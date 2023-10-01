Enjoy Ray! Was it easy enough to sort out accommodation? Is it expensive?



We bought the tickets over a year ago, and booked a hotel on booking.com last September maybe as we were worried about lack of rooms. It was expensive and small enough room-wise, but it was free cancellation so over the past few months hotel prices have come down a lot so we rebooked another hotel close to Roland Garros for cheaper. I think its like 1100 for 4 nights which is, what, £900 maybe? I guess it's Paris prices anyway, so there probably isn't really an Olympic premium there. We didn't want to stay longer as it's pricey enough. Friends of ours are coming over from London for the athletics, but I had no desire whatsoever to go to the Stade de France for that.