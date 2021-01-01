DAY ONE LEADERBOARD1st - Buck Pete 991st - liversaint 993rd - Gerry Attrick 914th - Luke 17 805th - RobbieRedman 776th - Beneath 767th - rubbersoul 697th - smicer07 699th - BoRed 6510th - YSoS 6411th - Ollyfrom.tv 6212th - aedge659 5713th - 1892tillforever 4514th - goalrushatgoodison 4415th - Red Star 3716th - Barneylfc 3016th - Fiasco 3018th - PeterJM 2919th - duvva 2520th - Reds r coming up the hill 2221st - Andy2508. 17A very decent 99 points from both liversaint & Buck Pete sees them leading after day one.Great efforts to keep pace from Gerry Attrick, Luke 17, RobbieRedman & BeneathStill time to join in from tomorrow. Youll still be able to beat me, Im only not last as those behind me joined lateEdit: there were a few non runners in the end so if Ive missed any points let me know.