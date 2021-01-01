If we forget the bmx for a moment it was a great day for team GB yesterday.



Loved the trampoline the best. 33 I think they said she is and a wonderful story.



The fact that she is the only British person to win Olympic medals and now she has a full set of gold, silver and bronze.



Getting back to the bmx thats sport for you. Whod have thought the Chinese would have screwed up on the trampoline and had at least one of them in floods of tears.



Love sport, love the Olympics - cant wait for the next day to begin.



I believe the mens at least cycling road race is today and well anyone can win that.