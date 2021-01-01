DAY ONE LEADERBOARD
1st - Buck Pete 99
1st - liversaint 99
3rd - Gerry Attrick 91
4th - Luke 17 80
5th - RobbieRedman 77
6th - Beneath 76
7th - rubbersoul 69
7th - smicer07 69
9th - BoRed 65
10th - YSoS 64
11th - Ollyfrom.tv 62
12th - aedge659 57
13th - 1892tillforever 45
14th - goalrushatgoodison 44
15th - Red Star 37
16th - Barneylfc 30
16th - Fiasco 30
18th - PeterJM 29
19th - duvva 25
20th - Reds r coming up the hill 22
21st - Andy2508. 17
A very decent 99 points from both liversaint & Buck Pete sees them leading after day one.
Great efforts to keep pace from Gerry Attrick, Luke 17, RobbieRedman & Beneath
Still time to join in from tomorrow. Youll still be able to beat me, Im only not last as those behind me joined late
Edit: there were a few non runners in the end so if Ive missed any points let me know.