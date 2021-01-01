Look at it like a 100m race track. It's about reaching the end the fastest on a set course that never changes, so people can compete on it over time.



This is also why you will see a completely different set of names tackling speed climbing versus those competing on the boulder/lead walls.



Not sure its comparable as its practical in nature to run 100m really quick so finding who is the best 100m runner has purpose whereas that wall is specific and being the fastest climber of that wall doesnt mean youd be the fastest climber over that distance, its also possible the best in the world would be someone else if the wall was slightly different. I get the point youre making just not sure it achieves the purpose of crowning someone who is the best at an entire discipline. It could also change its name to speed running this specific wall, which would make it more accurate. If you see what I mean?