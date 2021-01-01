The simple way to look at it is when people test positive in the vast majority of times theyre not actually gold medalists or even medalists at all. Therefore if theyre testing positive and still not winning often in sports where the margins are wafer thin how do you feel it reflects on those who did beat them? Are they simply defying logic or is the answer much simpler than that? Sports like athletics, cycling and swimming are going to be absolutely up to their necks in it but its not in their best interests to out most of them because it will tarnish the sport and be organising their own funeral.