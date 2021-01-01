« previous next »
Summer Olympics 2024

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1280 on: Today at 02:22:20 pm
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1281 on: Today at 02:28:55 pm
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1282 on: Today at 02:41:03 pm
This shooting competition is getting exciting.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1283 on: Today at 02:44:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:41:03 pm
This shooting competition is getting exciting.

I once received a voucher to go clay pigeon shooting for my birthday. It was great fun. In fact it was a blast!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1284 on: Today at 02:49:54 pm
BBC commentator wants shooting for that 'commentator's curse' spiel immediately before the British lad missed for the first time ;D
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1285 on: Today at 02:51:33 pm
Just watching the Rugby 7s from earlier, starting with the China vs GB team.  GB lass (Boatman?) just randomly kicked for a drop goal, with 3.5 mins left and only 1 point up, when we had a 3on 2 overlap out wide if she just looked, straightened and passed.  Maybe the dumbest decision I've ever seen in a R7s game - and her execution was terrible, too.  Luckily, with a minute left, breaking through, they knocked on.  Nearly scored a try anyway - wonderful try saving tackle nearly won us the game, but really, really should never have been in that position.  And then our player forgot a fundamental law of the game - and threw it out when every rugby player knows that that won't end the game, only a kick will. Genuinely two of the stupidest things I've ever seen on rugby pitch, nay a sporting ground ever. 

Odd how poor we are at 7s given we are so dominant in the XVs game on the womens side
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1286 on: Today at 02:52:50 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:49:54 pm
BBC commentator wants shooting for that 'commentator's curse' spiel immediately before the British lad missed for the first time ;D

Definitely, what a prick
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1287 on: Today at 03:10:46 pm
Nathan Hales guaranteed a medal and he leads by 2 shots with 2 more rounds of shots to come!

Edit: Now guaranteed silver and he leads by 3 shots heading into the final shoot-off!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1288 on: Today at 03:19:19 pm
Massive upset on the cards in the 7s semi final
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1289 on: Today at 03:20:18 pm
Gold for Nathan Hales and for GB! Dominant display that.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1290 on: Today at 03:21:03 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:20:18 pm
Gold for Nathan Hales and for GB! Dominant display that.

Awesome. Dominating the posh sports!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1291 on: Today at 03:22:14 pm
The Aussie women sevens team have absolutely fluffed it. Well done Canada. The Aussies and NZ women have looked leagues ahead of the other countries but there you go
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1292 on: Today at 03:23:32 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:20:18 pm
Gold for Nathan Hales and for GB! Dominant display that.

Get in!

What sport does he do? :D
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1293 on: Today at 03:24:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:23:32 pm
Get in!

What sport does he do? :D

Shooting ;D
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1294 on: Today at 03:26:51 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:21:03 pm
Awesome. Dominating the posh sports!

Sportiest Toffs in the world!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1295 on: Today at 03:32:21 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 03:22:14 pm
The Aussie women sevens team have absolutely fluffed it. Well done Canada. The Aussies and NZ women have looked leagues ahead of the other countries but there you go

Yeah, they blew it.

Looked like it would be a walkover, in the first half, about to go 3 tries up, then came a great tackle.  Then a try from nowhere, to finish the half, and it was game on.

Canada were much improved in the second half and deserved it.  They battled well against France, too.  I think NZ well beat them, though.

The 7s has been great to watch! 
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1296 on: Today at 03:33:36 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:20:18 pm
Gold for Nathan Hales and for GB! Dominant display that.

That was a good watch.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1297 on: Today at 04:22:04 pm
Wow how good is this Kieron Riley on a BMX. Amazing.
 :odd
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1298 on: Today at 04:25:38 pm
French lad gutting with the 87 score!
 ;D
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1299 on: Today at 04:27:52 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 04:22:04 pm
Wow how good is this Kieron Riley on a BMX. Amazing.
 :odd
Class weren't he. Not sure about having so many names tho.

The Newcastle supporter in the crowd has put a dampener on the event.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1300 on: Today at 04:28:14 pm
You noticed that the posher the sport, the fewer the tattoos on show. Makes you think.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1301 on: Today at 04:30:24 pm
Don't think mountain biking is posh to be fair.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1302 on: Today at 04:32:37 pm
Right that's it now, I'm going out to the reccy to try a 'Double Flair' on my Mountain bike.
 :P

Was it BMX that introduced us to 'Vans' trainers? I can't remember seeing them before the advent of BMX.
 :-\
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1303 on: Today at 04:34:35 pm
Judges not impressed with the showboating Frenchman.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1304 on: Today at 04:36:24 pm
We got Gold in the shooting? The Yanks should be the Undisputed GOAT's at this sport.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1305 on: Today at 05:16:17 pm
Gymnastics about to start. Go on USA.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1306 on: Today at 05:17:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:36:24 pm
We got Gold in the shooting? The Yanks should be the Undisputed GOAT's at this sport.

They would if they could use automatic rifles.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1307 on: Today at 05:17:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:36:24 pm
We got Gold in the shooting? The Yanks should be the Undisputed GOAT's at this sport.

Dont think they let them use semi automatic weapons in the olympics to be fair. Also the targets are not human beings.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1308 on: Today at 05:17:26 pm
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1309 on: Today at 05:23:37 pm
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1310 on: Today at 05:26:02 pm
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1311 on: Today at 05:29:58 pm
Brilliant photos on this page. Wow!
