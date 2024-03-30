« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024 * *  (Read 92102 times)

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,470
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5360 on: Yesterday at 11:05:15 pm »
I did it My Way - then got disqualified for breaking the rules!
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,915
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5361 on: Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm »
Yeah, I've still got ptsd ya c*nts :)
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,086
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5362 on: Yesterday at 11:07:48 pm »
Superb. Nice one Paris, it was memorable.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,123
  • Truthiness
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5363 on: Yesterday at 11:08:27 pm »
By the way, are you all aware that in LA they're having the Athletics on in the first week and the swimming on the 2nd week because - and I'm not making this up - the USC football team has a home game against Fresno State in the Coliseum stadium on that 2nd weekend that they don't want to switch?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,099
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5364 on: Yesterday at 11:19:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm
Yeah, I've still got ptsd ya c*nts :)

I was going to try and go until that day. Never want to go near that stadium again.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,476
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5365 on: Yesterday at 11:20:36 pm »
I liked the LA handover bit. But they dont have any great landmarks.
Logged

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,470
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5366 on: Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:08:27 pm
By the way, are you all aware that in LA they're having the Athletics on in the first week and the swimming on the 2nd week because - and I'm not making this up - the USC football team has a home game against Fresno State in the Coliseum stadium on that 2nd weekend that they don't want to switch?

Oh, that's not the reason at all, oh no...! ::)

https://worldathletics.org/news/press-releases/los-angeles-olympic-games-2028-competition-timetable-change
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,712
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5367 on: Yesterday at 11:22:43 pm »
Well done Paris, when your time came you did it right.

Over to you LA, see you in 4 years.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 835
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5368 on: Yesterday at 11:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:08:27 pm
By the way, are you all aware that in LA they're having the Athletics on in the first week and the swimming on the 2nd week because - and I'm not making this up - the USC football team has a home game against Fresno State in the Coliseum stadium on that 2nd weekend that they don't want to switch?

So the Aussies will have fuck all medals in the first week then, hopefully we'll have someone to stat pad the bazillion swim events by then.
Logged

Online spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5369 on: Yesterday at 11:48:00 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 11:03:17 pm
Jokes aside, LA has some serious issues with crime +gun violence, homeless people (some who are quite mental), traffic congestion and mass transportation (lack of), air pollution...

Don't know if that can all be solved in 4 years.

At first I was excited about having the games on the west coast since I live in Oregon and it would mean I'm in the same time zone, but then I began to think about all the issues there.  There are other cities in the states or Canada that would be much better for the games.  Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle, Chicago, Denver, Philly, Boston, all would be better, issue becomes facilities, all those locations you would need to build a main stadium as the football/baseball venues wouldn't work.  LA is nice from this viewpoint with the amount of university athletic facilities that will probably be used.  I'm guessing UCLA and USC will have same of their venues used, this doesn't even take into account all the other places around L.A that could be used.

Just being selfish, I would love it if it was in Vancouver or Seattle, absolutely beautiful cities in a gorgeous area of North America, plus I might try to apply for tickets if it was up there.

LA could be really good, or it could end up being a disaster.  I could totally see a ton of horror stories coming out for visitors trying to get around to the events, plus I have a feeling there will be a lot of stories about the homeless situation.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,404
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5370 on: Yesterday at 11:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:08:27 pm
By the way, are you all aware that in LA they're having the Athletics on in the first week and the swimming on the 2nd week because - and I'm not making this up - the USC football team has a home game against Fresno State in the Coliseum stadium on that 2nd weekend that they don't want to switch?
fuck off, that is terrible.

Just need to keep this in Europe. Nowhere does it better.
Logged

Offline slidez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5371 on: Today at 12:06:16 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:08:27 pm
By the way, are you all aware that in LA they're having the Athletics on in the first week and the swimming on the 2nd week because - and I'm not making this up - the USC football team has a home game against Fresno State in the Coliseum stadium on that 2nd weekend that they don't want to switch?

Bizarre that they have 2028 fixtures already, but USC vs Fresno is in sept 2028?
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,357
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5372 on: Today at 12:13:33 am »
American cities have become experts at removing the homeless problem when a city is going to host a big event.   Theyll all be bussed elsewhere.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5373 on: Today at 12:45:39 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:53:12 pm
fuck off, that is terrible.

Just need to keep this in Europe. Nowhere does it better.

Atlanta, Salt Lake, Vancouver, Sydney, Nagano all excellent
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,404
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5374 on: Today at 12:52:18 am »
Quote from: spartan2785 on Today at 12:45:39 am
Atlanta, Salt Lake, Vancouver, Sydney, Nagano all excellent
Na, Paris and London tops them. Bring it back to Germany.

I said that in jest to be honest. Just want to watch it at a normal hour.
Logged

Online spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5375 on: Today at 12:58:01 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:52:18 am
Na, Paris and London tops them. Bring it back to Germany.

I said that in jest to be honest. Just want to watch it at a normal hour.

Honestly, I get that, I think personally Sydney and Atlanta are up there, but whatever.  The last few in Beijing (twice which is ridiculous since it isn't a winter sports town at all), Pyongchang, and Tokyo I've had a lot less interest since everything is on between midnight and dawn.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,404
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5376 on: Today at 01:01:36 am »
Quote from: spartan2785 on Today at 12:58:01 am
Honestly, I get that, I think personally Sydney and Atlanta are up there, but whatever.  The last few in Beijing (twice which is ridiculous since it isn't a winter sports town at all), Pyongchang, and Tokyo I've had a lot less interest since everything is on between midnight and dawn.
It's all your fault for living in a shit timezone.  :D
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,760
  • Kloppite
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5377 on: Today at 01:20:03 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:08:27 pm
By the way, are you all aware that in LA they're having the Athletics on in the first week and the swimming on the 2nd week because - and I'm not making this up - the USC football team has a home game against Fresno State in the Coliseum stadium on that 2nd weekend that they don't want to switch?

The next summer olympics are being held from 14th to 30th July well before the college football season starts, CFB season starts end of August/beginning of September.

One of the issue could be the wildfires, apart from air quality they won't affect LA itself it could affect the surrounding areas
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,150
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5378 on: Today at 01:25:50 am »
Disappointed they didn't have Cypress Hill instead of the wife-beater (Dre) in LA.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,760
  • Kloppite
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5379 on: Today at 03:02:36 am »
Sports returning or making their debut in LA

Cricket will be played at the Olympics for the first time since 1900. In LA, we can expect to see tournaments in T20 - a shortened format that sees both teams limited to bowling and batting for no more than 20 overs each. Great Britain will fancy its medal chances, as it has some of the world's top cricketers

Lacrosse is also making a comeback. Despite being one of the oldest sports to be played in North America, lacrosse has not been played at Olympic level for more than a century. A new format will be introduced in 2028, which will see teams of six using their lacrosse sticks to fire a ball into a goal

Baseball/softball - bat-and-ball sports of a similar type, played by men and women respectively, will also return, having been omitted in Paris in 2024

Squash is due to make its first appearance at an Olympics after years of campaigning from aficionados

Flag football will also make its Olympic debut. This is a non-contact version of gridiron (American) football, played on a smaller pitch with smaller teams, in which tackles are made by removing a flag from an opponent. It is the fastest-growing variant of the sport in the UK, according to the British American Football Association
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #5380 on: Today at 03:06:46 am »
Dont America win enough medals without adding sports that no one else plays so virtually guaranteeing themselves Gold?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 