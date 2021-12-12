Above the French



France are 3-2 down in the football final, have just been given a penalty in the 90th minute. One of those "would the guy had got close to the ball", but stupid rugby tackle by the Spanish guy. And they score, so going to extra time. So with Gold they go ahead of us on golds (and then we'd go 1 up on silver with KJT later); if they end up losing, and then KJT gets the silver, then we will be perfectly level.In terms of medals we could both be getting - got a half chance of one with Amber Anning in the 400m, McColgan in the 10k and the French have a half chance in the 400m hurdles.Then tomorrow, Taekwondo - we've both got chances in the heavy weight divisions (we've got one in both, they've got just one in mens); Finucane looks a nailed on medallist in the Sprint (and Capewell maybe too) and then many more chances in the rest of the athletics and track. They are in the handball and basketball finals - gotta think the scare yday from Serbia will wake the Yanks up; Handball should be close.