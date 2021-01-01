« previous next »
The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug

Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 05:32:23 pm
5:20 Goodwood

Another brilliant ride from Ryan Moore

1. Dreamy 5/2fav .. 15
2. Bouvier 7/1  10
3. Tundra Rose 11/4  7
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 06:05:40 pm
5:55 Goodwood

1. Great Chieftain 20/1  15+15=30
2. Ebts Guard 8/1 .. 10
3. Spanish Blaze 11/1  7

Dont think anyone scored a point there.

Been another good day for Gerry. Ill post scores and leaderboard later
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 09:07:14 pm
13:50 Get Shirty
14:25 Al Musmak
15:00 Darkness
15:35 Big Evs NAP
16:10 Cicero's Gift
16:45 The Dragon King
17:20 Wafei
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 09:17:37 pm
1.50 Master Milliner
2.25 Al Musmak
3.00 Orbaan
3.35 Believing
4.10 Cicero's Gift (NAP)
4.45 Sex On Fire
5.20 Midnight Rumble
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 09:24:23 pm
13:50 Tenerife Sunshine
14:25 Task Force
15:00 Classic
15:35 Starlust
16:10 Cicero's Gift NAP
16:45 Ardennes
17:20 Sun god
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:07:24 pm
1.50 Temporize
2.25 Al Musmak
3.00 Orbaan
3.35 Starlust (NAP)
4.10 Cicero's Gift
4.45 Berkshire Kameo
5.20 Midnight Rumble
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 11:47:24 pm
Ill do the scores & leaderboard in the morning. Was about to post but have realised some of the scores arent right.

Ill check everything and post when its right


Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #127 on: Today at 02:42:02 am
I'm making an effort while on holiday, when I should have gone for SP favs like everyone else. ;D

1.50 Vino Victrix
2.25 Task Force
3.00 Two Tempting
3.35 Big Evs
4.10 Ciceros Gift (NAP)
4.45 The Actor
5.20 Midnight Rumble
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #128 on: Today at 02:54:54 am
1.50 Kyle of Lochalsh
2.25 Al Musmak
3.00 Perotto
3.35 Big Evs
4.10 Ciceros Gift (NAP)
4.45 Mission Command
5.20 Wafei
