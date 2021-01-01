« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024  (Read 12855 times)

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #680 on: Today at 03:16:11 pm »
france v fiji is going to be a great final
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,043
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #681 on: Today at 03:16:52 pm »
Fiji look like they're heading to the final.

A France - Fiji final should be a good one.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #682 on: Today at 03:27:21 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 03:05:22 pm
all blacks v ireland 5.30 pm

No medals though. The games are over very quickly i dont watch much 7s . Prefer 15s
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,301
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #683 on: Today at 03:28:08 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 03:27:21 pm
No medals though. The games are over very quickly i dont watch much 7s . Prefer 15s

Why are you watching puddings? Turn to League.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,900
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #684 on: Today at 03:38:50 pm »
got Discovery+ / TNT sports for free this month with my phone contract - so now along with BBC I've no idea what to be watching and when.

what are the FOMO'ers in here using to work out what to watch - any tips or systems? ;D
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,331
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #685 on: Today at 03:45:37 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:38:50 pm
got Discovery+ / TNT sports for free this month with my phone contract - so now along with BBC I've no idea what to be watching and when.

what are the FOMO'ers in here using to work out what to watch - any tips or systems? ;D
BBC has a schedule guide for every day on its website, although I was looking through it yesterday for my niece to find when the gymnastics started and I told her Monday, as they werent listed today/tomorrow (unless Id glaringly missed them). So not sure how thorough they are/Im a bad uncle.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/c1dmp9krz91o
Logged
AHA!

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,347
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #686 on: Today at 03:50:36 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:45:37 pm
BBC has a schedule guide for every day on its website, although I was looking through it yesterday for my niece to find when the gymnastics started and I told her Monday, as they werent listed today/tomorrow (unless Id glaringly missed them). So not sure how thorough they are/Im a bad uncle.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/c1dmp9krz91o
Quote
Gymnastics begins with mens qualifying. Team GB are in subdivision one of three, starting at 10:00. Qualifying is what decides who makes the team final, all-around final and individual finals later in the Games. Max Whitlock, now 31, has a stated aim of becoming the first gymnast to win a medal on the same apparatus (in his case, the pommel horse) in four successive Olympics.

:-X
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,043
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #687 on: Today at 03:52:05 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:45:37 pm
BBC has a schedule guide for every day on its website, although I was looking through it yesterday for my niece to find when the gymnastics started and I told her Monday, as they werent listed today/tomorrow (unless Id glaringly missed them). So not sure how thorough they are/Im a bad uncle.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/c1dmp9krz91o

Finals for gymnastics are on Monday - Thursday, then the weekend but qualification is today/tomorrow. I'd use the schedule on the official website as it's much better:

https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/schedule/grid
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,331
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #688 on: Today at 03:53:01 pm »
Haha, oh dear. Oh well, she can get some fresh air instead.
Logged
AHA!

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,900
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #689 on: Today at 03:54:28 pm »
cheers for that!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 