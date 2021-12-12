DAY TWO SCORES
1st - Gerry Attrick 100
2nd - Beneath 95
3rd - aedge659 84
4th - Luke 17 80
5th - ollyfrom.tv 75
6th - Buck Pete 70
6th - liversaint 70
8th - Andy2508 69
9th - Barneylfc 65
10th - Luke 17 62
11th - 1892tillforever 59
12th - PeterJM 57
13th - duvva. 54
14th - smicer07 52
15th - RobbieRedman 49
16th - YSOS 47
17th - BoRed 35
18th - Red Star 32
18th - rubber soul 32
No Selections from
goalrushatgoodison, Fiasco, Reds r coming up the hill
OVERALL SCORE AFTER DAY TWO
Gerry Attrick 191
Beneath 171
Buck Pete 169
liversaint 169
Luke 17 149
aedge659 141
ollyfrom.tv 137
RobbieRedman 126
smicer07 121
YSoS 111
1892tillforever 104
rubber soul 101
BoRed 100
Barneylfc 95
Andy2508 86
PeterJM 86
duvva. 79
Red Star 76
goalrushatgoodison 44
Fiasco 30
Reds r coming up the hill 22
A second excellent score see Gerry jump to the top of the table as he tries to pick up his second consecutive title following on from Ascot.
Has anyone held more than one slam at the same time before?
A great day for Beneath as well who moves into second, with liversaint and Buck Pete not far behind.
Again a few non runners so if Ive missed anything let me know. Thanks