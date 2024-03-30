Sports returning or making their debut in LA
Cricket will be played at the Olympics for the first time since 1900. In LA, we can expect to see tournaments in T20 - a shortened format that sees both teams limited to bowling and batting for no more than 20 overs each. Great Britain will fancy its medal chances, as it has some of the world's top cricketers
Lacrosse is also making a comeback. Despite being one of the oldest sports to be played in North America, lacrosse has not been played at Olympic level for more than a century. A new format will be introduced in 2028, which will see teams of six using their lacrosse sticks to fire a ball into a goal
Baseball/softball - bat-and-ball sports of a similar type, played by men and women respectively, will also return, having been omitted in Paris in 2024
Squash is due to make its first appearance at an Olympics after years of campaigning from aficionados
Flag football will also make its Olympic debut. This is a non-contact version of gridiron (American) football, played on a smaller pitch with smaller teams, in which tackles are made by removing a flag from an opponent. It is the fastest-growing variant of the sport in the UK, according to the British American Football Association