Track fans may know, but 2023 World 1500m Champion, Jake Wightman, has withdrawn from the 800m with injury. He didnt make the 1500m selection due to missing British champs, but was given the discretionary place in the 800m where hes shown decent form in recent months. It probably doesnt affect GBs medal chances as hes a far better 1500m runner than he is 800m.
Eliot Giles has been called up as his replacement, who maybe shouldve got the discretionary place in the first instance on he basis of his diamond league form. He has a YouTube channel where he as very candid about his initial failure to make the team after pouring everything of himself into the effort over the last few years, so its nice to see him called up, albeit hell do well to get anywhere near a medal. Hes probably recently better known for being the other man who tripped in the clash with Josh Kerr in the British trials.