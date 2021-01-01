« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024 * *  (Read 61973 times)

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 478
    • X-Realms
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3600 on: Today at 01:44:03 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:57:45 pm
Seems odd. As I said, doesnt have to be new every time but speed climbing the same wall again and again seems to miss a vital part of what climbing is about. Not asking it to be a puzzle or difficult just different even if thats from a choice of x number of rotated walls. Doing it like this makes it a bit like speed gaming which although impressive is detached from the original purpose of the activity.

Look at it like a 100m race track. It's about reaching the end the fastest on a set course that never changes, so people can compete on it over time.

This is also why you will see a completely different set of names tackling speed climbing versus those competing on the boulder/lead walls.
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3601 on: Today at 01:54:56 pm »
some good Dutch results ...last night the 3X3 basketball gold - with a 2 pointer in OT to win!
today Dutch W Handball lost to Danes

now Dutch Men HOckey lead  3-0 in SF match vs Spain

I loved the pole vault yesterday ..WR and Swedish GOld medal!
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,020
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3602 on: Today at 02:08:54 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 01:44:03 pm
Look at it like a 100m race track. It's about reaching the end the fastest on a set course that never changes, so people can compete on it over time.

This is also why you will see a completely different set of names tackling speed climbing versus those competing on the boulder/lead walls.

Not sure its comparable as its practical in nature to run 100m really quick so finding who is the best 100m runner has purpose whereas that wall is specific and being the fastest climber of that wall doesnt mean youd be the fastest climber over that distance, its also possible the best in the world would be someone else if the wall was slightly different. I get the point youre making just not sure it achieves the purpose of crowning someone who is the best at an entire discipline. It could also change its name to speed running this specific wall, which would make it more accurate. If you see what I mean?
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,303
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3603 on: Today at 02:14:44 pm »
Chinese diver just scored 10's across the board. This one's over :P
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,017
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3604 on: Today at 02:20:56 pm »
In the hockey, I can't quite comprehend what constitutes 'dangerous' as virtually every shot looks fucking dangerous to me.

And on that note, the keeper has just been twatted in the nuts and is on the deck in agony!
 :o
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3605 on: Today at 02:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:14:44 pm
Chinese diver just scored 10's across the board. This one's over :P

And thats a bad dive from Andrea.  Needs to massively improve to even have a chance of bronze - all this after coming out and saying she thinks she can go for gold.  The north Korean diver has much high DoD dives to come too - so needs to get some 10s
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,909
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3606 on: Today at 02:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:25:37 pm
And thats a bad dive from Andrea.  Needs to massively improve to even have a chance of bronze - all this after coming out and saying she thinks she can go for gold.  The north Korean diver has much high DoD dives to come too - so needs to get some 10s

Gold? Thats delusional. She cant execute 5 dives properly yet.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,303
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3607 on: Today at 02:41:21 pm »
She's down in 6th now, take something to medal now.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3608 on: Today at 02:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:20:56 pm
In the hockey, I can't quite comprehend what constitutes 'dangerous' as virtually every shot looks fucking dangerous to me.

And on that note, the keeper has just been twatted in the nuts and is on the deck in agony!
 :o

 8) 8)

I think blood on the forehead and stretchered off may constitute dangerous.

Incredible stick skills and pace the ball and height the ball gets hit or flicked the long elevated flick and picking it up out of the air ... amazing skills

if you can watch this clip (TV Rights ?)
-https://www.eurosport.nl/hockey/paris-2024/2024/esnl-floris-wortelboer-zet-nederland-op-voorsprong-met-wereldgoal_vid2201325/video.shtml 

otherwise try and get it on your local media highlights search GOAL Floris Wortelboer (Floris the Carrot farmer!!)

Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3609 on: Today at 03:12:54 pm »
Someone give Andrea a hug.
Logged

Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3610 on: Today at 03:14:51 pm »
Is there any sailing at these Olympics? We normally pick up a haul of medals there dont we?
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,617
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 03:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:25:37 pm
And thats a bad dive from Andrea.  Needs to massively improve to even have a chance of bronze - all this after coming out and saying she thinks she can go for gold.  The north Korean diver has much high DoD dives to come too - so needs to get some 10s

Shes an Olympic athlete and a world championships medalist. Im sure she has a lot of self-belief and thought if she dived at her best she had an outside chance. She obviously didnt perform as well as shed have wanted but fair play for having the belief. Im sure shell be back.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,419
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3612 on: Today at 03:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 03:14:51 pm
Is there any sailing at these Olympics? We normally pick up a haul of medals there dont we?
There is but they got rid of all the disciplines we normally win.
Logged

Online Tombellylfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
  • YNWA
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3613 on: Today at 03:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:25:49 pm
There is but they got rid of all the disciplines we normally win.
I think we still have a chance for a couple of medals but the changes in events have definitely not helped us. I find it hard to work out where they are up to often as some of them are like 10+ races and then the medal races some are one off races and some include all the previous race points. Basically it's very confusing as far as I can tell.
Logged

Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3614 on: Today at 03:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:25:49 pm
There is but they got rid of all the disciplines we normally win.

Aaaah makes sense!

Velodrome it is then!
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,475
  • Believer
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3615 on: Today at 03:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:20:56 pm
In the hockey, I can't quite comprehend what constitutes 'dangerous' as virtually every shot looks fucking dangerous to me.

And on that note, the keeper has just been twatted in the nuts and is on the deck in agony!
 :o

It is dangerous. I went to a school that did hockey and rugby as the 2 main sports (forever annoyed all of us they wouldn`t let us play footy). I tried hockey but it fucking hurts - fingers, shins, knees and basically all bones. They made me do rugby because I am massive, which was actually far less dangerous and painful. Hated playing it though.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,419
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3616 on: Today at 04:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 03:52:00 pm
I think we still have a chance for a couple of medals but the changes in events have definitely not helped us. I find it hard to work out where they are up to often as some of them are like 10+ races and then the medal races some are one off races and some include all the previous race points. Basically it's very confusing as far as I can tell.
I think that is what Emma Wilson was moaning about in the windsurfing. They normally carry forward points etc. She won pretty much every race and then they had a one off final and she came last.

She is only 25 and said she is quitting the sport.

Logged

Online Tombellylfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
  • YNWA
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3617 on: Today at 04:08:45 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 04:04:32 pm
I think that is what Emma Wilson was moaning about in the windsurfing. They normally carry forward points etc. She won pretty much every race and then they had a one off final and she came last.

She is only 25 and said she is quitting the sport.

It seems so strange because in some of the other sailing disciplines it's basically over by the time it gets to the medal race because they count all the qualification races. No consistency
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Up
« previous next »
 