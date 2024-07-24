« previous next »
Summer Olympics 2024

kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,888
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #320 on: Today at 08:38:23 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 24, 2024, 12:05:15 pm
The coach of Canada's women's football team is out of their game against NZ and two of her staff (an assistant coach and an analyst) have been sent home after using a drone to record New Zealand's practice
https://www.sportsnet.ca/olympics/article/canadian-womens-soccer-coach-bev-priestman-out-for-olympic-opener-after-drone-incident/
This is really blowing up now. Canada Soccer have now suspended Bev Priestman, which has resulted in Canada's olympic committee sending her home along with the assistant and the analyst. Worse still, there are now whistleblowers coming forward with evidence of spying going back as far as 2019, involving both the Canadian men's and women's teams. There is specifically evidence of the women's team spying during the Tokyo Olympics, where they won gold. I wonder what the chances are of them being stripped.

Canada beat New Zealand 2-1 yesterday.
emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 468
    • X-Realms
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #321 on: Today at 08:48:35 am
Anyone else interesting at all in the climbing?
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,313
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #322 on: Today at 08:57:53 am
Oh yeah, Ill deffo be watching that. Was it the last Olympics it debuted? I enjoyed it a lot.


A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,338
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #323 on: Today at 09:24:05 am
Massive embarrassment for Macron now as the rail network more or less closed down by what they are calling criminals this morning. Acts of arson  involved.


emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 468
    • X-Realms
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #324 on: Today at 10:03:23 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:57:53 am
Oh yeah, Ill deffo be watching that. Was it the last Olympics it debuted? I enjoyed it a lot.

Yep! And, fortunately, they adapted the format slighty this year with a separate category for speed climbers.
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #325 on: Today at 10:07:03 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 09:24:05 am
Massive embarrassment for Macron now as the rail network more or less closed down by what they are calling criminals this morning. Acts of arson  involved.
If, as it seems, it's fires being lit across different parts of the track then it's one of those low-tech crimes that's very hard to stop.  There's just so much track that it's impossible to police it all at all times.

Anyway, the disruption sounds to be at about the level of the standard railway offering for anyone living in the UK outside of London...

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cxe24vg59lzt
"Some" trains have been cancelled and "dozens" are delayed at the Gare Montparnasse in Paris, a passenger has told the BBC.

There's "more than three hours" delay on some trains and people are "annoyed" at the disruption, according to the passenger.
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,069
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #326 on: Today at 10:24:14 am
Quote from: kellan on Today at 08:38:23 am
This is really blowing up now. Canada Soccer have now suspended Bev Priestman, which has resulted in Canada's olympic committee sending her home along with the assistant and the analyst. Worse still, there are now whistleblowers coming forward with evidence of spying going back as far as 2019, involving both the Canadian men's and women's teams. There is specifically evidence of the women's team spying during the Tokyo Olympics, where they won gold. I wonder what the chances are of them being stripped.

Canada beat New Zealand 2-1 yesterday.

Scored some nice goals doing it. Not a drone in sight.
 




Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,233
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #327 on: Today at 11:37:53 am
Fucking hell, heres some dedication for you!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ckmg7ngkgjeo

Short version - an Aussie hockey player broke his finger badly in training a couple of weeks ago and was told it would take weeks to recover and therefore hed miss the Olympics. So he amputated it instead and will play! Mental.
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #328 on: Today at 11:50:07 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:37:53 am
Fucking hell, heres some dedication for you!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ckmg7ngkgjeo

Short version - an Aussie hockey player broke his finger badly in training a couple of weeks ago and was told it would take weeks to recover and therefore hed miss the Olympics. So he amputated it instead and will play! Mental.
Wow, incredible commitment.  One thing's for sure he'll never have to buy himself a drink in Australia again after that!

Hopefully he doesn't pull a hammy five minutes into the first match.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,200
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #329 on: Today at 11:53:05 am




Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,233
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #330 on: Today at 12:07:03 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:50:07 am
Wow, incredible commitment.  One thing's for sure he'll never have to buy himself a drink in Australia again after that!

Hopefully he doesn't pull a hammy five minutes into the first match.

Haha could you imagine! :D

Theres some hard bastards (or dumb) all round with hockey. Have a read about GBs Sam Ward. Plays in a face mask because he fractured an eye socket and lost some sight in his left eye a few years back getting smashed in the face by a ball. I think if that were me thats the point I might walk away and count my blessings.

Pretty grim picture included https://olympics.com/en/news/sam-ward-from-horror-eye-injury-to-hockey-world-cup
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #331 on: Today at 12:28:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:37:53 am
Fucking hell, heres some dedication for you!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ckmg7ngkgjeo

Short version - an Aussie hockey player broke his finger badly in training a couple of weeks ago and was told it would take weeks to recover and therefore hed miss the Olympics. So he amputated it instead and will play! Mental.

I went to school with a guy who had his leg amputated in an attempt to make the Paralympics as a swimmer. He was in a wheelchair so didn't have use of it, but still pretty crazy I think. He wasn't successful either. Ended up turning to long-distance wheelchair racing but likewise didn't make it. 

