed his luggage trolley into the woman and made racist comments, it is claimed.
The brothers, who were meeting their mother off the flight, then ended up in a confrontation in which three police officers were injured and one of the brothers appeared to be kicked and stamped on by an officer.


https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/manchester-airport-stamping-video-police-arrest-cause-rochdale-b1173019.html



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,359
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #17 on: July 26, 2024, 05:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 26, 2024, 05:28:25 pm
The Evening Standard says the following (which ties into what Burnham inferred):


https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/manchester-airport-stamping-video-police-arrest-cause-rochdale-b1173019.html

A former hign ranking officer said it was a racist incident, a couple of days ago.

That's why GMP carted out a token Asian officer, to do the press stuff.

It's just a standard thing for our police forces, unfortunately.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,905
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #18 on: July 26, 2024, 05:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 26, 2024, 05:28:25 pm
The Evening Standard says the following (which ties into what Burnham inferred):


https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/manchester-airport-stamping-video-police-arrest-cause-rochdale-b1173019.html
losing track now of how many times the story about the mum has changed. must be on three now. first it was that she was rudely bumped into with a trolley while queuing (no mention of the argument on the flight), then it was that she was knocked over by police so the boys stepped in to protect her, now its also adding in that she was abused in the queue as well.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #19 on: July 26, 2024, 05:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 26, 2024, 05:41:48 pm
A former hign ranking officer said it was a racist incident, a couple of days ago.

That's why GMP carted out a token Asian officer, to do the press stuff.

It's just a standard thing for our police forces, unfortunately.

I thought the reason for that was because a family member of the 4 arrested is a serving GMP officer?
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,359
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #20 on: July 26, 2024, 05:45:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 26, 2024, 05:43:55 pm
I thought the reason for that was because a family member of the 4 arrested is a serving GMP officer?

I didn't know that.  It said in the article I read that it was trying to defuse the situation, with the Asian community and show the force wasn't racist.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,905
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #21 on: July 26, 2024, 05:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 26, 2024, 05:41:48 pm
A former hign ranking officer said it was a racist incident, a couple of days ago.

That's why GMP carted out a token Asian officer, to do the press stuff.

It's just a standard thing for our police forces, unfortunately.
someone uninvolved said it was a racist incident? that's about as much use as asking trump what he thought it was

not sure that diminishing british asian police as being tokenistic roles/hires is really the best way for you to be putting across a criticism of this incident..
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,905
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #22 on: July 26, 2024, 05:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 26, 2024, 05:48:34 pm
We know you have a problem with Muslims, so it's cool.  You don't have to try to deflect.
the fuck are you talking about?

and fucking hell the irony of you accusing someone of deflecting, after being told that it sounds pretty bigoted of you to confidently refer to british asian police officer as token

congratulations on not being able to discuss the topic - I'm sure we can thank you for its eventual locking
« Last Edit: July 26, 2024, 05:57:00 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,084
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #23 on: July 26, 2024, 05:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 26, 2024, 05:28:25 pm
The Evening Standard says the following (which ties into what Burnham inferred):


https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/manchester-airport-stamping-video-police-arrest-cause-rochdale-b1173019.html

So there should be CCTV of the pushing incident that sparked the whole thing.

That individual should be prosecuted for a raciallymotivated assault.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,359
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #24 on: July 26, 2024, 06:05:40 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on July 26, 2024, 05:55:20 pm
the fuck are you talking about?

and fucking hell the irony of you accusing someone of deflecting, after being told that it sounds pretty bigoted of you to confidently refer to british asian police officer as token

congratulations on not being able to discuss the topic - I'm sure we can thank you for its eventual locking

I was paraphrasing the article, as you know.  It was them that said they brought out the Asian officer, who is totally unrepresentitive of the force, in order to show that they weren't racist.  All his words, more or less.

Though my post was quite clear. If not, I hope that's cleared it up, for you.

Check out the tone of your own posts, before you decide to throw stones.

Here it is:

Racism played part in police kick incident at Manchester airport, says former senior officer

Former Met chief superintendent Dal Babu says footage of man being kicked in face by officer is totally appalling

Quote
Racism played a significant part in a man being kicked in the face and stamped on by police during an arrest at Manchester airport, a former Metropolitan police chief superintendent said.

Dal Babu, who served for more than 30 years in the Met, described a video of the arrest as shocking and totally appalling.

The video, filmed at Manchester airport on Tuesday, appears to show a man being kicked in the face and his head being stamped on by a Greater Manchester police (GMP) officer as he lies prone on the floor, with a later clip showing police shoving a woman who is attempting to de-escalate the situation.

On Thursday morning, GMP said the police officer had been suspended from all duties after a thorough review of further information. The force referred its actions to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on Wednesday.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4s Today programme, Babu said the force used was totally excessive on a man who was effectively defenceless, adding: I think racism played a significant part in this.

He said: This is a very, very serious incident, and at a time when trust in the police is so low, this is another example of an incident where people will be further concerned. In the old days, it used to be minorities, used to be LGBTQ people, used to be young people, but now I think no matter where you go, more and more people have less confidence in the police.

He said he thought the Home Office would be very interested in the case. This is a really significant incident that really needs to be dealt with effectively, and Im not sure that Greater Manchester police has the skills necessary to manage working with the communities to try and reduce the tension.

Police said three of their officers had been assaulted in the altercation at the airports terminal 2, including a female PC whose nose was broken. Four men were arrested for affray and assaulting emergency service workers.

Demonstrators at a protest on Wednesday night were reported to have shouted GMP shame on you as an estimated 200 people gathered outside Rochdale police station. The assistant chief constable Wasim Chaudhry said the protest concluded safely, without incident.

We understand the immense feeling of concern and worry that people feel about our response and fully respect their right to demonstrate their views peacefully, he said.

We have spent the evening listening to community feedback and will continue to engage with communities and elected members to maintain strong partnership links and understand local views.

Babu said he thought it was quite worrying that an Asian officer was put forward to speak to the press. Its not the chief constable, its not Steve Watson, its Asian officers. You can count on one hand the number of senior Asian officers in Greater Manchester police, he said.

There is a little bit of a cynical attempt to put forward an Asian officer to try to say Were dealing with this, but this incident is over 48 hours in, and I think Greater Manchester police have been slow out the blocks in understanding the seriousness of this.

The Greater Manchester mayor, Andy Burnham, told BBC Radio Manchester he would talk to the IOPC to ensure the highest level of independence for this investigation and, secondly, that there will be input from community stakeholders.

He added: We do these things in the right way here; honestly, we never turn away, we never look away from difficult things, we do it carefully, we do it properly and that is exactly what is now going to happen and it is why I will be working with everybody today in getting out that message for calm.

The prime minister, Keir Starmer, said he understood the public concern and that the home secretary, Yvette Cooper, was meeting Burnham to discuss the events.

The Rochdale MP, Paul Waugh, said he was meeting the family involved on Thursday, and described the footage as truly shocking and disturbing.

Like many who have seen this clip, I am extremely concerned. I have had it confirmed that the man arrested is a Rochdale resident and I hope to meet the family as soon as possible, he said.


https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news
« Last Edit: July 26, 2024, 06:11:27 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,587
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #25 on: July 26, 2024, 06:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 26, 2024, 05:41:48 pm
A former hign ranking officer said it was a racist incident, a couple of days ago.

It may well have been but that guy wouldnt know.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,848
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #26 on: July 26, 2024, 06:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 26, 2024, 05:41:48 pm
A former hign ranking officer said it was a racist incident, a couple of days ago.

That's why GMP carted out a token Asian officer, to do the press stuff.

It's just a standard thing for our police forces, unfortunately.

The only person who knows if its a racist incident is the police officer doing the stamping, anyone else offering a motivation is guessing. Being a twat and being a racist are not necessarily the same thing.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,905
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #27 on: July 26, 2024, 06:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 26, 2024, 06:05:40 pm
I was paraphrasing the article, as you know.  It was them that said they brought out the Asian officer, who is totally unrepresentitive of the force, in order to show that they weren't racist.  All his words, more or less.

Though my post was quite clear. If not, I hope that's cleared it up, for you.

Check out the tone of your own posts, before you decide to throw stones.
it wasnt remotely clear that you were paraphrasing anything, so its not 'as i knew'. "it's just a standard thing for our police forces, unfortunately" for example, sounds very much like you're sharing your view. happy to take your word for it now you've explained though.

as for throwing stones, i'd argue you petulantly calling someone a bigot because you don't like their politics is quite a bit worse than writing posts in the 'wrong tone' for you. but we all have different points of view about principles etc
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,359
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #28 on: July 26, 2024, 06:16:55 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on July 26, 2024, 06:12:49 pm
it wasnt remotely clear that you were paraphrasing anything, so its not 'as i knew'. "it's just a standard thing for our police forces, unfortunately" for example, sounds very much like you're sharing your view. happy to take your word for it now you've explained though.

as for throwing stones, i'd argue you petulantly calling someone a bigot because you don't like their politics is quite a bit worse than writing posts in the 'wrong tone' for you. but we all have different points of view about principles etc

Reading your posts, it does seem quite obvious that you have issues with Muslims, but, if you call it different politics, then fine.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,905
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #29 on: July 26, 2024, 06:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 26, 2024, 06:16:55 pm
Reading your posts, it does seem quite obvious that you have issues with Muslims, but, if you call it different politics, then fine.
oh, doubling down now on your crying wolf now?

still, at least you're only cynically pretending someone is racist because you don't like that they sometimes disagree with you about the labour party - and not committing some cardinal sin, like address sir red-soldier with an unsatisfactory tone!

all minutes after you've been referring to an assistant chief constable as "token", purely on account of his ethnicity!

will you sink any lower?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #30 on: July 26, 2024, 06:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 26, 2024, 05:45:35 pm
I didn't know that.  It said in the article I read that it was trying to defuse the situation, with the Asian community and show the force wasn't racist.

BBC said the family member has had to take leave as they feared for their own safety whilst doing their job.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,359
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #31 on: July 26, 2024, 06:49:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 26, 2024, 06:32:51 pm
BBC said the family member has had to take leave as they feared for their own safety whilst doing their job.

That's terible.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #32 on: July 26, 2024, 07:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 26, 2024, 06:49:57 pm
That's terible.

The whole thing is terrible mate.  No matter what the circumstances were, taking out your own violent retribution on a suspect should never be an acceptable response.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,807
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:31:48 pm »
There is early footage of the incident emerging in various places and someone has asked if we'll insert it in to the thread. At this stage I don't think there is any need, it's brutal (against a number of Police Officers) and I'm sure people can source it accordingly if they wish.

Howards reply remains the best response, let the investigation take place.
PM a Mod if there is further news we might miss.









« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:35:40 pm by John C »
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,807
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:05:23 am »
Actually, once people have seen the video without putting it on here unless its behind a spoiler, I'd be interested to learn what peoples thoughts are now.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,407
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:08:06 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:05:23 am
Actually, once people have seen the video without putting it on here, I'd be interested to learn what peoples thoughts are now.

Clearly the police are originally attacked, but there is zero provocation which leads to the stamping on a suspects head, the policeman lost his head so to speak and there should be consequences for all (both sides) involved that escalated.

My misses works for the IOPC investigating things like this, no excuse for the copper who did the stamping.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:12:46 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:05:23 am
Actually, once people have seen the video without putting it on here unless its behind a spoiler, I'd be interested to learn what peoples thoughts are now.

Cop is an idiot for reacting like that, he deserves to be suspended and possibly sacked.

The scumbag who battered the female officer deserved/deserves much worse, just not from a copper.

Any pay out he gets should go straight to the Lady Officer.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:32:34 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:12:46 am
Cop is an idiot for reacting like that, he deserves to be suspended and possibly sacked.

The scumbag who battered the female officer deserved/deserves much worse, just not from a copper.

Any pay out he gets should go straight to the Lady Officer.

Yep. Dickheads on both sides. Unfortunately there seems to be a need to support or blame one or the other.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,931
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:35:02 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:05:23 am
Actually, once people have seen the video without putting it on here unless its behind a spoiler, I'd be interested to learn what peoples thoughts are now.

Behaving like that in an airport with armed police is absolute madness and stupid. Could have got themselves shot.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,147
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:45:23 am »
Dickheads on both sides. But there will never be any excuse or justification for booting a person lying prone on the floor after being tazered full force under the chin and then stamping on his head.

But I guarantee that the IOPC/CPS will not take it any further than sending it back to GMP professional standards who will advise Reflective Practice or Practice Requiring Improvement. That is after the officer in question is out on suspended leave on full pay.

Police will charge the dickhead with assault of an emergency service worker and will most likely get a suspended sentence
Logged
Pages: [1] 2   Go Up
« previous next »
 