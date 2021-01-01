Thanks for posting that. I'm curious about what this 'UK Law' is that they are referring to? I didn't see see it explained, unless I'm missing something?





I think it's the Broadcasting Act 1996.Basically, there's a list of events that have to be on free-to-air channels. It's the reason the Euros and World Cup haven't disppeared off to pay TV.I couldn't find what the actual requirement for the Olympics is - obviously not every single second of every event has to be shown live, but I don't know what constitutes an acceptable amount.