How are we doing in the sailing? Not heard much about it so presume we aren't looking good



So they removed 3 of our strongest events (including 2 we have won like back to back golds) to introduct mens/womens kite surfing (we've no chance in the mens, but could do well in the womens) and a new mixed dinghy. Even then, in the womens windsurfing (where we got a surprise bronze in Tokyo) we are *DOMINATING* - 4 1sts and 2 2nds in 7 races has Wilson miles ahead in Gold medal position, with the 8th race just being abandoned (not sure if that means it is fully cancelled, or they will run it another day). In the men's, Sam Sills is back in 9th but it is relatively tight - same number of points separating 1st and 9th in the mens as 1st and 3rd in the womens.In the men's skiff (the only competition we won a gold in they actually kept the same) we are 4th after 9 of the 12 pre-medal race races, and a couple of good results will put us right up in competition. In the womens, a boat we finished 6th in Tokyo, we are down in 17th so not doing so well there. the 2 dinghy races (the 2 weaker ones, from a GB perspective, which they kept instead of the ones that Britain usually win) haven't started yet at all. Ditto the mixed dinghy.