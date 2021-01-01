« previous next »
Author Topic: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug

duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,406
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:53:01 pm
4:45 Goodwood

1. Jouncy 7/4fav . 15
2. Carrados 4/1 .. 10
3. Wheels of Fire 11/2  7

"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,406
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 04:54:04 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 04:51:19 pm
Does Jouncy count as my horse and my NAP since I Maximus didn't run 🤔😂
Ha yeah. SP Fav a big friend today
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,406
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:28:42 pm
5:20 Goodwood

1. Arisaig 9/2jf . 15
2. Surveyor 7/1 . 10
3. Strutting 9/2jf .. 7

Reaches for the rule book. Is it number order or alphabetical that decides the SP Fav

Edit: its alphabetical. SP Fav for the win  :D
Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:30:14 pm by duvva 💅
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,406
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:08:10 pm
5:55 Goodwood

1. Kitai 16/1 .. 15+15=30
2. Katey Kontent 5/1  10
3. Dance And Romance 9/2fav .. 7

Ill put the leaderboard together later, but I think Buck Pete and liversaint have found the magic formula. SP Fav has been the secret weapon today
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,294
  • BoRac
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:49:59 pm
Wednesday

1.50 Subsequent
2.25 Kathmandu
3.00 Usdi Atohi
3.35 Henry Longfellow (NAP)
4.10 Al Anoud
4.45 Coto De Caza
5.20 Alzahir
Last Edit: Today at 11:30:54 am by BoRed
Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,590
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm
1.50 Lord Of Love
2.25 Jabaara
3.00 Soldier's Heart
3.35 Henry Longfellow
4.10 Al Anoud
4.45 Blue Zodiac (NAP)
5.20 Metaverse
Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,343
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:13:39 pm
1.50 Gallantly
2.25 Raqiya
3.00 Aesterius NAP
3.35 Notable Speech
4.10 Elladonna
4.45 Lucky Gift
5.20 Change for good
Last Edit: Today at 01:50:49 am by Luke 17
PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:02:43 pm
1.50 Lord Of Love
2.25 Fair Angelica
3.00 Soldiers Heart (NAP)
3.35 Notable Speech
4.10 Power Of Destiny
4.45 Blue Zodiac
5.20 Metaverse
duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,406
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:54:07 pm
DAY ONE LEADERBOARD

1st - Buck Pete 99
1st - liversaint 99
3rd - Gerry Attrick 91
4th - Luke 17      80
5th - RobbieRedman 77
6th - Beneath    76
7th - rubbersoul 69
7th - smicer07   69
9th - BoRed        65
10th - YSoS        64
11th - Ollyfrom.tv  62
12th - aedge659   57
13th - 1892tillforever 45
14th - goalrushatgoodison  44
15th - Red Star   37
16th - Barneylfc  30
16th - Fiasco    30
18th - PeterJM  29
19th - duvva    25
20th - Reds r coming up the hill    22
21st - Andy2508.  17

A very decent 99 points from both liversaint & Buck Pete sees them leading after day one.

Great efforts to keep pace from Gerry Attrick, Luke 17, RobbieRedman & Beneath

Still time to join in from tomorrow. Youll still be able to beat me, Im only not last as those behind me joined late :)

Edit: there were a few non runners in the end so if Ive missed any points let me know.
Last Edit: Today at 01:35:25 am by duvva 💅
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

rubber soul

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #49 on: Today at 01:14:15 am

1.50 - French Duke
2.25 - Kathmandu
3.00 - Soldier's Heart
3.35 - Henry Longfellow (nap)
4.10 - Power Of Destiny
4.45 - Blue Zodiac
5.20 - Metraverse
smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,846
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #50 on: Today at 08:16:27 am
13.50 French Duke
14.25 Jabaara
15.00 Aersterius
15.35 Henry Longfellow NAP
16.10 Elladonna
16.45 Blue Zodiac
17.20 Metaverse
liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,305
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #51 on: Today at 08:18:57 am
Well, that was unexpected.

Same again today please Duv, should be able to do normal selections tomorrow.

You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #52 on: Today at 08:23:44 am
1.50 French Duke
2.25 Kathmandu
3.00 Aesterius
3.35 Notable Speech (NAP)
4.10 Al Anoud
4.45 Coto De Caza
5.20 Metaverse
aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,375
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #53 on: Today at 09:09:02 am
1.50 Subsequent
2.25 Jabaara
3.00 Aesterius
3.35 Notable Speech
4.10 Power of Destiny
4.45 Coto De Caza NAP
5.20 Miss Information
ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #54 on: Today at 09:17:22 am
Subsequent 1.50
Kathmandu 2.25
Celandine 3.00
Maljoom 3.35
Power of Destiny 4.10
Coto De Caza 4.45 (NAP)
Blue Prince 5.20
Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 638
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #55 on: Today at 09:39:32 am

1.50 Subsequent
2.25 Kathmandu
3.00 Aesterius (nap)
3.35 Henry Longfellow
4.10 Elladonna
4.45 Coto De Caza
5.20 Star Of Orion
Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 638
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #56 on: Today at 09:42:58 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:54:07 pm

Edit: there were a few non runners in the end so if Ive missed any points let me know.


Duvva, think I should have 44 points due to a NR in the last race? Not that it will make much difference. Done my conkers yesterday!
RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,185
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #57 on: Today at 09:54:43 am
1.50 Subsequent
2.25 Jabaara
3.00 Aesterius
3.35 Henry Longfellow (NAP)
4.10 Elladonna
4.45 Coto De Caza
5.20 Miss Information
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,327
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #58 on: Today at 11:57:48 am
1.50 Subsequent
2.25 Jabaara
3.00 Aesterius
3.35 Henry Longfellow (NAP)
4.10 Elladonna
4.45 Coto De Caza
5.20 Miss Information

Edit: The Exact same as Robbie Redman  :o

@Duvva - Fair Wind was technically a Non-Runner yesterday as the horse didn't leave the stalls. B365 gave me a refund anyway!
Last Edit: Today at 11:59:43 am by 1892tillforever
Andy2508

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 282
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #59 on: Today at 12:17:52 pm
13:50 Atilla the Honey
14:25 Jabaara (NAP)
15:00 Aesterius
15:35 Notable Speech
16:10 Power of Destiny
16:45 Coto De Caza
17:20 Miss Information
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,402
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #60 on: Today at 12:22:40 pm
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 08:18:57 am
Well, that was unexpected.

Same again today please Duv, should be able to do normal selections tomorrow.



Yeah same for me please Duvva. If it aint broke dont fix it.

SP Fav every race plesse.  NAP race 4 please.
RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,185
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #61 on: Today at 12:42:46 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 11:57:48 am
Edit: The Exact same as Robbie Redman  :o



 ;D
Beneath

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 421
  • Ar-nuh Ar-nuh Ar-nuh
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #62 on: Today at 01:10:35 pm
1.50 Lord Of Love
2.25 Jabaara
3.00 Aesterius
3.35 Henry Longfellow
4.10 Elladonna
4.45 Coto De Caza (nap)
5.20 Blue Prince
Logged
I saw the devil in his eyes, and I shit me undercrackers

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,364
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #63 on: Today at 01:34:33 pm
1.50 Lord of Love
2.25 Jabaara
3.00 Aesterius (NAP)
3.35 Notable Speech
4.10 Wisper
4.45 Coto De Caza
5.20 Metaverse
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,406
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #64 on: Today at 01:39:11 pm
Day Two

1:50 Lord of Love
2:25 Jabaara NAP
3:00 Celandine
3:35 Notable Speech
4:10 Power of Destiny
4:45 Baileys Jubilation
5:20 Miss Information

Nearly forgot!
Last Edit: Today at 01:43:22 pm by duvva 💅
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,406
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #65 on: Today at 01:42:45 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 11:57:48 am
1.50 Subsequent
2.25 Jabaara
3.00 Aesterius
3.35 Henry Longfellow (NAP)
4.10 Elladonna
4.45 Coto De Caza
5.20 Miss Information

Edit: The Exact same as Robbie Redman  :o

@Duvva - Fair Wind was technically a Non-Runner yesterday as the horse didn't leave the stalls. B365 gave me a refund anyway!
Unfortunately he still counts as an official runner.
Quote from: Red Star on Today at 09:42:58 am
Duvva, think I should have 44 points due to a NR in the last race? Not that it will make much difference. Done my conkers yesterday!
Ill add the 7 tonight 👍
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,406
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #66 on: Today at 02:18:41 pm
1:50 Goodwood

1. French Duke 16/5fav  15
2. Lord of Love 9/2  10
3. Gallantry 8/1 . 7

Our Sp Fav twins maintain their lead, Gerry and Luke 17 keep up their chase (Luke also gained an extra 7 due to the NR in the last yesterday)
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,406
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #67 on: Today at 02:34:49 pm
Close enough at the finish for a stewards, but didnt seem too much interference (he said hopefully).

2:25 Goodwood

1. Raqiya 7/1 . 15
2. Jabaara 5/2f .. 10
3. Ziggys Dream 50/1 . 7+10 = 17

Stewards Enquiry - Result Revised
The stewards have had a shocker there
Last Edit: Today at 02:45:56 pm by duvva 💅
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,327
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #68 on: Today at 02:46:29 pm
That's absolute bollocks.
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,406
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #69 on: Today at 02:49:00 pm
Thank goodness for First past the post for betting purposes

Still ruined my Nap

Luke17 the main beneficiary there as he maintains his good form to take third from Gerry
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #70 on: Today at 02:50:38 pm
Stewarding is so inconsistent, El Fabiolo kept a race at Aintree that he never shouldve, so youve no idea what theyre going to do.
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,327
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
Reply #71 on: Today at 02:52:29 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:49:00 pm
Thank goodness for First past the post for betting purposes

Still ruined my Nap

Luke17 the main beneficiary there as he maintains his good form to take third from Gerry
So Bet365 won't take my winnings then?
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,364
Re
« Reply #72 on: Today at 02:52:57 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 02:52:29 pm
So Bet365 won't take my winnings then?

No, still a winner for Jabaara
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
