Jokes aside, LA has some serious issues with crime +gun violence, homeless people (some who are quite mental), traffic congestion and mass transportation (lack of), air pollution...



Don't know if that can all be solved in 4 years.



At first I was excited about having the games on the west coast since I live in Oregon and it would mean I'm in the same time zone, but then I began to think about all the issues there. There are other cities in the states or Canada that would be much better for the games. Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle, Chicago, Denver, Philly, Boston, all would be better, issue becomes facilities, all those locations you would need to build a main stadium as the football/baseball venues wouldn't work. LA is nice from this viewpoint with the amount of university athletic facilities that will probably be used. I'm guessing UCLA and USC will have same of their venues used, this doesn't even take into account all the other places around L.A that could be used.Just being selfish, I would love it if it was in Vancouver or Seattle, absolutely beautiful cities in a gorgeous area of North America, plus I might try to apply for tickets if it was up there.LA could be really good, or it could end up being a disaster. I could totally see a ton of horror stories coming out for visitors trying to get around to the events, plus I have a feeling there will be a lot of stories about the homeless situation.