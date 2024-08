Hopefully Paul is knackered after that one. Gonna be tough for Murray and Evans I suspect. A medal for Murray before he retires would be awesome.



I thought Murray and Evans looked very slipshod the other night. Evans about to serve and then having ling audible talks about where Murray should stand. You know they haven't played doubles together for years. Do that stuff between points, not when you're in the middle of your service motion.Big shock on the cards on Chartier - Qinwen Zheng serving to knock Iga Swiatek out in straight sets.