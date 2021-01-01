« previous next »
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4120 on: Yesterday at 09:38:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:34:20 pm
I presume that the testing would turn up the doping if it's this clear?

Not necessarily if it was done earlier in the season or training.

Erriyon Knighton, in the 200m, tested positive for steroids in an out-of-competition test in March, but USADA reversed their decision before the US quals (they originally said the results were incompatible with contamination, but then decided it must have been contaminated meat).
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4121 on: Yesterday at 09:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:02:14 pm
Must just be bicarb and ketone IQ mustnt it.
Don't forget the injectable l-carnitine.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4122 on: Yesterday at 09:41:38 pm »
Bicarbonate is a big thing in athletes now
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4123 on: Yesterday at 09:50:15 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 09:41:38 pm
Bicarbonate is a big thing in athletes now
Sodium Bicarbonate too. Really helps when baking a nice bread for the athletes in the village.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4124 on: Yesterday at 09:51:15 pm »
What about washing up powder?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4125 on: Yesterday at 09:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:51:15 pm
What about washing up powder?

I'll snort a line before I go on my treadmill and let you know if it works. At worst, I'll fart bubbles.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 09:52:59 pm »
Persil?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4127 on: Yesterday at 09:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:52:19 pm
I'll snort a line before I go on my treadmill and let you know if it works. At worst, I'll fart bubbles.

That's a bold move
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4128 on: Yesterday at 09:56:05 pm »
Twats!

Look it up,  its used to neutralise the lactic acid when running above threshold pace,  that with double
Threshold sessions can give massive gains in fitness.    Either that or they are jacked up
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4129 on: Yesterday at 09:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:36:54 pm
I'll go one step further and say there won't be a single athlete in these game who isn't doping in some way. The US just seem to be better at it right now.

Cycling too?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4130 on: Yesterday at 09:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:52:59 pm
Persil?

A bit too strong that stuff.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4131 on: Yesterday at 10:01:43 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 09:56:05 pm
Twats!

Look it up,  its used to neutralise the lactic acid when running above threshold pace,  that with double
Threshold sessions can give massive gains in fitness.    Either that or they are jacked up

Yeah there's that Maurten bicarb mix that's supposed to be easier on the stomach. I'd imagine lots of elite athletes use it (except those with managed BP) though, not just the US.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4132 on: Yesterday at 10:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:01:43 pm
Yeah there's that Maurten bicarb mix that's supposed to be easier on the stomach. I'd imagine lots of elite athletes use it (except those with managed BP) though, not just the US.

Ive thought about using the double threshold sessions but at my age I would probably fall apart
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4133 on: Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm »
The simple way to look at it is when people test positive in the vast majority of times theyre not actually gold medalists or even medalists at all. Therefore if theyre testing positive and still not winning often in sports where the margins are wafer thin how do you feel it reflects on those who did beat them? Are they simply defying logic or is the answer much simpler than that? Sports like athletics, cycling and swimming are going to be absolutely up to their necks in it but its not in their best interests to out most of them because it will tarnish the sport and be organising their own funeral.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4134 on: Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 10:10:20 pm
Ive thought about using the double threshold sessions but at my age I would probably fall apart

 ;D
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4135 on: Yesterday at 10:17:20 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 10:10:20 pm
Ive thought about using the double threshold sessions but at my age I would probably fall apart
I tried some pliometrics when they were really trendy a few years ago and ended up needing six months of physio.  I don't even jump down the last few steps anymore.  Time and tide  :(

I'd be as stiff as a statue if I tried to do an afternoon session after a morning one.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4136 on: Yesterday at 10:18:19 pm »
What happened to the doping Olympics where every athlete would be on PEDs?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4137 on: Yesterday at 10:19:51 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:18:19 pm
What happened to the doping Olympics where every athlete would be on PEDs?

It finishes on Sunday mate.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4138 on: Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm »
superb 100, 1500 and 400 in this olympics
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4139 on: Yesterday at 10:22:12 pm »
Intense boxing final match there - Ukrainian boxer rightly wins!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4140 on: Yesterday at 10:55:55 pm »
Just watched that 400m. Hudson Smith should be so proud but thats brutal that he doesn't get the gold with that time! Not like he slowed down too much just an absolute monster finish from the American.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4141 on: Yesterday at 11:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:38:42 pm
Not necessarily if it was done earlier in the season or training.

Erriyon Knighton, in the 200m, tested positive for steroids in an out-of-competition test in March, but USADA reversed their decision before the US quals (they originally said the results were incompatible with contamination, but then decided it must have been contaminated meat).
haha that sounds like a ridiculous rationalization.

yeah I think the olympic athletes in general are probably all pushing the rules - so it wouldn't surprise me. 
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4142 on: Yesterday at 11:55:44 pm »
Phenomenal time from Hudson-Smith,  he couldn't have done a lot more but that 400m final epitomises elite sport. 
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4143 on: Today at 01:42:31 am »
We've seen some great stuff on the track so far. Hopefully more to come.

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4144 on: Today at 02:59:51 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 10:10:20 pm
Ive thought about using the double threshold sessions but at my age I would probably fall apart

Yeah i was kinda thinking the lactic acid builds up for a reason.  ;D
