Summer Olympics 2024

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:07:20 pm »
Watching netflix doc Sprint in preparation.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:06:09 pm
It's called breaking, grandad ;D

Didnt he do that when he had a fall getting out of the shower?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:09:49 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 09:07:20 pm
Watching netflix doc Sprint in preparation.

Theres a Linford Christie doc on BBC on Thursday night too I think.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:13:44 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:08:25 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/cjk3vkpxz1po

Explanation from the beeb about what they can show

Thanks for posting that. I'm curious about what this 'UK Law' is that they are referring to? I didn't see see it explained, unless I'm missing something?
 :-\
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #164 on: Today at 09:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:09:49 pm
Theres a Linford Christie doc on BBC on Thursday night too I think.

Nice one . Will look out for it.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:06:09 pm
It's called breaking, grandad ;D

 ;D ;D

When I was a kid, my little grandad used to refer to the A-Team as the A-Gang! It used to do his head in!

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #166 on: Today at 09:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:09:49 pm
Theres a Linford Christie doc on BBC on Thursday night too I think.

No doubt he'll discuss the one eyed trouser snake in his shorts that all the ladies seem to be fancasinated with at the time he was competing.
 :-\
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #167 on: Today at 09:32:13 pm »
Ireland have been great in the 7s for a while now but the group they are in is a stinker. SA, NZ and Japan.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #168 on: Today at 09:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:13:44 pm
Thanks for posting that. I'm curious about what this 'UK Law' is that they are referring to? I didn't see see it explained, unless I'm missing something?
 :-\


I think it's the Broadcasting Act 1996.

Basically, there's a list of events that have to be on free-to-air channels. It's the reason the Euros and World Cup haven't disppeared off to pay TV.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ofcom_Code_on_Sports_and_Other_Listed_and_Designated_Events#Category_A


I couldn't find what the actual requirement for the Olympics is - obviously not every single second of every event has to be shown live, but I don't know what constitutes an acceptable amount.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #169 on: Today at 09:46:08 pm »
When does this start?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #170 on: Today at 09:47:05 pm »
Officially on Saturday. Unofficially it;s tomorrow.  ;D
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #171 on: Today at 09:56:22 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:41:43 pm

I think it's the Broadcasting Act 1996.

Basically, there's a list of events that have to be on free-to-air channels. It's the reason the Euros and World Cup haven't disppeared off to pay TV.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ofcom_Code_on_Sports_and_Other_Listed_and_Designated_Events#Category_A


I couldn't find what the actual requirement for the Olympics is - obviously not every single second of every event has to be shown live, but I don't know what constitutes an acceptable amount.

Ah, the so called 'Crown Jewels'. Interesting reading how the ECB shafted the public and no doubt the R&A took the 'Queens" shilling from Sky too!
 :no
