Right then - feel free to share yours and add in any other categories that spring to mind:



Favourite GB Gold - Pidcock

Favourite other Gold - Tebogo

Best individual Olympian - Marchand

Most gutting moment - Hudson-Smith getting pipped

Favourite sport youve never got into before - BMX



Favourite GB Gold - Take your pick from Pidcock, Yee and Hodgkinson - I think Yee just edges it because of how unlikely his comeback looked even seconds before he pulled it off.Favourite other gold - Duplantis breaking the world record with his final attempt in the pole vault final.Best individual Olympian - Marchand - you can't really argue with 4 gold medals.Most gutting moment - Again, take your pick from any of the near misses - Kerr and Hudson-Smith on the track, Peaty, Richards and Proud in the pool, Rutter being cheated out of shooting gold by the judges... Think Hudson-Smith probably edges it because he's never won a global gold and at 29 I doubt he'll get another shot at the Olympic title.Favourite sport you've never got into before - Sport climbing. The way they summit 15 metre tall walls in a matter of seconds and the strength and balance needed for the bouldering and lead climbing are mind blowing.It was great to see Simone Biles come back from Tokyo with more gold medal winning performances as well. Honourable mention goes to Andy Murray who briefly made us believe he could pull off the impossible with 2 insane comeback wins.