Yeah that makes sense. In Athletics they still do the first x from each beat and then a number of fastest losers donít they? So you could get a bit stitched with a very loaded heat.



not 100% sure - more a fan of swimming than Athletics personally. Just having a look on wikipedia to see what they did for the 100m (the most similar to the 100m free) in Tokyo. There, there were a bunch of people who had got places not for being fast, but being from countries that didn't have many competitors at the Games (universality - same for the 100m free in the pool), so they had 3 preliminary heats to find the fastest 10. Then in the heats, they were "seeded" based on their qualifaction times pre-Olympics - with the top 3 from each, plus the fastest 3 next qualifying. Looking at it, the only heat where you could say the seeding resulted in a strong top 4/5 was heat 5 where the 5th best qualified as the 2nd fastest "loser" (after the 4th placed) - but the 6th fastest was miles behind so not like they "missed out".Ditto for the semis - seeded so the top 3 were separated, then the next 3,etc. (other than the slowest winner, Su Biantan who was only 13th but was seeded higher - and actually run the fastest 100m in the semis). So athletics do a bunch of seedings so the heats and semis "should" be fairly separated - whereas in swimming they just use the times