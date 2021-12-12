« previous next »
The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug

Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Yesterday at 03:43:05 pm
3:35 Goodwood

1. Notable Speech 3/1  15+5=20
2. Maljoom 11/2  10

Great return to form from Notable Speech

Gerrys Nap has catapulted him into the lead with Henry Longfellow not scoring. Luke 17 into 2nd with Pete & liversaint ending on Henry Longfellow

Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Yesterday at 03:45:32 pm
Can I change Elladonna to Warda Jamila? Cheers
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Yesterday at 03:47:12 pm
Quote from: Red Star on Yesterday at 03:45:32 pm
Can I change Elladonna to Warda Jamila? Cheers
Yep
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Yesterday at 03:51:08 pm
Henry Longfellow was a totally false favourite there. Notable Speech had one bad run and the market forgot about him.
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Yesterday at 04:00:43 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:51:08 pm
Henry Longfellow was a totally false favourite there. Notable Speech had one bad run and the market forgot about him.
Certainly makes another race with Rosallion much more interesting
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Didn't help that Ryan Moore totally stopped riding it. Could easily have held on for 2nd.
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Thought Wisper was gonna win that with half a furlong to go  :butt
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:00:43 pm
Certainly makes another race with Rosallion much more interesting

Really nice to have a pair of good milers. Baaeed was spectacular but nothing could live with him. We could have a couple of good battles before theyre retired.
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
4:10 Goodwood

1. Al Anoud 7/2  15+5=20
2. Power of Destiny 9/4fav .. 10
3. Warda Jamila 8/1 .. 7

Gerry lengthened his lead there over Luke, Pete & liversaint still just behind in third

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:41:14 pm by duvva 💅 »
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
4:45 Goodwood

1. Coto de Caza 2/1fav . 15
2. Storm Call 12/1 .. 10
3. Blue Zodiac 11/1 .. 7

A few Naps landing there helps to bring Barney & aedge into play. Gerry still with a 32 point lead takes his total for the day to 100 - smashing it up
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
5:20 Goodwood

1. Blue Prince 14/1  15+10=25
2. Billy Jon 4/1f  10
3. RacingbreaksRyder 25/1 .. 7+5=12
4. Miss Information 11/2  4

Nice find by Ollyfrom.tv and Beneath there, helps lift Beneath into second behind Gerry. Just ahead of our SP Fav twins.

Ill update the table later
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
1.50 Midnight Gun
2.25 Tropical Storm (NAP)
3.00 Jan Brueghel
3.35 Emily Upjohn
4.10 Fearless Freddy
4.45 Cloud King
5.20 Dreamy
5.55 Westridge
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
DAY TWO SCORES

1st - Gerry Attrick 100
2nd - Beneath 95
3rd - aedge659  84
4th - Luke 17      80
5th - ollyfrom.tv  75
6th - Buck Pete 70
6th - liversaint  70
8th - Andy2508  69
9th - Barneylfc  65
10th - Luke 17  62
11th - 1892tillforever  59
12th - PeterJM  57
13th - duvva. 54
14th - smicer07  52
15th - RobbieRedman  49
16th - YSOS   47
17th - BoRed  35
18th - Red Star 32
18th - rubber soul  32

No Selections from
goalrushatgoodison, Fiasco, Reds r coming up the hill

OVERALL SCORE AFTER DAY TWO

Gerry Attrick 191
Beneath  171
Buck Pete 169
liversaint 169

Luke 17   149
aedge659  141
ollyfrom.tv  137
RobbieRedman  126
smicer07  121
YSoS  111
1892tillforever  104
rubber soul  101
BoRed  100
Barneylfc  95
Andy2508  86
PeterJM  86
duvva. 79
Red Star 76
goalrushatgoodison  44
Fiasco  30
Reds r coming up the hill  22

A second excellent score see Gerry jump to the top of the table as he tries to pick up his second consecutive title following on from Ascot.

Has anyone held more than one slam at the same time before?

A great day for Beneath as well who moves into second, with liversaint and Buck Pete not far behind.

Again a few non runners so if Ive missed anything let me know. Thanks
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
1.50 - Palace Green
2.25 - the Strikin Viking
3.00 - Jan Brueghel (nap)
3.35 - Emily Upjohn
4.10 - El Burhan
4.45 - Cloud King
5.20 - Dreamy
5.55 - Bill's Baar
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
1.50 - Approval
2.25 - the Strikin Viking
3.00 - Jan Brueghel (nap)
3.35 - Sparkling Plenty
4.10 - Sunshine State
4.45 - Kendall Roy
5.20 - Bouvier
5.55 - Westridge
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
1.50 Aragon Castle
2.25 The Strikin Viking
3.00 Jan Brueghel (NAP)
3.35 Sparkling Plenty
4.10 Brighton Boy
4.45 Noel Fox
5.20 Bouvier
5.55 Bills Baar
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
1.50 Sisyphean
2.25 Tropical Storm
3.00 Jan Brueghal
3.35 Sparkling Plenty
4.10 Brighton Boy
4.45 Kendall Roy
5.20 Stellenbosch
5.55 Jungle Mac (NAP)
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
13.50 Approval
14.25 Tropical Storm
15.00 Jan Brueghal NAP
15.35 Emily Upjohn
16.10 Brighton Boy
16.45 Grandlad
17.20 Stellenbosch
17.55 Qirat
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
1.50 Midnight Gun
2.25 The Strikin Viking
3.00 Sayedaty Sadaty
3.35 Elmalka
4.10 Original Outlaw
4.45 Kendall Roy (nap)
5.20 Bouvier
5.55 Sir Gabrial
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Palace Green 1.50
The Strikin Viking 2.25 (NAP)
Sayedaty Sadaty 3.00
Sparkling Plenty 3.35
Fearless Freddy 4.10
Grandlad 4.45
Tap Dancer 5.20
Treasure Time 5.55
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
13.50 Midnight Gun
14.25 Tropical Storm
15.00 Jan Brueghal NAP
15.35 Emily Upjohn
16.10 Fearless Freddy
16.45 Kendall Roy
17.20 Sofia The First
17.55 Qirat
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
1.50 Palace Green
2.25 The Strikin Viking
3.00 Jan Brueghel (NAP)
3.35 See The Fire
4.10 El Burhan
4.45 Cloud King
5.20 Dreamy
5.55 Treasure Time
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
1.50 Palace Green
2.25 The Strikin Viking
3.00 Jan Brueghel (NAP)
3.35 Opera Singer
4.10 El Burhan
4.45 Shagraan
5.20 Stellenbosch
5.55 Qirat
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
.50 Aragon Castle
2.25 The Strikin Viking
3.00 Jan Brueghel
3.35 Opera Singer
4.10 Brighton Boy
4.45 Kendal Roy
5.20 Bouvier
5.55 Qirat (Nap)
