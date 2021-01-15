« previous next »
Summer Olympics 2024

Hazell

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1600 on: Today at 12:32:43 pm
Just saw the ending of the men's triathlon and then read the last few pages of this thread ;D
Red Viper

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1601 on: Today at 12:33:07 pm
Flicked over to BMX just in time to see a nasty fall just as the commentator was saying they'd had a perfect run  ;D
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1602 on: Today at 12:33:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:30:30 pm
Bet the other multi Gold winners have been more dominant in just one or two sports. Proper all rounders!

France: 6 golds:

Canoe slalom
Mountain bike
Fencing
Rugby
Swimming
Triathlon

 ;)
TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1603 on: Today at 12:34:05 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:30:30 pm
6 Golds:

Shooting
Swimming
Rowing
Triathlon
Equestrian
Mountain Biking

Bet the other multi Gold winners have been more dominant in just one or two sports. Proper all rounders!

I hear that's back on the programme for LA 2028.
kellan

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1604 on: Today at 12:38:20 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:28:10 pm
Ouch, nasty crash there.
When she started her run I was thinking how interesting it was that she had a full helmet while others didn't. She would have landed on her jaw/face without it.

The French rider who went first also had a nasty crash on the first trick of her first run.

And then the American goes an lands a front flip on her tail bone.

It's a bit like gymnastics on wheels this. Only they aren't landing on mats.
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1605 on: Today at 12:39:32 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:33:25 pm
France: 6 golds:

Canoe slalom
Mountain bike
Fencing
Rugby
Swimming
Triathlon

 ;)


Meh, fair play for knowing that. :D
gazzalfc

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1606 on: Today at 12:40:14 pm
Another joke decision in the boxing
TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1607 on: Today at 12:40:24 pm
The decisions for the British boxers have been a travesty.
Red Viper

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1608 on: Today at 12:40:32 pm
Olympic boxing judges just as bad as in the pros I see
Wabaloolah

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1609 on: Today at 12:41:46 pm
Yeah that was a shocking decision
RJH

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1610 on: Today at 12:44:22 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 12:02:21 pm
They have got the most medals in total at this point though.

I feel like the schedule tends to mean they start off relatively slow and pick up more medals later, but don't know how this time compares to previous games.


Just had a look at the swimming - USA have 2 Gold, 7 Silver and 6 Bronze so far. In the same events in Tokyo, they had 4 G, 3 S, 6B.
So more medals this time, but less Golds.

There are another 7 swimming events still to come where USA won Gold in last time around. That includes Ledecky going in the 1500m tonight, where she is the odds-on favourite.
Peabee

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1611 on: Today at 12:49:30 pm
Is Donald Trump working on the PA for the BMX?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1612 on: Today at 12:50:32 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:32:43 pm
Just saw the ending of the men's triathlon and then read the last few pages of this thread ;D

The end of page 37 and most of 38 are particularly fun ;D

Great day all round so far though for Team GB!
Wabaloolah

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1613 on: Today at 12:51:49 pm
How are we doing in the sailing? Not heard much about it so presume we aren't looking good
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1614 on: Today at 01:01:38 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:51:49 pm
How are we doing in the sailing? Not heard much about it so presume we aren't looking good

That's generally the rule of thumb on the BBC. If we don't see it, it didn't actually happen kind of thing.

I never knew weightlifting was part of the games for years.
Scottymuser

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1615 on: Today at 01:11:47 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:51:49 pm
How are we doing in the sailing? Not heard much about it so presume we aren't looking good

So they removed 3 of our strongest events (including 2 we have won like back to back golds) to introduct mens/womens kite surfing (we've no chance in the mens, but could do well in the womens) and a new mixed dinghy.  Even then, in the womens windsurfing (where we got a surprise bronze in Tokyo) we are *DOMINATING* - 4 1sts and 2 2nds in 7 races has Wilson miles ahead in Gold medal position, with the 8th race just being abandoned (not sure if that means it is fully cancelled, or they will run it another day).  In the men's, Sam Sills is back in 9th but it is relatively tight - same number of points separating 1st and 9th in the mens as 1st and 3rd in the womens.

In the men's skiff (the only competition we won a gold in they actually kept the same) we are 4th after 9 of the 12 pre-medal race races, and a couple of good results will put us right up in competition.  In the womens, a boat we finished 6th in Tokyo, we are down in 17th so not doing so well there.  the 2 dinghy races (the 2 weaker ones, from a GB perspective, which they kept instead of the ones that Britain usually win) haven't started yet at all.  Ditto the mixed dinghy.
Red Viper

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1616 on: Today at 01:13:26 pm
These BMXers are a bit crap
RJH

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1617 on: Today at 01:17:09 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:11:47 pm
So they removed 3 of our strongest events (including 2 we have won like back to back golds) to introduct mens/womens kite surfing (we've no chance in the mens, but could do well in the womens) and a new mixed dinghy.  Even then, in the womens windsurfing (where we got a surprise bronze in Tokyo) we are *DOMINATING* - 4 1sts and 2 2nds in 7 races has Wilson miles ahead in Gold medal position, with the 8th race just being abandoned (not sure if that means it is fully cancelled, or they will run it another day).  In the men's, Sam Sills is back in 9th but it is relatively tight - same number of points separating 1st and 9th in the mens as 1st and 3rd in the womens.

In the men's skiff (the only competition we won a gold in they actually kept the same) we are 4th after 9 of the 12 pre-medal race races, and a couple of good results will put us right up in competition.  In the womens, a boat we finished 6th in Tokyo, we are down in 17th so not doing so well there.  the 2 dinghy races (the 2 weaker ones, from a GB perspective, which they kept instead of the ones that Britain usually win) haven't started yet at all.  Ditto the mixed dinghy.


In the Men's Finn, it wasn't just back to back Golds, it was 6 in a row!
