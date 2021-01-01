got Discovery+ / TNT sports for free this month with my phone contract - so now along with BBC I've no idea what to be watching and when.



what are the FOMO'ers in here using to work out what to watch - any tips or systems?



BBC has a schedule guide for every day on its website, although I was looking through it yesterday for my niece to find when the gymnastics started and I told her Monday, as they werent listed today/tomorrow (unless Id glaringly missed them). So not sure how thorough they are/Im a bad uncle.