Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: TheShanklyGates
It largely went under the radar that the BBC had lost the rights for Tokyo because of the time difference and Covid meaning everything was scaled back anyway. With Paris being almost a home games in terms of geographical proximity, I think this will be a lot more noticed this time around, and lead to more complaints from the viewing public that the coverage is a long way short from the gold standard set in London and Rio. Expect lots of athlete backstory pieces and pundit filler when there is live sport going on unseen.

Yeah it's a bit rubbish the BBC lost unlimited access. I think from memory, they did backstory pieces on one channel whilst showing sport on another. The annoying thing is the constant cutting away from one sport to go to another (usually because a British athlete is competing). I understand why they do it given they're so limited in what they can show and the majority of viewers will be casual but still, as someone who wants to watch the sport, it takes you out of the action. The other annoying thing is Clare Balding is the main host.

However, Discovery is £3.99 for one month.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Sonofthewind
Im sure Noah Lyles will take the 100m. Despite some attempts to hype up the competition hes in pretty excellent form. Wonder if he could even PB. The womens looks to be far more competitive.

Id also really like to see Josh Kerr take gold.

As enjoyable as any Brit winning gold is, cant beat an Athektics one. Especially on the track. Really hoping Hudson-Smith can win.


Am I right in thinking Peaty isnt as unbeatable as he once he was?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: JRed
BMX racing is fine. Its a sport , with competitors competing against each other, with a clear winner

I remember staying up until 4am watching the female bmx event at the last olympics, the American girl thought she had it won but the British girl came out and blitzed it, nailed every move and went into first and won. It's what I love about the olympics, you can know nothing about a sport but ten minutes into watching it you are shouting and cheering as if you have watched it all your life.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
OK, quick recap:

Canada won the football and the decathlon last time out. Obviously the best. by far. and still.

right, carry on.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
I remember staying up until 4am watching the female bmx event at the last olympics, the American girl thought she had it won but the British girl came out and blitzed it, nailed every move and went into first and won. It's what I love about the olympics, you can know nothing about a sport but ten minutes into watching it you are shouting and cheering as if you have watched it all your life.

you gotta watch this  first ever snowboarding comp this kid no one ever heard of just left his ass hanging out all the way down became a national hero overnight   how on earth he didn't wipe out

https://youtu.be/fN5zZLXpxPo
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Yosser0_0
Wow - its in twice now:-

Cycling BMX Freestyle
Cycling BMX Racing

https://olympics.com/en/sports/

The other 'controversial' one that I remember was Snowboarding when that was introduced as they were hated at a lot of Ski resorts.
 ;D

Very different events, BMX racing is a race, with heats and finals etc. BMX freestyle is tricks on a bike that are judged for difficulty, skill etc, like skateboarding or gymnastics.

Actually not even the bikes are the same, considering that both are called BMX bikes.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
This is the logo

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
This is the mascot

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Will it be on the red button on Discovery channel (on Sky) or do you need the app?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Samie
This is the mascot



What is that supposed to be? A star? The Eiffel tower? A bloody turd?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
I have no clue mate, it's the French. They are a bit cooky.  ;D
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Crosby Nick
As enjoyable as any Brit winning gold is, cant beat an Athektics one. Especially on the track. Really hoping Hudson-Smith can win.


Am I right in thinking Peaty isnt as unbeatable as he once he was?

He wasn't swimming for a while and don't think he's been the best this year. Don't think there's any standouts from the Brits this year. The likes of Ducan Scott, Luke Greenbank, Freya Anderson Anna Hopkin, Katie Shanahan, Ben Proud could all medal if things go their way (that might be optimistic though, think Scott and Proud have the best chance). Think relays are the best chance but the best swimmers are mainly from Australia (OCallaghan, Titmus, Stubley-Cook) the US (Ledecky, Dressel) with the odd Romanian or Canadian.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: redbyrdz
What is that supposed to be? A star? The Eiffel tower? A bloody turd?

It's based on the Phrygian cap, a type of French hat.



No idea why they didn't go for the beret or Napoleans hat.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Ta. I think Samie had it right :lmao


Mad as a hatter, springs to mind...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Would also be amazing if Sifan Hassan won three golds. Quite unlikely I think, but would be a hell of an achievement.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: redbyrdz
Very different events, BMX racing is a race, with heats and finals etc. BMX freestyle is tricks on a bike that are judged for difficulty, skill etc, like skateboarding or gymnastics.

Actually not even the bikes are the same, considering that both are called BMX bikes.

BMX racing is like speed skating at the winter olympics, in you get crashes galore, so you often have random winners.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Samie
This is the mascot



WTF that's one of the worst mascots i've seen. :o
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Also, surely individual gold for Alex Yee!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Statto Red
BMX racing is like speed skating at the winter olympics, in you get crashes galore, so you often have random winners.

Not watching it if a random Aussie could win. Unbearable.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
A lot of controversy over the Dutch selecting Steven van de Velde for the Netherlands volleyball team, as Steven van de Velde has a conviction & served a 4 year jail sentence for rape

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/c2v0j0j6nqlo
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Gerry Attrick
I still love the Olympics but unfortunately it seems like appetite for it is dwindling since it peaked in London. Hosting it is a huge burden and in this day and age its not so easy to sell it to your population as worthwhile.

8.6m tickets sold, which is a record...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Samie
This is the mascot




That's as French as a three sided dildo hat.  Hat.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Samie
This is the logo



I also have a query about the eyeless french ladys mouth dominating proceedings marketing wise in this logo. Its a bold strategy,cotton. Lets see if that works out for them.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Statto Red
A lot of controversy over the Dutch selecting Steven van de Velde for the Netherlands volleyball team, as Steven van de Velde has a conviction & served a 4 year jail sentence for rape

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/c2v0j0j6nqlo

My biggest take-away from that is how do you get away with serving only 12 months of a 4 year sentence, when what you did was groom a 12 year old online (as a 19 year old), fly to the UK and rape her in her home? I really dont want to look it up to find out more but that seems crazy to me. 12 months for that?! And wild that hes allowed to compete.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Myself and the missus heading over for the first three days of it. We've got 2 days of tennis at Roland Garros and a day at the rowing in between.
Really looking forward to it - tickets for tennis at the Chartier and Lenglen courts were pretty cheap, and she's a big tennis fan who's never been to the French Open. Andy Murray has announced that the Olympics will be his last event as a pro, so hope to get to see him before he hangs up his racquet.

Funnily enough I went to the rowing in Henley in 2012. So if I had a pound for every Olympic games rowing events I have gone to I'd have two pounds, which isn't a lot but it's kinda weird that it happened twice.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
I feel like some of the people criticising Paris's mascot have short memories:

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Enjoy Ray! Was it easy enough to sort out accommodation? Is it expensive?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Crosby Nick
Enjoy Ray! Was it easy enough to sort out accommodation? Is it expensive?
We bought the tickets over a year ago, and booked a hotel on booking.com last September maybe as we were worried about lack of rooms. It was expensive and small enough room-wise, but it was free cancellation so over the past few months hotel prices have come down a lot so we rebooked another hotel close to Roland Garros for cheaper. I think its like 1100 for 4 nights which is, what, £900 maybe?  I guess it's Paris prices anyway, so there probably isn't really an Olympic premium there.  We didn't want to stay longer as it's pricey enough.  Friends of ours are coming over from London for the athletics, but I had no desire whatsoever to go to the Stade de France for that.
