Just watching the Rugby 7s from earlier, starting with the China vs GB team. GB lass (Boatman?) just randomly kicked for a drop goal, with 3.5 mins left and only 1 point up, when we had a 3on 2 overlap out wide if she just looked, straightened and passed. Maybe the dumbest decision I've ever seen in a R7s game - and her execution was terrible, too. Luckily, with a minute left, breaking through, they knocked on. Nearly scored a try anyway - wonderful try saving tackle nearly won us the game, but really, really should never have been in that position. And then our player forgot a fundamental law of the game - and threw it out when every rugby player knows that that won't end the game, only a kick will. Genuinely two of the stupidest things I've ever seen on rugby pitch, nay a sporting ground ever.



Odd how poor we are at 7s given we are so dominant in the XVs game on the womens side