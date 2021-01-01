« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32] 33   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024  (Read 23691 times)

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 12:04:20 pm »
Ah, now it is time for the heats of the 1500m for women - this first one, with only 3 athletes is only there because of the (very very) slow Maltese athlete being a universality entrant meaning they had 17 swimmers.  The Qualifying time was 16:09.09 - and the Olympics "Consideration" Time (basically a time which if there isn't enough that meet the OQT, swimmers who had this can also be automatically included before diversity was 16:13.94 (which the other 2 met - they both swam 16:10s so only a second slower than the automatic qualifying time), but the Maletese swimmer was 40s slower than that but still allowed in. 

Whilst it is nice to allow for a greater selection of events for the Universality places, if she wasn't allowed in then it would have only needed to be 2 heats and 17 fewer mins of a slow race for the crowd to have to watch.  Even then, Gan's time was outside the time for the official Qualifying time.  Gatts time, btw - 10 full seconds SLOWER than her already 40s off qualifying time. 
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,373
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 12:15:52 pm »
GB men playing Netherlands in the hockey at the moment. Netherlands are the top ranked team in the tournament. GB beat Spain 4-0 and then drew 2-2 with SA. Any draw or more here would be amazing. Think a defeat wouldnt be disastrous as long as they beat who they should in their remaining games.

Currently 0-0 deep in the first half.

Theres 6 teams in two groups and the top 4 make it to the Quarters. Obviously the higher you finish, the lower a team from the other pool youd play.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:04 pm by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,913
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 12:31:35 pm »
Hey kids - It's BMX time!
 8)

This was mine, when I was younger.

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,417
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 12:42:25 pm »
GB qualify fastest for the final of the 4x200m freestyle relay. And we rested our fastest two swimmers (Richards and Scott) as well!
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,384
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 12:49:14 pm »
Yep looks good for the Mens 4x200
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,089
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 12:53:30 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:42:25 pm
GB qualify fastest for the final of the 4x200m freestyle relay. And we rested our fastest two swimmers (Richards and Scott) as well!

Isn't Richards going in the 100m semi final earlier on that evening? Would still expect him to race but I suppose they'll make a decision once that race is complete.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 12:57:55 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:42:25 pm
GB qualify fastest for the final of the 4x200m freestyle relay. And we rested our fastest two swimmers (Richards and Scott) as well!

The Americans also rested their fastest (Hobson who got bronze in the individual; although Guilano is their 2nd fastest and did swim).  Definitely seemed like after the first 2 swimmers we could have gone way faster, but our 3rd (Kieran Bird - who is our 6th best swimmer and swum the slowest leg of pretty much any of the top 5 times) just subbing him out will probably give us 2s.  We also slowed down considerably at parts due to how much ahead we were - but the US were going hammer and tongs the whole race as it was such a close race.  I think we can go 3, mayb e 4 seconds quicker by bringing in Richards/Scott, and being a bit more serious at the end.  Not sure the Aussies or Yanks can go that much quicker.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,618
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 12:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:31:35 pm
Hey kids - It's BMX time!
 8)

This was mine, when I was younger.



I mean it's no Skyways
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,373
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 12:59:43 pm »
Nederlandsh score a screamer to lead 1-0 heading into the last Quarter.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,803
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 01:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:51:47 am
It's strangely addictive, even with all the long waiting. The Eurosport comms are very good too.

Some insane conditions last night - and yet they were still happily to get completely engulfed by huge waves.

I liked John John who seemed uninterested by the time limit or competition and he just wanted the perfect wave.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,629
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 01:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:17:34 am
Should be some spectacular routines.

Overall, USA were 6 points clear in qualifying, so would be a shock if they don't get gold. But then yesterday showed that it's not over until the last apparatus is cleared.

There was less than 0.4 points between 2nd and 4th though, so should be a great battle for medals (Italy, China, Brazil).
Yep looking forward to it. Just enjoying the BMX stuff now!
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 01:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:53:30 pm
Isn't Richards going in the 100m semi final earlier on that evening? Would still expect him to race but I suppose they'll make a decision once that race is complete.

He is - but he only qualified in joint 13th (and was never a big favourite for a medal in the final anyway - he is not really a 100m swimmer as much).  So if the difference is almost guaranteed gold, and battling for an outside lane in the semi - I guess he can take it easier in the 100m. 

To be honest, though, we are hardly the only team that has that decision to make - the Americans second best 200m and best 100m swimmer (Guilano, who did race the 200m relay, and Alexy, who didn't this morning but could be brought in) are in the semis; as is Australia's quickest who didn';t swim the morning (Kyle Chalmers)m ditto France with Grousset.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,803
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 01:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:41:28 am
100m freestyle heats soon - 10 separate heats, love the diversity of countries involved at this stage:

https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/results/swimming/men-s-100m-freestyle/heat--------

For most, I guess it's just about taking part.

Yeah. It's a good way to encourage and promote swimming in those countries.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,089
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 01:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:05:54 pm
He is - but he only qualified in joint 13th (and was never a big favourite for a medal in the final anyway - he is not really a 100m swimmer as much).  So if the difference is almost guaranteed gold, and battling for an outside lane in the semi - I guess he can take it easier in the 100m. 

To be honest, though, we are hardly the only team that has that decision to make - the Americans second best 200m and best 100m swimmer (Guilano, who did race the 200m relay, and Alexy, who didn't this morning but could be brought in) are in the semis; as is Australia's quickest who didn';t swim the morning (Kyle Chalmers)m ditto France with Grousset.

Yep, all true about other teams. Should be an exciting race.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,913
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 01:17:29 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:59:25 pm
I mean it's no Skyways

That's a make is it? :-\

Top of the range in my day were probably Robinson, Diamondback and GT. I still have a GT mountain back, twenty years old now and was the dogs at the time, love it.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,913
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 01:21:24 pm »
Not a great score for Charlotte Worthington. French girl demonstrating the advantage of knowing the course but still makes a mistake.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,417
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 01:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:21:24 pm
Not a great score for Charlotte Worthington. French girl demonstrating the advantage of knowing the course but still makes a mistake.

I'm definitely no expert but it looked like quite a 'safe' run from Worthington. Hopefully she has something bigger up her sleeve.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,913
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 01:25:29 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:23:22 pm
I'm definitely no expert but it looked like quite a 'safe' run from Worthington. Hopefully she has something bigger up her sleeve.

Yeah very slow and deliberate by the looks of it, whereas the Chile girl was caning it and got more tricks in and scored well.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,618
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 01:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:17:29 pm
That's a make is it? :-\

Top of the range in my day were probably Robinson, Diamondback and GT. I still have a GT mountain back, twenty years old now and was the dogs at the time, love it.




Yeah baby, i used to ride past the BMX shop dreaming of having a BMX with mag wheels :D
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,803
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 01:32:30 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:29:56 pm


Yeah baby, i used to ride past the BMX shop dreaming of having a BMX with mag wheels :D

My dad fixed my BMX with some really expensive bearings from Shell Oil Refinery. They were worth multiple times my bmx, so it rode like a dream.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,913
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 01:33:08 pm »
Near where I lived as a kid there was a derelict Council yard presumably used for highway maintenance etc. so there was plenty of piled up soil / sand and other objects left abandoned. We burgled in and made it into a makeshift BMX track. My mate ended up in hospital after trying to do a sort of combined 360 / tabletop over one of the jumps on his Raleigh Bomber!
 ;D 
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,417
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 01:33:40 pm »
Coco Gauff knocked out of the tennis! Big shock that.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,618
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 01:36:22 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:33:40 pm
Coco Gauff knocked out of the tennis! Big shock that.

Are they related to Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysilio Coco Gauff?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,083
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 01:36:46 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:33:40 pm
Coco Gauff knocked out of the tennis! Big shock that.

Vekic playing well recently.

Love to see her win gold.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,421
  • * * * * *
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 01:38:09 pm »
What was up with the GB BMX rider? Didn't seem to even try any big tricks to make the final?
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,913
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 01:44:14 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:29:56 pm


Yeah baby, i used to ride past the BMX shop dreaming of having a BMX with mag wheels :D

I think all of the Raleigh Burner range had Mags - I had the catalogue and constantly looked at it but they were all outside of my budget. I had to build my own from second hand parts, my first BMX had a Murray frame which I had to respray and I eventually snapped it in half. The second bike was built from a brand new Chrome Moly teardrop frame, which was supposed to be stronger and I swapped the parts over. I eventually managed to source some Anodised Alloy wheels in an upgrade but never managed to get mags.
 :-[

It was in my parents loft for years, I was gutted to find out they simply 'gave' it away!
 :o 
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,803
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 01:46:04 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 01:38:09 pm
What was up with the GB BMX rider? Didn't seem to even try any big tricks to make the final?

Brought their chopper by mistake.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,803
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 01:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:44:14 pm
I think all of the Raleigh Burner range had Mags - I had the catalogue and constantly looked at it but they were all outside of my budget. I had to build my own from second hand parts, my first BMX had a Murray frame which I had to respray and I eventually snapped it in half. The second bike was built from a brand new Chrome Moly teardrop frame, which was supposed to be stronger and I swapped the parts over. I eventually managed to source some Anodised Alloy wheels in an upgrade but never managed to get mags.
 :-[

It was in my parents loft for years, I was gutted to find out they simply 'gave' it away!
 :o

That's a shame Yosser. You could've been out today practicing for 2028.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,913
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 01:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:32:30 pm
My dad fixed my BMX with some really expensive bearings from Shell Oil Refinery. They were worth multiple times my bmx, so it rode like a dream.

I've got this vision of panic in the maintenance shop during a night shift as the bearings in a critical pump fail and they can't find any replacements in the store room!
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 01:48:18 pm »
Gauff is just a jabber with no big shots in her game. Extremely boring player to watch. Very sad she got anywhere near the top of the rankings.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,409
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 01:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:48:18 pm
Gauff is just a jabber with no big shots in her game. Extremely boring player to watch. Very sad she got anywhere near the top of the rankings.

I know you dislike womens tennis, generally, , but, I do agree with you, about Gauff.  I don't find her very appealing to watch.  Nothing really special, about her game, I think.

A bit boring.  Seems like a good egg, though, and is passionate about civil rights.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,913
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 01:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:47:08 pm
That's a shame Yosser. You could've been out today practicing for 2028.

 ;D

On that subject growing old gracefully, I was reading about famous British boxers the other day and was shocked to come across this pic of Naseem Hamed.

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,373
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 01:54:44 pm »
GB came from 2 down with 5 to go to draw with the Netherlands. Play Germany (World Champions) and France (hosts but not great) next. Top 2 would help avoid the best sides in the other pool.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,803
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1273 on: Today at 01:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:47:48 pm
I've got this vision of panic in the maintenance shop during a night shift as the bearings in a critical pump fail and they can't find any replacements in the store room!
 ;D

 ;D Oops.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,899
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1274 on: Today at 01:56:47 pm »
Watching handball and rugby 7s at the same time really has me wishing football would be swapped out for futsal.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1275 on: Today at 02:14:36 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:33:40 pm
Coco Gauff knocked out of the tennis! Big shock that.

Lost her nerve,shouted,cried and fell apart
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,913
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1276 on: Today at 02:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:54:44 pm
GB came from 2 down with 5 to go to draw with the Netherlands. Play Germany (World Champions) and France (hosts but not great) next. Top 2 would help avoid the best sides in the other pool.

Hockey? Missed it, damn, got distracted by the shiny BMXs. Too much going on - plus I've got work to do!
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,373
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1277 on: Today at 02:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:15:58 pm
Hockey? Missed it, damn, got distracted by the shiny BMXs. Too much going on - plus I've got work to do!
 ;D

Haha same. Had it on my phone in the background. Turned off at 2-0 and was pleasantly surprised when I checked the BBC app a bit later.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1278 on: Today at 02:21:25 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:59:25 pm
I mean it's no Skyways

She's a sweet ride! One i had had the exact same comfy banana seat.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,415
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1279 on: Today at 02:22:15 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 01:56:47 pm
Watching handball and rugby 7s at the same time really has me wishing football would be swapped out for futsal.
I was thinking the same. Or at least just 7 a side. That and a more team-based event for Tennis and Golf would be great like the Davis/Ryder cup.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32] 33   Go Up
« previous next »
 