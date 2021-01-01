In the hockey, I can't quite comprehend what constitutes 'dangerous' as virtually every shot looks fucking dangerous to me.
And on that note, the keeper has just been twatted in the nuts and is on the deck in agony!
I think blood on the forehead and stretchered off may constitute dangerous.
Incredible stick skills and pace the ball and height the ball gets hit or flicked the long elevated flick and picking it up out of the air ... amazing skills
if you can watch this clip (TV Rights ?)
-https://www.eurosport.nl/hockey/paris-2024/2024/esnl-floris-wortelboer-zet-nederland-op-voorsprong-met-wereldgoal_vid2201325/video.shtml otherwise try and get it on your local media highlights search GOAL Floris Wortelboer (Floris the Carrot farmer!!)