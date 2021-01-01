For those in the UK, BBC unfortunately don't have access to full coverage and can only show two simultaneous screenings but will basically still be showing it for two full weeks.



It largely went under the radar that the BBC had lost the rights for Tokyo because of the time difference and Covid meaning everything was scaled back anyway. With Paris being almost a home games in terms of geographical proximity, I think this will be a lot more noticed this time around, and lead to more complaints from the viewing public that the coverage is a long way short from the gold standard set in London and Rio. Expect lots of athlete backstory pieces and pundit filler when there is live sport going on unseen.