What swimming is still to come?
Is KJT in the Heptathlon by the way?
Men's 50m freestyle Britain has a chance for gold. Men's individual medley has a real chance and relays as well though could get a medal, though that might be less likely.
She is in the heptathlon but that's later on in the week. Would be an achievement if she medals at all I think, she's had injury problems and there's Thiam and Anna Hall to contend with. Still looking forward to it though.
Edit: No relays on today so forget that last one.