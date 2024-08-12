On the cost of the games, there is real concern and a rethink as to how countries and cities stage the games, as theyve become bloated, gigantic loss-making ventures for most parties. Applications to host have dropped so dramatically since 2012 that they took the unprecedented measure of announcing a cycle ahead when LA and Brisbane were both declared together.



LA is a somewhat clumsy attempt by the IOC to remind Cities you can make a profit - LA in 84 famously went with what they had infrastructure wise and spent as little as they could get away with, and it was a huge success. They made a $215m profit, but they didnt have to build anything, which is the major point. Paris tried as best they could to copy this model - which is why events were actually taking place all over central France - but well see what the financials look like down the road.



Despite Chinas reports that they only spent $4bn on Beijing, the actual cost has been calculated to be closer to $30bn, and Tokyo also lost billions due to the covid situation and poor TV engagement with their Olympic Games. Toronto pulled out of 2024 bidding after their initial assessment of the cost just to bid - planning etc - was put at $60m.



There needs to be help from the IOC, a roadmap, and some thought to sustainability. Places like Beijing, Sochi, Doha etc - anywhere thats been used as an international PR campaign rather than an established sporting city - has been left with white elephants and derelict projects that basically saw sole use for the games.



In the age of increasing sustainability concerns, whilst I wouldnt want to box countries out of hosting, World Cups, Euros, Olympics - large scale sporting events - should maybe be given to Cities who can prove they have the least to build and least work to do to infrastructure in order for it to be feasible to host.