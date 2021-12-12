People in here were actually watch that shit!



I'm actually pretty good at shooting, but I wouldn't buy tickets to watch it.



It was novel and nice to see a country win their first ever Olympic gold but I don't think I'll be watching it again. The commentary was... interesting as you had one commentator that kept re-reading the competitors pen pics (the lady called Smith is known as "Smithy"!) and the other struggling with the mental arithmetic of adding a number between 1 and 5 to another number. In their defence there's not really a lot to commentate upon.