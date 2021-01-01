« previous next »
Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024

Hazell

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 06:26:29 pm »
Said it yesterday and the same for the women in the gymnastics, amazing what these athletes can do.
DonkeyWan

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 06:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:26:29 pm
Said it yesterday and the same for the women in the gymnastics, amazing what these athletes can do.
Watching them on the beam is heart-in-mouth stuff. One slip from disaster at all times...
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 06:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:26:29 pm
Said it yesterday and the same for the women in the gymnastics, amazing what these athletes can do.

The strength of the males athletes is amazing. But for me nothing is more impressive than the beam routines. Mind blowing what they can do.
lobsterboy

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 06:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 04:30:24 pm
Don't think mountain biking is posh to be fair.

Seen the cost of a decent mountain bike these days? Especially post covid and with the added Brexit tax.
Tobelius

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 06:33:02 pm »
Always terrifies me for some reason watching the athletes on the beam
lobsterboy

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 06:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:08:52 pm
How would people feel about a UK "joint bid" for the Olympics from, say Liverpool and Manchester? Or indeed a wider, regional bid, like the North West or North East?

The UK doesn't really have a "second" city, which leaves it very London-centric. So in order for another major UK city to host the games, it would probably have to be a joint venture.

I can hear Andy Burnham salivating at the prospect of Man United getting hold of an Olympic stadium even now...

Fuck that. Waste of money and the same snouts back in the trough all over the shop.
Didn't we waste enough tax payers money on the last one?
Londoners are now left paying their council tax towards the upkeep of West Hams stadium and the arabs took all the best property developments in the park itself, leaving the tax payer stuck with all the shite.
Fuck paying for the mancs to have a new stadium as well.
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 06:42:03 pm »
GB on for a bronze here.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 06:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:08:52 pm
How would people feel about a UK "joint bid" for the Olympics from, say Liverpool and Manchester? Or indeed a wider, regional bid, like the North West or North East?

The UK doesn't really have a "second" city, which leaves it very London-centric. So in order for another major UK city to host the games, it would probably have to be a joint venture.

I can hear Andy Burnham salivating at the prospect of Man United getting hold of an Olympic stadium even now...
Birmingham.
gjr1

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 07:00:04 pm »
Watching the womens gymnastics and Im sure the co-commentator said Romania had no history in the uneven bars.

It is late maybe I misheard!
TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 07:06:47 pm »
Nadal and Alcaraz are through to the quarter finals of the men's doubles. Murray and Evans are on next.
Millie

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 07:08:34 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 07:00:04 pm
Watching the womens gymnastics and Im sure the co-commentator said Romania had no history in the uneven bars.

It is late maybe I misheard!

Didn't they mention that Nadia Comăneci was watching?

Qston

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 07:08:40 pm »
Is Matt Baker on the gear ? He's so over excited about everything
The G in Gerrard

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 07:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 07:08:40 pm
Is Matt Baker on the gear ? He's so over excited about everything
I thought he's understated today ;D
Qston

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 07:11:59 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:10:59 pm
I thought he's understated today ;D

I know that he knows his stuff, but for fucks sake calm down a bit
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 07:13:41 pm »
GB need a 13.84 on the final beam. Big ask.
Red Beret

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 07:14:54 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:46:03 pm
Birmingham.

I mean in the "classic" sense of the term. London has 8 million inhabitants. Birmingham has 1 million. Most other countries would have one or two cities in between, in the 3-5 million range.

Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 06:35:44 pm
Fuck that. Waste of money and the same snouts back in the trough all over the shop.
Didn't we waste enough tax payers money on the last one?
Londoners are now left paying their council tax towards the upkeep of West Hams stadium and the arabs took all the best property developments in the park itself, leaving the tax payer stuck with all the shite.
Fuck paying for the mancs to have a new stadium as well.

That's fair enough, I get that angle. I was thinking more in the prestige and tourism as London is the city that gets fucking everything. Without a HS2 link to the north it's not very practical, and yes would cost an arm and a leg - not even counting for corruption.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 07:18:48 pm »
Arghh, just missed a medal in the gymnastics.
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 07:20:47 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:18:48 pm
Arghh, just missed a medal in the gymnastics.

They did really well. Andrade's 15.1 on the vault was the difference in the end.
duvva 💅

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 07:29:53 pm »
Tough one for the GB Girls. So close
Hazell

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 07:30:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:29:53 pm
Tough one for the GB Girls. So close

So unlucky. But considering 2/3 of their best athletes were injured as well, it's a great result.
Yosser0_0

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 07:33:15 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 06:15:48 pm
I believe Vans (with their 'waffle' soles) were designed for skateboarding.

:)

Yeah, I believe you're right thinking about it. The cooler kids could go from one sport to another without having to change footwear. I just remember them being on loads of BMX adverts.

duvva 💅

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 07:38:33 pm »
Has someone been sick on Balding?
Yosser0_0

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 07:51:24 pm »
When did Stuart Broad take up tennis?
 :o
DangerScouse

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 08:02:12 pm »
Come on Daniel!!
gerrardisgod

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 08:09:13 pm »
A few sublime shots from Murray, the essentially double lob was vintage.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 08:17:14 pm »
Incredible how close this is for such a long race.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 08:18:35 pm »
Wiffen takes it!
gazzalfc

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 08:18:40 pm »
Gold for Ireland
Hazell

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 08:18:58 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:02:12 pm
Come on Daniel!!

Great swim, Olympic record as well!
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 08:19:26 pm »
YEEEESSS!!!!!

What a race by Whiffen!
TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 08:19:32 pm »
Can we claim that one since he was born in Leeds? :-X
John C

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 08:19:56 pm »
Very well done Dan Wiffen.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1352 on: Today at 08:21:23 pm »
Any time I've turned the tennis on, there has been loads of empty seats. No other venue has been like that. Very strange.
Nick110581

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1353 on: Today at 08:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:21:23 pm
Any time I've turned the tennis on, there has been loads of empty seats. No other venue has been like that. Very strange.

Same for Slams.

Assume you have tickets for the court for the day?
gazzalfc

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1354 on: Today at 08:24:04 pm »
He's going to even swim a 10km... He's never done it before but thought he would because 'its the Olympics and I've got the qualifying time in the pool'
DonkeyWan

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1355 on: Today at 08
Awesome. 2 medals already, amazing!
Online zamagiure

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1356 on: Today at 08:28:09 pm »
Danny Boy
Online Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1357 on: Today at 08:29:04 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:27:31 pm
Awesome. 2 medals already, amazing!

Take a look at this - https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/medals/swimming

(within the next 45 minutes....)
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1358 on: Today at 08:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:29:04 pm
Take a look at this - https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/medals/swimming

(within the next 45 minutes....)
heh, awesomer.  Ahead of France and Canada in our sights....
Online Hazell

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1359 on: Today at 08:32:47 pm »
Don't think it's been mentioned but Clare Balding is an absolute arse.
