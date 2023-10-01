Myself and the missus heading over for the first three days of it. We've got 2 days of tennis at Roland Garros and a day at the rowing in between.
Really looking forward to it - tickets for tennis at the Chartier and Lenglen courts were pretty cheap, and she's a big tennis fan who's never been to the French Open. Andy Murray has announced that the Olympics will be his last event as a pro, so hope to get to see him before he hangs up his racquet.
Funnily enough I went to the rowing in Henley in 2012. So if I had a pound for every Olympic games rowing events I have gone to I'd have two pounds, which isn't a lot but it's kinda weird that it happened twice.