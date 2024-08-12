« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024 * *  (Read 96033 times)

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,065
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5360 on: August 12, 2024, 10:37:37 am »


The odd thing about LA is why not another American city? This will be the 3rd time they have had it and Atlanta is the only other US city to have done so.  New York has never had it or Chicago, Boston etc

I get that London has hosted it 3 times but our other cities are much smaller and no one wants to go to Manchester.

 
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,398
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5361 on: August 12, 2024, 11:09:29 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on August 12, 2024, 10:37:37 am

The odd thing about LA is why not another American city? This will be the 3rd time they have had it and Atlanta is the only other US city to have done so.  New York has never had it or Chicago, Boston etc

I get that London has hosted it 3 times but our other cities are much smaller and no one wants to go to Manchester.

 

St Louis has ‘ad it, back in the 1900s.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,901
  • Trada
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5362 on: August 12, 2024, 12:36:16 pm »
Raygun would make a fortune if she started a franchise of "Raygun break dancing fitness classes' across Australia
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5363 on: August 12, 2024, 01:01:37 pm »
Brisbane is going to have to rebuild the Gabba, or another venue to hold the games in 2032. I heard an interview on Radio 5 last week, and some people already seem to think that the cost, for what be a white elephant as soon as the Games are finished, is just not worth the hassle.

Is having the legacy of hosting the games these days actually worth the cost of infrastructure, security, etc?

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,663
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5364 on: August 12, 2024, 01:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on August 12, 2024, 01:01:37 pm
Brisbane is going to have to rebuild the Gabba, or another venue to hold the games in 2032. I heard an interview on Radio 5 last week, and some people already seem to think that the cost, for what be a white elephant as soon as the Games are finished, is just not worth the hassle.

Is having the legacy of hosting the games these days actually worth the cost of infrastructure, security, etc?



Pretty much everyone moans about the cost of the games. There was such a strong anti 2012 feeling prior to the event, I remember Ian Wright constantly moaning about it. When it was on it was great and after nobody really mentioned it again. Don't think that was the case for Rio though, think they were pissed off before, during and after the games.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,274
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5365 on: August 12, 2024, 02:19:52 pm »
Tom Daley has retired. He's still only 30, but he's been at five Olympics.

It's a pity speed knitting isn't at LA 2028.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,782
  • Kloppite
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5366 on: August 12, 2024, 03:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on August 12, 2024, 10:37:37 am

The odd thing about LA is why not another American city? This will be the 3rd time they have had it and Atlanta is the only other US city to have done so.  New York has never had it or Chicago, Boston etc

I get that London has hosted it 3 times but our other cities are much smaller and no one wants to go to Manchester.

 

One thing i remember the Atlanta olympics were one of the worst summer olympics held to date, the crowd were a bunch of neanderthals, booing everything that didn't have a US badge on, the organisation was chaotic, the athletes struggled to get to the events due to buses not arriving or getting lost, those olympics were far too commercialised, then their was the bombing at the olympic park, the the IOC president never used "best games ever" moniker at the closing ceremony, Sydney came along 4 years later & showed how the olympics should be organised, the "best games ever" moniker returned at that closing ceremony. Hopefully they'd have learnt the lessons from Atlanta.


Unfortunately a UK olympic bid has to be London or bust, no UK provicional city will ever get to host the olympics, IOC members have made that clear.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,455
  • Scrubbers
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5367 on: August 14, 2024, 10:12:38 am »
So my lad enjoyed himself in Paris over the 5 days he was there (spent a fortune on tickets for 2 day sessions and Saturday's evening session).  Then on the plane home sat next to Alistair Brownlee!
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,492
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5368 on: August 14, 2024, 07:53:50 pm »
Cant believe they let a child rapist compete.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,329
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5369 on: August 15, 2024, 12:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 12, 2024, 03:31:02 pm
Unfortunately a UK olympic bid has to be London or bust, no UK provicional city will ever get to host the olympics, IOC members have made that clear.


Which is bloody annoying, as 7 of the last 14 Olympics have been held in cities that aren't capitals (Rio, Sydney, Atlanta, Barcelona, LA, Montreal, Munich)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,117
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5370 on: August 15, 2024, 02:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 15, 2024, 12:45:54 pm

Which is bloody annoying, as 7 of the last 14 Olympics have been held in cities that aren't capitals (Rio, Sydney, Atlanta, Barcelona, LA, Montreal, Munich)

But all of those cities I believe are bigger than any other city in the UK and many of them, though not capitals are the biggest cities in their country.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5371 on: August 15, 2024, 02:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on August 14, 2024, 10:12:38 am
So my lad enjoyed himself in Paris over the 5 days he was there (spent a fortune on tickets for 2 day sessions and Saturday's evening session).  Then on the plane home sat next to Alistair Brownlee!

Top lad is Alistair. One of my mates used to be good mates with him at Bradford Grammar.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,840
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5372 on: August 15, 2024, 02:36:47 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on August 15, 2024, 02:27:29 pm
But all of those cities I believe are bigger than any other city in the UK and many of them, though not capitals are the biggest cities in their country.

Yeah, when Manchester was up against Sydney it was a bit of a non-event really wasnt it? Atlanta is the only one on that list that looks a bit out of place (I know its a massive transport hub now). Montreal probably wouldnt get it in this modern age.
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,455
  • Scrubbers
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5373 on: August 15, 2024, 02:57:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on August 15, 2024, 02:30:45 pm
Top lad is Alistair. One of my mates used to be good mates with him at Bradford Grammar.

Yep, they were chatting sports science most of the way and Max (although Alistair did mention that he hoped nobody would recognise him on the plane)
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,161
  • Truthiness
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5374 on: August 15, 2024, 03:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 15, 2024, 02:36:47 pm
Yeah, when Manchester was up against Sydney it was a bit of a non-event really wasnt it? Atlanta is the only one on that list that looks a bit out of place (I know its a massive transport hub now). Montreal probably wouldnt get it in this modern age.
Well, Brisbane has the one after the next, and it's not in the top 2 cities in Oz population-wise.

Although them having it is probably more to do with the fact that no-one else made a bid for it  :D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5375 on: August 16, 2024, 03:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on August 12, 2024, 10:37:37 am

The odd thing about LA is why not another American city? This will be the 3rd time they have had it and Atlanta is the only other US city to have done so.  New York has never had it or Chicago, Boston etc

I get that London has hosted it 3 times but our other cities are much smaller and no one wants to go to Manchester.

 
 

Boston was selected as a bid for a by the USOC,i think for this one but there was no real interest in hosting it here except for those that would get richer ,so nowt came of it,thankfully.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,274
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5376 on: August 16, 2024, 03:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August 16, 2024, 03:23:44 pm
 

Boston was selected as a bid for a by the USOC,i think for this one but there was no real interest in hosting it here except for those that would get richer ,so nowt came of it,thankfully.

We could have come to stay at yours to watch the games though.  :(
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5377 on: August 16, 2024, 04:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 12, 2024, 03:31:02 pm
One thing i remember the Atlanta olympics were one of the worst summer olympics held to date, the crowd were a bunch of neanderthals, booing everything that didn't have a US badge on, the organisation was chaotic, the athletes struggled to get to the events due to buses not arriving or getting lost, those olympics were far too commercialised, then their was the bombing at the olympic park, the the IOC president never used "best games ever" moniker at the closing ceremony, Sydney came along 4 years later & showed how the olympics should be organised, the "best games ever" moniker returned at that closing ceremony. Hopefully they'd have learnt the lessons from Atlanta.


Unfortunately a UK olympic bid has to be London or bust, no UK provicional city will ever get to host the olympics, IOC members have made that clear.
They might soften that stance if they begin to struggle to find hosts willing to swallow the losses.  The Commonwealth Games would probably accept a host bid from Royston Vasey!

I'm surprised there's not been a Middle East Olympics games yet.  Have any of countries in the region ever submitted a bid to host?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,840
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5378 on: Yesterday at 09:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  9, 2024, 06:10:35 pm
The Aussie who lost that final was born in Maidstone and lived there too he was 9. They didnt say what he was deported for.

Hes just defected to the British Cycling team. Good lad. Can we count his medals in our final tally?
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,065
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5379 on: Yesterday at 10:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:42:54 pm
Hes just defected to the British Cycling team. Good lad. Can we count his medals in our final tally?

Shame he didnt do it a few months earlier. Might have got close to the Dutch in the team sprint.

Good to see us nailing a transfer at last!
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5380 on: Today at 08:39:03 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 16, 2024, 04:01:02 pm
They might soften that stance if they begin to struggle to find hosts willing to swallow the losses.  The Commonwealth Games would probably accept a host bid from Royston Vasey!

I'm surprised there's not been a Middle East Olympics games yet.  Have any of countries in the region ever submitted a bid to host?

Both Qatar and Saudi are gearing up to bid for 2036 games (separately) and I'm fairly sure one will get it.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,478
  • Bam!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5381 on: Today at 08:41:11 am »
Squash is in LA28, so I guess I have 3 years to get better and find a country that will take me. (maybe 2 after the ACL replacement)
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,663
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5382 on: Today at 08:45:17 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:39:03 am
Both Qatar and Saudi are gearing up to bid for 2036 games (separately) and I'm fairly sure one will get it.

Hmmm, i wonder if they can move it to the winter? They could call it the winter Olympics.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,141
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5383 on: Today at 08:58:18 am »
On the cost of the games, there is real concern and a rethink as to how countries and cities stage the games, as theyve become bloated, gigantic loss-making ventures for most parties. Applications to host have dropped so dramatically since 2012 that they took the unprecedented measure of announcing a cycle ahead when LA and Brisbane were both declared together.

LA is a somewhat clumsy attempt by the IOC to remind Cities you can make a profit - LA in 84 famously went with what they had infrastructure wise and spent as little as they could get away with, and it was a huge success. They made a $215m profit, but they didnt have to build anything, which is the major point. Paris tried as best they could to copy this model - which is why events were actually taking place all over central France - but well see what the financials look like down the road.

Despite Chinas reports that they only spent $4bn on Beijing, the actual cost has been calculated to be closer to $30bn, and Tokyo also lost billions due to the covid situation and poor TV engagement with their Olympic Games. Toronto pulled out of 2024 bidding after their initial assessment of the cost just to bid - planning etc - was put at $60m.

There needs to be help from the IOC, a roadmap, and some thought to sustainability. Places like Beijing, Sochi, Doha etc - anywhere thats been used as an international PR campaign rather than an established sporting city - has been left with white elephants and derelict projects that basically saw sole use for the games.

In the age of increasing sustainability concerns, whilst I wouldnt want to box countries out of hosting, World Cups, Euros, Olympics - large scale sporting events - should maybe be given to Cities who can prove they have the least to build and least work to do to infrastructure in order for it to be feasible to host.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5384 on: Today at 09:01:29 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:58:18 am
In the age of increasing sustainability concerns, whilst I wouldnt want to box countries out of hosting, World Cups, Euros, Olympics - large scale sporting events - should maybe be given to Cities who can prove they have the least to build and least work to do to infrastructure in order for it to be feasible to host.

Meanwhile, FIFA relax the rules on existing infrastructure requirements just to enable Saudi to host the World Cup.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 