Has the royal seal always been a part of the Team GB kits or is it specific sports?



I noticed it during the tennis which I assumed was the royal 'ownership' of GB tennis. But seeing it in the rowing too. I assume there is a royal connection to rowing as well



I remember the seal being quite prominent across many kits for Rio. It was incorporated as an actual design feature.The kits for London and Tokyo were very Union Jack themed, I don't recall the seal being present.It seems the Paris kits are using the seal as an additional badge/crest type of deal. I noticed it yesterday on the BMX riders, so I would think it's just prominent on some individual kits and not on others rather than royal connection to a particular sport coming into play? The triathlon kit also has a very large seal on the back.