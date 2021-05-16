« previous next »
Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024  (Read 17735 times)

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 09:30:45 pm »
Now that Peaty is over with, I hope we're not gonna see numerous montages and interviews with Tom Daley for the next couple of days.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 09:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 09:23:17 pm
I like Claire Balding, so there.
we have a bit in common, because I used to ;D
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:28:53 pm
At least Claire Balding hasnt been given the Olympic Games highlights show. Her and Alex Scott were disgraceful on that in Tokyo.
i forgot about that and how terrible it was, must have subconsciously remembered it
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 09:31:55 pm »
A full Tom Daley section and they haven't mentioned knitting yet. Any chance of showing some sport instead? Some of us have been out enjoying the weekend.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 09:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 09:23:17 pm
I like Claire Balding, so there.

I'll like her more when she's starting on the left wing for us this season
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 09:36:09 pm »
Clare Balding will probably ask Peaty whereabouts on his family's 1000 acre estate did they have the olympic swimming pool when he was a child.

"What? You grew up in a... flat? Where did you keep the horses?"

We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 09:41:48 pm »
Dan Evans is only 5 foot 9 inches.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 09:43:25 pm »
Watching the volleyball and the PA is playing the Magnum PI theme ;D
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 09:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:43:25 pm
Watching the volleyball and the PA is playing the Magnum PI theme ;D

You dirty perv.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 09:46:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:28:53 pm
At least Claire Balding hasnt been given the Olympic Games highlights show. Her and Alex Scott were disgraceful on that in Tokyo.
I remember her presenting that atrocious Wimbledon 2day programme that replaced the highlights show. Got fucked off pretty sharpish after a ton of complaints.

What's the opposite of the midas touch?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 09:46:43 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:51:39 pm
His Olympic gold in 2012 and win at Wimbledon the following year are up there with my favourite ever non-Liverpool sporting memories. There won't be another like him for a long, long time.
No question - great moments
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 10:10:48 pm »
who is going to win the first gold for GB ?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 10:13:52 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:10:48 pm
who is going to win the first gold for GB ?
one of the sports where you're sitting down - GB's usual strength
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:13:52 pm
one of the sports where you're sitting down - GB's usual strength
When does the velodrome action start in earnest?
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 10:15:38 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:10:48 pm
who is going to win the first gold for GB ?

Possibly Tom Pidcock tomorrow. Or maybe Tom Daley in the morning.
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm »
Andy's granny and grampa stayed in the same street as my parents years ago. They still said hello to us when we met them right up till they died. Gave Andy £30 for Christmas, same as all the other grandkids. Lovely couple of people.

When does the velodrome start?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 10:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 10:15:38 pm
Possibly Tom Pidcock tomorrow. Or maybe Tom Daley in the morning.

Whats Pidcock doing, mountain biking?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:28:59 pm
Whats Pidcock doing, mountain biking?

Yeah.
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm
When does the velodrome action start in earnest?

And more importantly, what do they call the velodrome in French?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 10:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm
And more importantly, what do they call the velodrome in French?

Vélodrome.  ;D
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 11:16:06 pm »
Glad I'm not the only one who thinks Balding is shite.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 11:29:59 pm »
The Canadian woman's football team are freaking heroes. They are a really good exciting young team and they have been f'd over by the suits for years now. They just finished sueing the Canadian Soccer Association because they had chronically underfunded them on purpose basically forever and now the idiot coach's pull a bielsa with a drone for no good reason at all and get them basically kicked out of the tournament.

They have played some near simulated warfare games esp with the Americans over the years and these girls have put it all out there time after time after time and they just didn't deserve what happened to them. they are a very underrated team as it is, Buchanan is pure class Beckie is class Lawrence is incredible Lean is made out of heart  Now they beat france world #2 late from one down after scoring a couple of great team goals in the first game also from one down. if they win the last game they sweep the group of death AND they go through with a 6 point deduction.

and you know what? I would love it if that happened.  ;D Luv it.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 11:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:29:59 pm
The Canadian woman's football team are freaking heroes. They are a really good exciting young team and they have been f'd over by the suits for years now. They just finished sueing the Canadian Soccer Association because they had chronically underfunded them on purpose basically forever and now the idiot coach's pull a bielsa with a drone for no good reason at all and get them basically kicked out of the tournament.

They have played some near simulated warfare games esp with the Americans over the years and these girls have put it all out there time after time after time and they just didn't deserve what happened to them. they are a very underrated team as it is, Buchanan is pure class Beckie is class Lawrence is incredible Lean is made out of heart  Now they beat france world #2 late from one down after scoring a couple of great team goals in the first game also from one down. if they win the last game they sweep the group of death AND they go through with a 6 point deduction.

and you know what? I would love it if that happened.  ;D Luv it.

Would be pretty funny if they qualify after being deducted 6 points. I think if they beat Colombia and New Zealand somehow beat France they would even win the group!
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #942 on: Today at 05:58:50 am »
2nd August the Athletics starts, cant wait. Pig in shit just sat there all day watching everything. If only I didnt have a job or could work from home.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
