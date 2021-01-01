Any kind of medal in the diving feels like a big success doesnt it?



This pair have won multiple multiple medals together (2 silvers and a 5th in the last 3 WCs and FIVE world cup podiums this season) and Laugher individually has 2 Olympics and 3 WC medals. They were massive, massive favourites for a medal (probably silver) - the Chinese pair were favourites for the Gold; but the Mexicans haven't even ever medalled before at any global or continental event (their best was a solitary 2nd place in a World Cup series match this year - the Brits for reference have FIVE on top of the medals listed above). None of the other teams had medals either as a pair.