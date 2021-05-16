The Canadian woman's football team are freaking heroes. They are a really good exciting young team and they have been f'd over by the suits for years now. They just finished sueing the Canadian Soccer Association because they had chronically underfunded them on purpose basically forever and now the idiot coach's pull a bielsa with a drone for no good reason at all and get them basically kicked out of the tournament.They have played some near simulated warfare games esp with the Americans over the years and these girls have put it all out there time after time after time and they just didn't deserve what happened to them. they are a very underrated team as it is, Buchanan is pure class Beckie is class Lawrence is incredible Lean is made out of heart Now they beat france world #2 late from one down after scoring a couple of great team goals in the first game also from one down. if they win the last game they sweep the group of death AND they go through with a 6 point deduction.and you know what? I would love it if that happened.Luv it.