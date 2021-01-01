Birmingham.



Fuck that. Waste of money and the same snouts back in the trough all over the shop.

Didn't we waste enough tax payers money on the last one?

Londoners are now left paying their council tax towards the upkeep of West Hams stadium and the arabs took all the best property developments in the park itself, leaving the tax payer stuck with all the shite.

Fuck paying for the mancs to have a new stadium as well.



I mean in the "classic" sense of the term. London has 8 million inhabitants. Birmingham has 1 million. Most other countries would have one or two cities in between, in the 3-5 million range.That's fair enough, I get that angle. I was thinking more in the prestige and tourism as London is the city that gets fucking everything. Without a HS2 link to the north it's not very practical, and yes would cost an arm and a leg - not even counting for corruption.