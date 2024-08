Yeah, no cut because of the limited field, which is why i think the olympic golf lends itself better to a matchplay/team matchplay format rather than stroke play, & the course is same one where Europe won the 2018 ryder cup, & Fleetwood had a stormer of a ryder cup that year



I was agreeing with you on that. However after watching the BMX-ing, I'm suddenly attracted to seeing the best golfer being decided over 72 holes, it seems fitting and takes more of the random fluke factor out of it. Appreciate it might not be as exciting or unpredictable as match play - but this is golf after all! This is effectively more of a short order of merit tournament, whereby the best golfer always tends to win.