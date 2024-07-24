The coach of Canada's women's football team is out of their game against NZ and two of her staff (an assistant coach and an analyst) have been sent home after using a drone to record New Zealand's practice

This is really blowing up now. Canada Soccer have now suspended Bev Priestman, which has resulted in Canada's olympic committee sending her home along with the assistant and the analyst. Worse still, there are now whistleblowers coming forward with evidence of spying going back as far as 2019, involving both the Canadian men's and women's teams. There is specifically evidence of the women's team spying during the Tokyo Olympics, where they won gold. I wonder what the chances are of them being stripped.Canada beat New Zealand 2-1 yesterday.