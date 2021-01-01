Everybody talks about the Russians and in the last decades the Chinese but I'm pretty sure the yanks were essentially let off for this. Can you link where it's from? Not sure where I saw it at this point?
Well we know that the US had several big name athletes caught for doping in the 90s and 00s. Marion Jones, Tyson Gay, Tim Montgomery, Justin Gatlin to name a few.
In the 80s testing wasnt that effective so most of the East German and Russian dopers got away with it but we now know they werent alone. Apparently some years after the 100m final in Seoul they retested all the samples and all but one sample tested positive. Johnson only got caught because he was careless.
Flo Jos records were the most dubious after a solid but unspectacular career. She swiftly retired soon after improving her 100m and 200m times by half a second overnight. Then mysteriously died at the age of 38. Nothing to do with steroids, no sir.
A number of US coaches and athletes gave evidence to a Senate committee admitting that drug use was widespread at the time. From memory, Biden was on the committee.