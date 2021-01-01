Got that the wrong way round, Laugher's dive was the better of the two.
Crosby Nick never fails.
The olympics really shows the small margins of sport doesn't it. 2 silvers in swimming and 2 silvers in rowing I can think of for GB that have literally come down to a couple hundredths of seconds from gold.
Got the tv on with no sound while on a work call, felt sure it showed the GB flag come up first! Was it a photo finish?
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
No, was closer to half a boat length than a photo finish, it was actually closer between 2nd and 3rd than us and 1st
Massively difficult dive for GB next, got to nail it... it's good!
I obviously wasnt paying attention. Must have actually been focussed on work. Blimey.
Looking like a bronze in the diving.
Any kind of medal in the diving feels like a big success doesnt it?
The Chinese divers are on another level
Are that Chinese pairing called Long Wang? Just me whos chuckling at that?
That's a medal in the bag!
Eh, mods, I think someone has hacked Nick's account?Never mind, as you were.
Just had word that something Ive been working on for ages has been delayed a couple of months. And Im absolutely delighted. Back with the puns.
Joke book?
Stunning gold for Ireland - Paul and Fintan demolish the field!!
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]