« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024 * *  (Read 77073 times)

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4640 on: Today at 12:30:06 pm »
Ah that was awesome. Not much better than seeing gold for GB in a sport you know almost nothing about.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4641 on: Today at 12:30:17 pm »
Brilliant advert for the sport too. Knew nothing before this but totally gripped by it. Love the camaraderie too.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,780
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4642 on: Today at 12:30:41 pm »
That was incredible! Well done fella.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,041
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4643 on: Today at 12:30:53 pm »
Great gold!

Be good to see natural climbing in the Olympics rather than wall climbing.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,660
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4644 on: Today at 12:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:30:17 pm
Brilliant advert for the sport too. Knew nothing before but this and totally gripped by it. Love the camaraderie too.

Yeah, it's been a great watch. A good addition to the Olympics and not just because we won ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 12:31:55 pm »
Toby's reaction to winning was brilliant.  Could barely believe it.  Good to see old man Jakob  (33) get gold. Always funny to see a Yank be off the podium.  Phenomenal 5th spot as well for Hamish.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,109
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 12:34:03 pm »
Brilliant to hear it was climbing being included in the Olympics that got him into climbing in 2016.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,633
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 12:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:30:17 pm
Love the camaraderie too.

Probably for the best as they probably all hang out together 4000 feet on a mountain face :D
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 12:36:19 pm »
Feels like equestrian stuff is constantly on and constantly dull.
Logged

Offline Komic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 12:36:55 pm »
Amazing! The gold I've celebrated the most this Olympics. Been a great advertisement for the sport
Logged

Offline Komic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 12:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:30:17 pm
Brilliant advert for the sport too. Knew nothing before this but totally gripped by it. Love the camaraderie too.

Get yourself to a climbing gym, its a really fun sport to do regardless of your level. There are plenty of gyms in and around Liverpool, probably the one at Speke is the best for newcomers.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,394
  • JFT 97
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 12:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:43:11 am
Think it'll take a super human performance from KJT to take gold now, unless Thiam completely falls apart in the 800m

Thiem was always the favourite going into the last day. It could still end up close though KJT is around 6 seconds faster and needs to win by 8 seconds. It depends on how much each athlete has left going into that last event.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 02:01:32 pm »

Doesnt look like we have anyone in the Breaking competitions.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,917
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4653 on: Today at 02:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:01:32 pm
Doesnt look like we have anyone in the Breaking competitions.
Means I get to choose who to root for based on who has the coolest competition name, like how I pick my grand national horse.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,705
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4654 on: Today at 02:17:41 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 02:14:58 pm
Means I get to choose who to root for based on who has the coolest competition name, like how I pick my grand national horse.

I reckon Mr Frisk would be good at this.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,073
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4655 on: Today at 02:22:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:53:10 pm
Thiem was always the favourite going into the last day. It could still end up close though KJT is around 6 seconds faster and needs to win by 8 seconds. It depends on how much each athlete has left going into that last event.
Yeah by no means impossible for KJT, albeit very unlikely. As you say, KJT is substantially better over 800m as a runner, and Thiams team have brought her into this Olympics heavier than usual so that she can dominate more on her preferred throwing events. Small margins make big differences at this level and whilst I cant see an 8 second gap developing, itll be thrilling to watch.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,095
  • Truthiness
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4656 on: Today at 02:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:04:18 pm
Proper two foot her around the knees.
Does Danny Mills have a daughter who can run? There'd be no suspicion if she did, they'd just look at her brother and dad and think 'must be in the genes'
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 