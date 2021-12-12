« previous next »
Summer Olympics 2024

killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4800 on: Today at 06:57:20 pm
Carlin gets bronze.
classycarra

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4801 on: Today at 06:57:53 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:49:48 pm
GB cyclist allowed to race again.

Imagine the reaction if he was French?!
Hoogland didn't seem arsed, but then again he's not Irish

exiledintheUSA

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4802 on: Today at 06:58:49 pm
Spain should have won it - smashed the bar.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4803 on: Today at 06:59:05 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 06:53:52 pm
Dodgy last minute pen (VAR) for France.

Blatant pen. France deserved at least extra time. Spain have been shite 2nd half
exiledintheUSA

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4804 on: Today at 07:00:11 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:59:05 pm
Blatant pen. France deserved at least extra time. Spain have been shite 2nd half

If that was against us, we'd be seething, typical arms everywhere and the ball was about 20ft in the air. :D
whtwht

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4805 on: Today at 07:00:22 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 06:58:49 pm
Spain should have won it - smashed the bar.

That Olise looks half decent
S

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4806 on: Today at 07:01:41 pm
Weirdly, the Dutch guy didnt seem to kick up much fuss over that move in the cycling. Be interested to hear him speak.
Scottymuser

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4807 on: Today at 07:05:04 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:52:11 pm
Above the French

France are 3-2 down in the football final, have just been given a penalty in the 90th minute.  One of those "would the guy had got close to the ball", but stupid rugby tackle by the Spanish guy.  And they score, so going to extra time.  So with Gold they go ahead of us on golds (and then we'd go 1 up on silver with KJT later); if they end up losing, and then KJT gets the silver, then we will be perfectly level.

In terms of medals we could both be getting - got a half chance of one with Amber Anning in the 400m, McColgan in the 10k and the French have a half chance in the 400m hurdles.

Then tomorrow, Taekwondo - we've both got chances in the heavy weight divisions (we've got one in both, they've got just one in mens); Finucane looks a nailed on medallist in the Sprint (and Capewell maybe too) and then many more chances in the rest of the athletics and track.  They are in the handball and basketball finals - gotta think the scare yday from Serbia will wake the Yanks up; Handball should be close.

exiledintheUSA

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4808 on: Today at 07:05:23 pm
Lets go Amber....
exiledintheUSA

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4809 on: Today at 07:07:22 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 07:05:23 pm
Lets go Amber....

That looked tough, very fast race. Finished 5th.

EDIT - 4th.
Jean Girard

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4810 on: Today at 07:09:02 pm
Unlucky Rashidat. Gonna have to beat 49.00 at some stage to get those medals. Time on her side
Scottymuser

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4811 on: Today at 07:09:15 pm
Why have the mens 4x100m relay results not been confirmed officially and added to the medal table?  Weird
exiledintheUSA

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4812 on: Today at 07:10:21 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 07:09:15 pm
Why have the mens 4x100m relay results not been confirmed officially and added to the medal table?  Weird

1-hour review post all relay finals.
S

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4813 on: Today at 07:10:36 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 07:09:15 pm
Why have the mens 4x100m relay results not been confirmed officially and added to the medal table?  Weird
The US have just had another very late surge and taken gold.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4814 on: Today at 07:10:57 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 07:10:36 pm
The US have just had another very late surge and taken gold.

:D
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4815 on: Today at 07:11:17 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:51:33 pm
If only the US did their changeovers better....
The US men's team have got the mental yips in this event. They (and everyone else) knows how historically poor they are, and that's all they can think about, it's become a self-fulfilling prophesy.
thaddeus

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4816 on: Today at 07:11:54 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 07:05:04 pm
France are 3-2 down in the football final, have just been given a penalty in the 90th minute.  One of those "would the guy had got close to the ball", but stupid rugby tackle by the Spanish guy.  And they score, so going to extra time.  So with Gold they go ahead of us on golds (and then we'd go 1 up on silver with KJT later); if they end up losing, and then KJT gets the silver, then we will be perfectly level.

In terms of medals we could both be getting - got a half chance of one with Amber Anning in the 400m, McColgan in the 10k and the French have a half chance in the 400m hurdles.

Then tomorrow, Taekwondo - we've both got chances in the heavy weight divisions (we've got one in both, they've got just one in mens); Finucane looks a nailed on medallist in the Sprint (and Capewell maybe too) and then many more chances in the rest of the athletics and track.  They are in the handball and basketball finals - gotta think the scare yday from Serbia will wake the Yanks up; Handball should be close.
Scotty you're undoubtedly the Olympics RAWK MVP!  It's like 4D chess trying to track all that's going and the implications - especially in the heptathlon - but you hardly miss a beat.
Wabaloolah

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4817 on: Today at 07:12:02 pm
Daryll Neta is gorgeous it has to be said
