« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024  (Read 31629 times)

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,435
  • Believer
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1840 on: Yesterday at 09:37:35 pm »
Stunning. Absolutely stunning
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1841 on: Yesterday at 09:38:14 pm »
A league of his own. Extraordinary....
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,476
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 09:45:04 pm »
Someone get Mr Pan to pee in a cup...
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,994
  • Truthiness
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1843 on: Yesterday at 09:45:26 pm »
Half a second off the world record in a slow pool. Cool cool cool.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,135
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1844 on: Yesterday at 09:45:26 pm »
World record for Pan in 100m freestyle.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1845 on: Yesterday at 09:45:28 pm »
100m world record. In the slow pool  :D
Logged

Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1846 on: Yesterday at 09:46:05 pm »
Pan must have had a contaminated steak or three for dinner.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,135
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1847 on: Yesterday at 09:46:18 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:45:04 pm
Someone get Mr Pan to pee in a cup...

That's the thing, can't trust it's clean unfortunately.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,356
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1848 on: Yesterday at 09:46:59 pm »
Swear to God I was just posting to ask if any world records had been broken in the pool cause I'd not seen any so far.
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1849 on: Yesterday at 09:47:35 pm »
France were top of the medal table. For about 10 minutes.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,962
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1850 on: Yesterday at 09:49:33 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:45:04 pm
Someone get Mr Pan to pee in a cup...

Pee to Pan? Youre in neverland!
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,476
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1851 on: Yesterday at 09:50:06 pm »
We say this in boxing circles, "He must be pissing green".
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1852 on: Yesterday at 09:51:44 pm »
Genetic doping in Marchand's case, with both his parents being swimmers.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,356
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1853 on: Yesterday at 09:51:51 pm »
I take it the free style events are seen as more prestigious than the other styles regardless of the distance since its the fastest?
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,700
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1854 on: Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm »
I get the impression the BBC team were a little bit dubious about that 100m freestyle without actually saying it.  Considering what hed just done they all seemed mildly underwhelmed.

Maybe they were just shocked, or they were still amazed by Marchands achievements.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1855 on: Yesterday at 09:58:15 pm »

Ever since it emerged that the US had industrial doping operations in athletics and it wasnt just the nasty Eastern European and Chinese commies, you find yourself questioning any excellence. It wont just be the Chinese at it.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,741
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1856 on: Yesterday at 10:06:42 pm »
Shame really as if he is clean then it's really unfair on him, but it just looks dodgy in that pool and that time. You can see everyone around him there kind of smirking and apart from giving him general congrats a few of them just had a look of "that is a silly time" Commentary was just stacked with subtext of "this is not normal".

If he is doping beyond belief then I think his coach will be chewing him out for winning by so much, probably screaming at him to slow down in the last 20  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,476
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1857 on: Yesterday at 10:08:05 pm »
I think Shannon Briggs (ex Boxer) should personally take his WADA test.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,476
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1858 on: Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm »
Canada are through to the knockout stages of the women's football despite being deducted 6 points. Great effort that.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,476
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1859 on: Yesterday at 10:43:51 pm »
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,942
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1860 on: Yesterday at 10:48:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:06:42 pm
Shame really as if he is clean then it's really unfair on him, but it just looks dodgy in that pool and that time. You can see everyone around him there kind of smirking and apart from giving him general congrats a few of them just had a look of "that is a silly time" Commentary was just stacked with subtext of "this is not normal".

If he is doping beyond belief then I think his coach will be chewing him out for winning by so much, probably screaming at him to slow down in the last 20  ;D

I always remember where I was when Ben Johnson ran that 9.79 in the 100m Final at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. I was in a pub on a date and there was a telly on the wall behind the girl I was with, it completely distracted me from what she was saying. I think I said 'Shit - did you see that'? I'm not sure the Alan Partridge series had started back then?
 :-\

The margin of victory just looked amazing, perhaps unnatural but I personally didn't suspect anything, then again I wasn't really that into the Olympics or had any real knowledge about doping. However it did get me thinking about things as I'd arrived at the date in my 1.6L Vauxhall Cavalier and it suddenly occurred to me that there were human beings who were probably faster than my car at 0-60 in 13 seconds!
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,290
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1861 on: Yesterday at 11:11:16 pm »
I always remember when Flo-Jo won the 100m by about 50m and everyone said, "Wow, what a fantastic arse".
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,356
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1862 on: Yesterday at 11:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:58:15 pm
Ever since it emerged that the US had industrial doping operations in athletics and it wasnt just the nasty Eastern European and Chinese commies, you find yourself questioning any excellence. It wont just be the Chinese at it.
Everybody talks about the Russians and in the last decades the Chinese but I'm pretty sure the yanks were essentially let off for this. Can you link where it's from? Not sure where I saw it at this point?
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1863 on: Today at 12:23:40 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:16:57 pm
Everybody talks about the Russians and in the last decades the Chinese but I'm pretty sure the yanks were essentially let off for this. Can you link where it's from? Not sure where I saw it at this point?

Well we know that the US had several big name athletes caught for doping in the 90s and 00s. Marion Jones, Tyson Gay, Tim Montgomery, Justin Gatlin to name a few.

In the 80s testing wasnt that effective so most of the East German and Russian dopers got away with it but we now know they werent alone. Apparently some years after the 100m final in Seoul they retested all the samples and all but one sample tested positive. Johnson only got caught because he was careless.

Flo Jos records were the most dubious after a solid but unspectacular career. She swiftly retired soon after improving her 100m and 200m times by half a second overnight. Then mysteriously died at the age of 38. Nothing to do with steroids, no sir. 

A number of US coaches and athletes gave evidence to a Senate committee admitting that drug use was widespread at the time. From memory, Biden was on the committee.
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,442
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1864 on: Today at 05:07:11 am »
Is it just me or are the medals being spread around more countries than usual.

France as you expect are having a great games.

China are looking good but apart a few more diving golds do they have much else?

US have started slower I think than usual maybe due to their lack of swimming golds. Phelps obviously helped for a couple of games. Theyll come good i a few other sports and of course the track and field.

Australia are doing good as they always do at the start. They will tail off and finish 7th perhaps.

Japan must still have some legacy from 3 years ago.

As for GB, were going great all things considered. Ive not seen any of the boxing, where we pick up a few medals here but reading this thread it appears the judges hate us.

I expect at this stage for GB to finish 4th on the medal table behind

1/2 USA/China - no idea which one will finish top.

3 France

4 GB
« Last Edit: Today at 05:09:22 am by gjr1 »
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1865 on: Today at 05:33:39 am »
Medal table should be number of medal winners, not total medals. Having a freak like Marchand totally skews it when hell clean up in the pool and do all the heavy lifting.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,732
  • Kloppite
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1866 on: Today at 05:46:07 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:23:40 am
Well we know that the US had several big name athletes caught for doping in the 90s and 00s. Marion Jones, Tyson Gay, Tim Montgomery, Justin Gatlin to name a few.

In the 80s testing wasnt that effective so most of the East German and Russian dopers got away with it but we now know they werent alone. Apparently some years after the 100m final in Seoul they retested all the samples and all but one sample tested positive. Johnson only got caught because he was careless.

Flo Jos records were the most dubious after a solid but unspectacular career. She swiftly retired soon after improving her 100m and 200m times by half a second overnight. Then mysteriously died at the age of 38. Nothing to do with steroids, no sir. 

A number of US coaches and athletes gave evidence to a Senate committee admitting that drug use was widespread at the time. From memory, Biden was on the committee.

The infamous BALCO scandal that started mid 80s, which hit the headlines early 2000s & lead to a book, "game of shadows" the scandal mostly focused on MLB, but a load of olympic athletes were caught, & Marion Jones was the biggest olympic athlete caught.
 
 
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 