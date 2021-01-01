Please
Author
Topic: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug (Read 1160 times)
duvva 💅
lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,434
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
«
Reply #120 on:
Yesterday
at 05:32:23 pm »
5:20 Goodwood
Another brilliant ride from Ryan Moore
1. Dreamy 5/2fav .. 15
2. Bouvier 7/1 10
3. Tundra Rose 11/4 7
Logged
duvva 💅
lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,434
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
«
Reply #121 on:
Yesterday
at 06:05:40 pm »
5:55 Goodwood
1. Great Chieftain 20/1 15+15=30
2. Ebts Guard 8/1 .. 10
3. Spanish Blaze 11/1 7
Dont think anyone scored a point there.
Been another good day for Gerry. Ill post scores and leaderboard later
Logged
aedge659
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,377
Through wind and rain..
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
«
Reply #122 on:
Yesterday
at 09:07:14 pm »
13:50 Get Shirty
14:25 Al Musmak
15:00 Darkness
15:35 Big Evs NAP
16:10 Cicero's Gift
16:45 The Dragon King
17:20 Wafei
Logged
Youngest Son Of Skittle
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,592
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
«
Reply #123 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:37 pm »
1.50 Master Milliner
2.25 Al Musmak
3.00 Orbaan
3.35 Believing
4.10 Cicero's Gift (NAP)
4.45 Sex On Fire
5.20 Midnight Rumble
Logged
Luke 17
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,346
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
«
Reply #124 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:23 pm »
13:50 Tenerife Sunshine
14:25 Task Force
15:00 Classic
15:35 Starlust
16:10 Cicero's Gift NAP
16:45 Ardennes
17:20 Sun god
Logged
PeterJM
The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,359
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
«
Reply #125 on:
Yesterday
at 11:07:24 pm »
1.50 Temporize
2.25 Al Musmak
3.00 Orbaan
3.35 Starlust (NAP)
4.10 Cicero's Gift
4.45 Berkshire Kameo
5.20 Midnight Rumble
Logged
duvva 💅
lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,434
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
«
Reply #126 on:
Yesterday
at 11:47:24 pm »
Ill do the scores & leaderboard in the morning. Was about to post but have realised some of the scores arent right.
Ill check everything and post when its right
Logged
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,296
BoRac
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
«
Reply #127 on:
Today
at 02:42:02 am »
I'm making an effort while on holiday, when I should have gone for SP favs like everyone else.
1.50 Vino Victrix
2.25 Task Force
3.00 Two Tempting
3.35 Big Evs
4.10 Ciceros Gift (NAP)
4.45 The Actor
5.20 Midnight Rumble
Logged
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,812
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
«
Reply #128 on:
Today
at 02:54:54 am »
1.50 Kyle of Lochalsh
2.25 Al Musmak
3.00 Perotto
3.35 Big Evs
4.10 Ciceros Gift (NAP)
4.45 Mission Command
5.20 Wafei
Logged
