Massive embarrassment for Macron now as the rail network more or less closed down by what they are calling criminals this morning. Acts of arson involved.
If, as it seems, it's fires being lit across different parts of the track then it's one of those low-tech crimes that's very hard to stop. There's just so much track that it's impossible to police it all at all times.
Anyway, the disruption sounds to be at about the level of the standard railway offering for anyone living in the UK outside of London...
"Some" trains have been cancelled and "dozens" are delayed at the Gare Montparnasse in Paris, a passenger has told the BBC.
There's "more than three hours" delay on some trains and people are "annoyed" at the disruption, according to the passenger.