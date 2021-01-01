Is it just me or are the medals being spread around more countries than usual.



France as you expect are having a great games.



China are looking good but apart a few more diving golds do they have much else?



US have started slower I think than usual maybe due to their lack of swimming golds. Phelps obviously helped for a couple of games. Theyll come good i a few other sports and of course the track and field.



Australia are doing good as they always do at the start. They will tail off and finish 7th perhaps.



Japan must still have some legacy from 3 years ago.



As for GB, were going great all things considered. Ive not seen any of the boxing, where we pick up a few medals here but reading this thread it appears the judges hate us.



I expect at this stage for GB to finish 4th on the medal table behind



1/2 USA/China - no idea which one will finish top.



3 France



4 GB