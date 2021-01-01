« previous next »
Summer Olympics 2024

Ray K

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 11:32:41 am
That was pretty dominant from the GB pair. 
gazzalfc

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 11:33:57 am
I love the reaction shots they've done at this Olympics.
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 11:34:21 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:31:33 am
Shame that this event is going to be dropped from future games

It is. The Irish lads will need to bulk up to match the big lumps in the Dutch and British boats....
gazzalfc

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 11:36:25 am
Has the royal seal always been a part of the Team GB kits or is it specific sports?

I noticed it during the tennis which I assumed was the royal 'ownership' of GB tennis. But seeing it in the rowing too. I assume there is a royal connection to rowing as well
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 11:38:29 am
Olympic champions forever has a really nice ring to it doesn't it?
Gerry Attrick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 11:40:56 am
Ireland have some sportspeople for sure. Doing well.
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 11:53:15 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:40:56 am
Ireland have some sportspeople for sure. Doing well.

Yeah when did they start getting good at posh sports?
DiggerJohn

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 11:58:16 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:53:15 am
Yeah when did they start getting good at posh sports?

Celtic tiger.  Actually my son was asking me why we dont just concentrate on the sports most of the world dont do.  If American Football gets in surely Gaelic football and hurling should be allowed.
HomesickRed

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 12:04:08 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:19:48 am
I hope there was no heavy petting.

I laughed but I guess you need to be a certain vintage to get that joke!  :D
kellan

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 12:06:04 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:36:25 am
Has the royal seal always been a part of the Team GB kits or is it specific sports?

I noticed it during the tennis which I assumed was the royal 'ownership' of GB tennis. But seeing it in the rowing too. I assume there is a royal connection to rowing as well
I remember the seal being quite prominent across many kits for Rio. It was incorporated as an actual design feature.

The kits for London and Tokyo were very Union Jack themed, I don't recall the seal being present.

It seems the Paris kits are using the seal as an additional badge/crest type of deal. I noticed it yesterday on the BMX riders, so I would think it's just prominent on some individual kits and not on others rather than royal connection to a particular sport coming into play? The triathlon kit also has a very large seal on the back.
dutchkop

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 12:11:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:53:15 am
Yeah when did they start getting good at posh sports?

 8)
Ray K

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 12:16:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:53:15 am
Yeah when did they start getting good at posh sports?
It's just the Cork lads. They think they're better than the rest of us. See Corkboy for example.
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 12:17:27 pm
Quote from: kellan on Today at 12:06:04 pm
I remember the seal being quite prominent across many kits for Rio. It was incorporated as an actual design feature.

The kits for London and Tokyo were very Union Jack themed, I don't recall the seal being present.

It seems the Paris kits are using the seal as an additional badge/crest type of deal. I noticed it yesterday on the BMX riders, so I would think it's just prominent on some individual kits and not on others rather than royal connection to a particular sport coming into play? The triathlon kit also has a very large seal on the back.

Have you seen what the athletes are wearing? Very prominent seal on their kits too.

https://www.redbubble.com/i/t-shirt/Seal-Deux-by-saintbrodie/24817230.0S66D?country_code=GB&gad_source=1&gbraid=0AAAAADuDTRwXEDm9yOrWAZxtrbGg0RVBt&gclid=Cj0KCQjwh7K1BhCZARIsAKOrVqGR84Zx9dJm2dfpRJE_LmYOMJXG9v0-YzTDu5LYbU08K4_KPpvDTr0aAvFzEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 12:19:39 pm
Josh Kerr made that look very easy.

Hadnt realised Wightman was down for the 800m. Big shame hes out though.
killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 12:22:48 pm
When does the track cycling start?
Ray K

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 12:23:46 pm
Peabee

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 12:25:16 pm
sinnermichael

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 12:25:36 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:22:48 pm
When does the track cycling start?

Monday.
Peabee

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 12:25:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:22:48 pm
When does the track cycling start?

At the gun.
dutchkop

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 12:32:20 pm
Dutch nearly threw away the Women's Sailing gold today ..by celebrating after the wrong finish line... they were lucky in that USA also confused ..so only 1 boat between Sweden and Dutch boat,.,


Dutch men Wortelboer scores a worldy goal against Spain!
https://www.eurosport.nl/hockey/paris-2024/2024/esnl-floris-wortelboer-zet-nederland-op-voorsprong-met-wereldgoal_vid2201325/video.shtml
DiggerJohn

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 12:33:52 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:25:43 pm
At the gun.

funny fucker gave me a laugh cheers
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 12:34:26 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 12:32:20 pm
Dutch nearly threw away the Women's Sailing gold today ..by celebrating after the wrong finish line... they were lucky in that USA also confused ..so only 1 boat between Sweden and Dutch boat,.,


Dutch men Wortelboer scores a worldy goal against Spain!
https://www.eurosport.nl/hockey/paris-2024/2024/esnl-floris-wortelboer-zet-nederland-op-voorsprong-met-wereldgoal_vid2201325/video.shtml

Video is blocked for me.
