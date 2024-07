I presume itís easier and takes a lot less resources to set up a half decent 7s outfit than full 15 a side. In the Menís game the USA and Kenya have been pretty decent for quite a while now. As long as you have a supply line of a few big strong lads and a few speed merchants you canít go too far wrong!



Do we have a decent chance of gold in the 4x200m Freestyle relay later? Having two of the top 4 in the individual event suggests we should be right up there. Or do the US and Australia have loads of depth?