« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024  (Read 29539 times)

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,364
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 03:05:24 pm »
Guatemala seems an odd country for this event but good on her
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 03:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:33:11 pm
True. But then you don't get to see skill like that in running, swimming or cycling.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:44:14 pm
I know what you mean but anything artistic like BMX or gymnastics wouldn't be included.
I completely agree. Just wish that there was a better way to judge. Maybe having only former professional sportspeople doing the judging. It'd make the decisions easier to take.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 03:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:46:04 pm
Gotta be the worst spectator sport in the Olympics? Least we got the pink dust
My dad was just staring at the screen yesterday for a good five minutes, trying to see what was happening, and then just gave up. ;D
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 03:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on Today at 09:08:16 am
Genuinely no idea why this sport appeals to people. Looks like absolute hell.

My mate who does iron man races was trying to recruit a few of us to do one with him and I just laughed. Couldn't think of anything worse.

Ive done a half Ironman,  thinking of doing a full
Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,364
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 03:19:17 pm »
Why do they have their mouths like that?
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 03:21:37 pm »
First ever Guatemalan gold medal.  Not the most exciting sport but great for Ruano Oliva and Guatemala.
Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,364
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 03:22:35 pm »
Well done Guata!
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,305
  • Indefatigability
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 03:31:26 pm »
Theyll be dancing in the streets of Guatemala City tonight.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 03:35:06 pm »
And Krejcikova is out. Going to have a silver medalist whos never done anything in the game.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,422
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 03:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:45:42 pm
Imagine a day out watching clay pigeon shooting. I think Id rather grate my balls.

First time youre balls and great (Im choosing to ignore the different spelling) have been mentioned in the same sentence.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 03:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:35:06 pm
And Krejcikova is out. Going to have a silver medalist whos never done anything in the game.
Perfect!  Tennis is one of those strange sports to be at the Olympics as they already have the four grand slams so it's good for somebody without a slam to have a shot at it.  We also can't be totally sure that Swiatek will win it (although it's very likely).
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 03:53:24 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:50:34 pm
Perfect!  Tennis is one of those strange sports to be at the Olympics as they already have the four grand slams so it's good for somebody without a slam to have a shot at it.  We also can't be totally sure that Swiatek will win it (although it's very likely).

Swiatek failing against this rabble would be like Adam Peaty getting beat down my local pool. On clay shes close to unbeatable, against these especially theres no chance.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,425
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 03:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:45:42 pm
Imagine a day out watching clay pigeon shooting. I think Id rather grate my balls.

People in here were actually watch that shit!

I'm actually pretty good at shooting, but I wouldn't buy tickets to watch it.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,437
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 03:55:30 pm »
I think Boxing is one of the only few events where winning a Gold Medal is seen as a precurssor to having the ability to win a world title and is seen as a major achievement.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,267
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 03:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:55:30 pm
I think Boxing is one of the only few events where winning a Gold Medal is seen as a precurssor to having the ability to win a world title and is seen as a major achievement.

Is it the only sport left with a divide between amateur and pro?
Very odd in 2024
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,369
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 03:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:55:17 pm
People in here were actually watch that shit!

I'm actually pretty good at shooting, but I wouldn't buy tickets to watch it.  ;D

I watch loads of the random shit more than I watch the likes of football, tennis and golf.
I see them all the time so can't be arsed with them.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,437
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 03:59:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:57:40 pm
Is it the only sport left with a divide between amateur and pro?
Very odd in 2024

Aye a big gulf. I mean Cuba don;t allow you to turn pro still.  We could've had some sensational boxers from there become legitimate greats in the pro's.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 04:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:55:17 pm
People in here were actually watch that shit!

I'm actually pretty good at shooting, but I wouldn't buy tickets to watch it.  ;D
It was novel and nice to see a country win their first ever Olympic gold but I don't think I'll be watching it again.  The commentary was... interesting as you had one commentator that kept re-reading the competitors pen pics (the lady called Smith is known as "Smithy"!) and the other struggling with the mental arithmetic of adding a number between 1 and 5 to another number.  In their defence there's not really a lot to commentate upon.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,425
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 04:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:57:44 pm
I watch loads of the random shit more than I watch the likes of football, tennis and golf.
I see them all the time so can't be arsed with them.

Same.  But, I just couldn't get into the shooting (on TV).  I couldn't see what they were hitting, for a start.  Archery, on the other hand, is different.  You can actually see the target.

I've got dodgy eyesight, but, for some reason, I'm really good at target shooting.  Must be the focus and concentration, I'm good at.

Clay pigeon shooting is good fun, and it's also good when you're pulling the clays and scoring too.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1739 on: Today at 04:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:03:07 pm
Same.  But, I just couldn't get into the shooting (on TV).  I couldn't see what they were hitting, for a start.  Archery, on the other hand, is different.  You can actually see the target.

I've got dodgy eyesight, but, for some reason, I'm really good at target shooting.  Must be the focus and concentration, I'm good at.

Clay pigeon shooting is good fun, and it's also good when you're pulling the clays and scoring too.

Had the same trouble watching trap,there should be something more they could do with the cameras there,zoom the view closer and follow or something.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,121
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 04:12:57 pm »
Gymnastics and canoeing on at the same in time, in around 15 minutes. Hmmm....
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,354
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1741 on: Today at 04:20:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:12:57 pm
Gymnastics and canoeing on at the same in time, in around 15 minutes. Hmmm....
One doesnt have Matt Baker. Easy choice.
Logged
AHA!

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,422
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1742 on: Today at 04:22:24 pm »
Pinsent wears some proper old man shirts doesnt he, the ruddy face buffoon.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,433
  • Believer
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1743 on: Today at 04:24:51 pm »
Love the travelator !
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 