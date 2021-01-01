How would people feel about a UK "joint bid" for the Olympics from, say Liverpool and Manchester? Or indeed a wider, regional bid, like the North West or North East?
The UK doesn't really have a "second" city, which leaves it very London-centric. So in order for another major UK city to host the games, it would probably have to be a joint venture.
I can hear Andy Burnham salivating at the prospect of Man United getting hold of an Olympic stadium even now...
Fuck that. Waste of money and the same snouts back in the trough all over the shop.
Didn't we waste enough tax payers money on the last one?
Londoners are now left paying their council tax towards the upkeep of West Hams stadium and the arabs took all the best property developments in the park itself, leaving the tax payer stuck with all the shite.
Fuck paying for the mancs to have a new stadium as well.