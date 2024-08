Absolutely. Heís not favourite but heíll contest the final.



Kerr isnít a lock by any means, but neither is Ingebrigtsen. Thereís danger in a 1500m and people like Nuguse and the insanely quick-kicking Hocker will be threats. Iím leaning slightly towards Kerr but itís like marginal that I take him over Jakob. I was backing the Norwegian until I saw a chink in the Armour yesterday in the semi - didnít love the rushed drive to the front and the way he decided to qualify. At the end of the day, Ingebrigtsen is a special athlete and will challenge in the 5k too; but injuries disrupted his build up and Kerr is not only quick and improving, he seems uniquely mentally strong.





I donít normally come in a thread to gloat but I called the top 4 and suggested the threat to both Kerr and Ingebrigtsen, and the reason for that; Hockerís unrivalled kick. I am a Kerr fan and am gutted he didnít win - despite running brilliantly - but I got some responses about bookies odds and how I was way off suggesting they wouldnít be the top two. I know track well enough to back my opinion.Fantastic race, some insane times, there was no sandbagging there. Ultimate opportunism by Hocker and fair play to him. Ingebrigtsen will come back with fire in the belly. Kerrís chance for Olympic gold at this distance may have gone, heíll be 30 at LA and thatís old for a 1500m guy. He will probably step up the distances and has banked an insane half marathon in the past year, so we may well see him at 5 or 10.