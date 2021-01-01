« previous next »
Summer Olympics 2024

Qston

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #40 on: Today at 02:29:37 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:55:01 am
Breakdancing? Seriously? In the olympics? WTF?

Running around with a ribbon on a gym floor ?

Dancing underwater ?

If you really break down some "sports" on what they're actually doing then there are plenty of nutty ones.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #41 on: Today at 03:45:36 pm
Quote from: Hazell on July 20, 2024, 03:37:39 pm
For those in the UK, BBC unfortunately don't have access to full coverage and can only show two simultaneous screenings but will basically still be showing it for two full weeks.

It largely went under the radar that the BBC had lost the rights for Tokyo because of the time difference and Covid meaning everything was scaled back anyway. With Paris being almost a home games in terms of geographical proximity, I think this will be a lot more noticed this time around, and lead to more complaints from the viewing public that the coverage is a long way short from the gold standard set in London and Rio. Expect lots of athlete backstory pieces and pundit filler when there is live sport going on unseen.
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #42 on: Today at 03:49:14 pm
Wheres it all going to be then, Discovery Plus? Think I do have that but still feels more of a faff
A Red Abroad

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #43 on: Today at 03:51:16 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:03:56 pm
Hundreds of thousands of tickets still not sold apparently, including for the men's 100m final.

I wonder if people have security concerns.

I have tickets for the indoor cycling and one day of track events (heats - no finals) and I'm a little nervous.

I live in France, but Paris is a nightmare even at the best of times. Like most capital cities, loads of pickpockets and scumbags prepared to 'mug' folk, etc.

*fingers crossed there's nothing too dramatic 'off the pitch' as it were*
Millie

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #44 on: Today at 03:51:22 pm
Yeah Discovery plus have full coverage. 
Statto Red

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #45 on: Today at 03:51:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:49:14 pm
Wheres it all going to be then, Discovery Plus? Think I do have that but still feels more of a faff

Yeah, Discovery+/Eurosport for the events BBC are not showing, TNT Sports are showing the opening ceremony live too.
NickoH

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #46 on: Today at 03:56:21 pm
I wouldn't go back the Stade de France if you paid me
afc tukrish

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #47 on: Today at 03:57:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:49:14 pm
Wheres it all going to be then, Discovery Plus? Think I do have that but still feels more of a faff

Maybe being shown on BreakDancing Plus...
reddebs

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #48 on: Today at 03:57:40 pm
We'll be watching everything as always.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #49 on: Today at 03:58:38 pm
Was just looking at the schedule and noticed that the surfing is due to take place at 11pm. Obviously, I had to find out whereabout in France they surfed at that time of night. Tahiti apparently.
JRed

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #50 on: Today at 04:03:21 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:29:37 pm
Running around with a ribbon on a gym floor ?

Dancing underwater ?

If you really break down some "sports" on what they're actually doing then there are plenty of nutty ones.
I used to like a slow dance at the end of the night in the discotheque back in the day. Reckon Id be a contender when that gets in the Olympics.

I agree there are some sports that shouldnt be there. But breakdancing? Devaluing the Olympic Games just to get more yoof watching it. The world is mad.
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #51 on: Today at 04:04:35 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 03:58:38 pm
Was just looking at the schedule and noticed that the surfing is due to take place at 11pm. Obviously, I had to find out whereabout in France they surfed at that time of night. Tahiti apparently.

Haha just came in here to post that - 10,000 miles away. Some commute from the Olympic village!

Wheres the sailing taking place? In the Channel or on the west coast somewhere?

Also, just saw that GB mens hockey team are currently ranked second in the world so must be in with a reasonable chance.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #52 on: Today at 04:29:32 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:03:21 pm
I used to like a slow dance at the end of the night in the discotheque back in the day. Reckon Id be a contender when that gets in the Olympics.

I agree there are some sports that shouldnt be there. But breakdancing? Devaluing the Olympic Games just to get more yoof watching it. The world is mad.

Do you really think there are swathes of young people wanting to watch breakdancing?
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #53 on: Today at 04:32:35 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:29:32 pm
Do you really think there are swathes of young people wanting to watch breakdancing?

Safer watching it on the telly. Less chance of getting mugged.
JRed

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #54 on: Today at 04:33:51 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:29:32 pm
Do you really think there are swathes of young people wanting to watch breakdancing?
No. That is the actual reason they have done it tho. To connect with more young people
Took baseball and karate out and put breakdancing in.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #55 on: Today at 04:40:52 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:33:51 pm
No. That is the actual reason they have done it tho. To connect with more young people
Took baseball and karate out and put breakdancing in.

Host countries choose some additional sports to add now, so it's more down to Paris than it is the IOC. France were obviously not going to choose baseball or karate like Japan did, but the former is back in as one for 2028 given that it's in LA.

Breaking, sports climbing, surfing and skateboarding were the ones chosen by Paris.

Baseball, cricket, lacrosse, squash and flag have been chosen by LA.
Samie

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #56 on: Today at 04:42:03 pm
Are Brazil or Sweden still good at Beach Volleyball?
JRed

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #57 on: Today at 04:44:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:42:03 pm
Are Brazil or Sweden still good at Beach Volleyball?
They certainly look good
Samie

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #58 on: Today at 04:45:49 pm
That's the easiest of setups mate. Basically your Kuyt to my Suarez.  ;D
JRed

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #59 on: Today at 04:48:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:45:49 pm
That's the easiest of setups mate. Basically your Kuyt to my Suarez.  ;D
Ill never knock back a tap in
Tombellylfc

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #60 on: Today at 04:53:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:04:35 pm
Haha just came in here to post that - 10,000 miles away. Some commute from the Olympic village!

Wheres the sailing taking place? In the Channel or on the west coast somewhere?

Also, just saw that GB mens hockey team are currently ranked second in the world so must be in with a reasonable chance.

Men's hockey team seem to be 6th or 7th favourite with the bookies. No idea if that's anything to do with the draw or injuries etc
