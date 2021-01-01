« previous next »
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2200 on: Today at 10:44:01 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:42:13 am
Got that the wrong way round, Laugher's dive was the better of the two.

Was it?  Wasn't sure which judge marked which person - the first 3 scores were better, and I assumed it would have been the first name of the pair that that judge was marking.  Apologies (was only watching with one eye whilst on a zoom meeting at work lol)
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 10:45:31 am »
Got the tv on with no sound while on a work call, felt sure it showed the GB flag come up first! Was it a photo finish?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 10:47:34 am »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 10:43:07 am
The olympics really shows the small margins of sport doesn't it. 2 silvers in swimming and 2 silvers in rowing I can think of for GB that have literally come down to a couple  hundredths of seconds from gold.
We had one that went the other way in the women's rowing where the timing of the last pull nudged us ahead of the Dutch boat and into gold.  Like you say, incredibly fine margins when you consider the duration/length of the races.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 10:47:56 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:45:31 am
Got the tv on with no sound while on a work call, felt sure it showed the GB flag come up first! Was it a photo finish?

No, was closer to half a boat length than a photo finish, it was actually closer between 2nd and 3rd than us and 1st
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 10:48:03 am »
Massively difficult dive for GB next, got to nail it... it's good!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 10:49:03 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:47:56 am
No, was closer to half a boat length than a photo finish, it was actually closer between 2nd and 3rd than us and 1st
The Beeb commentator seemed to think they were a little fortunate to get silver in the end and could have capsized.  That really would have been devastating for them.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2206 on: Today at 10:50:17 am »
Looking like a bronze in the diving.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2207 on: Today at 10:51:16 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:48:03 am
Massively difficult dive for GB next, got to nail it... it's good!

Down in 3rd, with us having the easiest dive of the 3.  Well done lads, but its bronze barring either the best dives of their lives (solid 9s+) or both the chinese and mexicans not having their usual dive.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 10:52:02 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:47:56 am
No, was closer to half a boat length than a photo finish, it was actually closer between 2nd and 3rd than us and 1st

I obviously wasnt paying attention. Must have actually been focussed on work. Blimey.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 10:52:32 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:52:02 am
I obviously wasnt paying attention. Must have actually been focussed on work. Blimey.
Thoughts and prayers.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 10:52:35 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:50:17 am
Looking like a bronze in the diving.

Any kind of medal in the diving feels like a big success doesnt it?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2211 on: Today at 10:54:41 am »
The Chinese divers are on another level
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 10:54:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:52:35 am
Any kind of medal in the diving feels like a big success doesnt it?

Think we've medalled in every event so far which is a great achievement. China have looked more catchable in this event than others but looks like they're still going to win gold.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2213 on: Today at 10:55:19 am »
Are that Chinese pairing called Long Wang?

Just me whos chuckling at that?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2214 on: Today at 10:57:00 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:52:35 am
Any kind of medal in the diving feels like a big success doesnt it?

This pair have won multiple multiple medals together (2 silvers and a 5th in the last 3 WCs and FIVE world cup podiums this season) and Laugher individually has 2 Olympics and 3 WC medals.  They were massive, massive favourites for a medal (probably silver) - the Chinese pair were favourites for the Gold; but the Mexicans haven't even ever medalled before at any global or continental event (their best was a solitary 2nd place in a World Cup series match  this year - the Brits for reference have FIVE on top of the medals listed above).  None of the other teams had medals either as a pair. 
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2215 on: Today at 10:57:49 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:54:41 am
The Chinese divers are on another level

Their last dive is called the bomb diggy.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2216 on: Today at 10:58:12 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:52:02 am
I obviously wasnt paying attention. Must have actually been focussed on work. Blimey.
Eh, mods, I think someone has hacked Nick's account?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:55:19 am
Are that Chinese pairing called Long Wang?

Just me whos chuckling at that?
Never mind, as you were.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2217 on: Today at 10:59:34 am »
That's a medal in the bag!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2218 on: Today at 10:59:54 am »
That's a medal. It's just what colour
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2219 on: Today at 11:01:16 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:59:34 am
That's a medal in the bag!

They almost could have belly flopped and still won gold (they literally needed about 4 across the board to overtake the Italians into that place)
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2220 on: Today at 11:01:22 am »
That'll be bronze then for GB
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2221 on: Today at 11:03:08 am »
Bronze it is. That slight mistake on the 4th dive could well have been the difference between 1st and 3rd.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2222 on: Today at 11:03:31 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:58:12 am
Eh, mods, I think someone has hacked Nick's account?Never mind, as you were.

Just had word that something Ive been working on for ages has been delayed a couple of months. And Im absolutely delighted. Back with the puns.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2223 on: Today at 11:03:49 am »
well that was so close to the biggest shock in diving history.  Incredible, out of nowhere, performance by the Mexicans.  Our 4th dive let us down - 6-7 points down on the equivlanet dives for the Chinese/Mexicans and we lost Gold by 6 point
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2224 on: Today at 11:04:28 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:54:41 am
The Chinese divers are on another level

I thought they all had to dive from 3m.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2225 on: Today at 11:04:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:03:31 am
Just had word that something Ive been working on for ages has been delayed a couple of months. And Im absolutely delighted. Back with the puns.
Joke book?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2226 on: Today at 11:07:27 am »
Am having fun watching badminton.  :)
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2227 on: Today at 11:09:27 am »
Stunning gold for Ireland - Paul and Fintan demolish the field!!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2228 on: Today at 11:10:48 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:04:33 am
Joke book?

If only.

Athletics starting today? Whoop!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2229 on: Today at 11:11:29 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:09:27 am
Stunning gold for Ireland - Paul and Fintan demolish the field!!

Jesus Christ!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #2230 on: Today at 11:12:35 am »
Just a class apart. Never in doubt from stroke 1.
