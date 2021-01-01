Thiem was always the favourite going into the last day. It could still end up close though KJT is around 6 seconds faster and needs to win by 8 seconds. It depends on how much each athlete has left going into that last event.



Yeah by no means impossible for KJT, albeit very unlikely. As you say, KJT is substantially better over 800m as a runner, and Thiams team have brought her into this Olympics heavier than usual so that she can dominate more on her preferred throwing events. Small margins make big differences at this level and whilst I cant see an 8 second gap developing, itll be thrilling to watch.