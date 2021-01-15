A whole lot of guys taking themselves out in an attempt to take others out going on. Kerr so focused on beating Ingebrigtsen he didnt see he left the door open for the American.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Personally I think Kerr ran a great race, just got beaten by a guy who ran a better one
has been around for awhile, finishing 6th at the last Olympics 7th at Worlds, and 2nd at the World Indoors. Definitely not a nobody but he ran a great and very strategic race.
That was a quick 1500 for a champ race.
UK record for Kerr. Faster than Mo's 3:28. You can't say he ran a bad race when he breaks his PB and the UK all-time.
I think he was genuinely unlucky as well.
Watching the steeplechase, its like athletic apartheid.
Ingebritsen left the inside open just to make Kerr run much wider, then took himself out and left Kerr and Hocker to sprint for the gold, Great run by Hocker. Let the others work as pacemakers, stayed in the draft.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
A win to inspire the next generation of Bahrain athletes.....
So is that really a medal for Bahrain or Kenya.
She's been with Bahrain since she was 15, so Bahrain?
At least in football you have to wait til their 18 until you can buy wonder kids from other countries.
Dina and Daryl 4th and 5th, Dina ran a great bend but tied up badly in the last third of the race
The beach volleyball is in such a picturesque setting, its the only reason I watch
Both GB girls ran really well there, tough finishing 4th & 5th by such a tiny amount
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]