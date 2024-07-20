« previous next »
Summer Olympics 2024

Hazell

  Posts: 77,969
Summer Olympics 2024
July 20, 2024, 03:37:39 pm
The Summer Olympics starts next week, from Wednesday 24 July - 11 August. Hopefully the authorities will manage the event much better than the 2022 Champions League final.

Official website: https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024

Schedule: https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/schedule/grid

For those in the UK, BBC unfortunately don't have access to full coverage and can only show two simultaneous screenings but will basically still be showing it for two full weeks.

Info from BBC: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/cz99g6g8m92o

So what events/athletes/other random things are people looking forward to?

Sorry mods, can this be moved to the General Football and Sport thread? Thanks!
CraigDS

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
July 20, 2024, 03:40:34 pm
I'll watch my usual 100m, 200m and women's beach volleyball.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
July 20, 2024, 03:41:49 pm
I'll probably only watch the opening, the sprints, relays, skating & breakdancing.
Samie

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
July 20, 2024, 03:46:01 pm
Michael Johnson will still do comms and punditry for the BBC.
Agent99

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
July 20, 2024, 04:19:41 pm
I love watching the gymnastics but Matt Baker is insufferable.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
July 20, 2024, 04:24:41 pm
I will watch absolutely everything and will immediately become an expert at each and every sport to the point where I will be telling the athletes where they went wrong through the TV.
Hazell

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
July 20, 2024, 07:40:44 pm
Athletics is always the big one, looking forward to seeing Mclaughlin vs Bol (McLaughlin broke the world record last month so it's probably not going to be much of a contest), Mahuchickh in the high jump and whether she can break the world again, Heptathlon Duplantis in the high jump and 400m where Matt Hudson-Smith seems to have a real chance of winning. Unfortunately, 100m/200m doesn't seem as exciting as previous iterations but still plenty of interest elsewhere.

Swimming should be good - I know the Aussies aren't everyone's cup of tea but they've got a lot of talent and that meet is always exciting. Hoping they beat the US anyway (aside from Ledecky).

Always tend to watch some volleyball as well for some reason, maybe because it basically lasts the whole 2 weeks.

And of course other random sports which, like LovelyCushionedHeader, I'll know everything about after 2 minutes of watching.
gerrardisgod

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
July 20, 2024, 08:08:16 pm
Does Lutalo Muhammad still do punditry? Just give me a few weeks of him and Michael Johnson.
afc tukrish

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
July 20, 2024, 08:14:23 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July 20, 2024, 08:08:16 pm
Does Lutalo Muhammad still do punditry? Just give me a few weeks of him and Michael Johnson.

And Snoop calling equestrian events...
killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
July 20, 2024, 08:51:29 pm
Will watch as much as I can. Still the ultimate sporting event.
Samie

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
July 20, 2024, 09:13:03 pm
Killer, no doubt your on RAWK opening ceremony fashion duty?
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
July 20, 2024, 09:18:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 20, 2024, 09:13:03 pm
Killer, no doubt your on RAWK opening ceremony fashion duty?

Sexist pig.

Samie

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
July 20, 2024, 09:19:51 pm
Usually, but Killer is a fashion guru or something.  ;D
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Yesterday at 11:03:12 am
Really looking forward to this. Feels like the first "proper" Olympics in a while. Tokyo (bless them) just wasn't the same with no spectators (and the time difference for us in Europe). Can't really recall that much about Rio, but felt a little like a hangover after London (the opening ceremony in particular suffered by comparison). Now we've got games with spectators and a perfect time zone - should be great.

Love watching the usual Olympic favourites like the gymnastics, athletics, velodrome and rowing. Also will be good to properly see the new sports from 2021 - skateboarding and sports climbing.

Hopefully the BBC will have a broad coverage of sports and events and not solely focused on GB medal prospects.
De La Goal

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Yesterday at 11:47:27 am
The British track team should be exciting, with Hodgkinson, Hudson-Smith, Kerr and perhaps Wightman. Plus KJT looked good in the long jump yesterday, auguring well for the heptathlon - and there's world indoor champ Caudery in the pole vault, though she's erratic.

The old 'n' young of the British skateboard team should be entertaining - 50-something vert legend Andy Macdonald and a couple of teens, including Tokyo medalist Sky Brown.

Beyond the Brits, would love to see someone (anyone) beat Noah Lyles, Ivana panović finally claim an Olympic long jump gold at 34 and a proper bun fight in the cycling road race.
Zlen

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Yesterday at 12:08:47 pm
Will be nice to have a big sporting event after sportswashing World Cup and pandemic Olympics. Looking forward to first time skateboarding competition in the Olympics and obviously athletics, gymnastics and some team sports like basketball and handball.
RedSince86

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Yesterday at 12:18:46 pm
Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Gymnastics, Indoor Cycling and Swimming is what i always watch.

Will definitely check out Breakdancing.

Last two Olympics have been underwhelming, Rio with the Public apathy to the Games and London still in the mind it really was a poor Olympics, and Tokyo didn't even feel like an Olympics, was really gutted for the Japanese, i was hoping they delay it for another year , i really hope Asia or Olympic committee comes to some agreement and gives it back to them when it's Asia's next time.
RedSince86

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Yesterday at 12:21:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 20, 2024, 09:19:51 pm
Usually, but Killer is a fashion guru or something.  ;D
She's doing commentary On Rawk on the Uniforms for the Opening ceremony.

Warning though,  the French Uniforms look like they are Flight Attendants.
disgraced cake

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Yesterday at 12:23:03 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 12:08:47 pm
Will be nice to have a big sporting event after sportswashing World Cup and pandemic Olympics. Looking forward to first time skateboarding competition in the Olympics and obviously athletics, gymnastics and some team sports like basketball and handball.

I think it's a disgrace they have it after what happened in Paris a couple of years ago. Hope there's no crowd trouble this time but could see something happening. The Rugby World Cup there last summer descended into chaos on a couple of occasions too but not quite as bad as what happened the year before.
Peabee

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Yesterday at 03:26:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on July 20, 2024, 08:51:29 pm
Will watch as much as I can. Still the ultimate sporting event.

Yeah, I wish it was on longer than 16 days to catch more events. There's so many on at the same time. Looking forward to it.
Samie

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Yesterday at 03:30:36 pm
In terms of Boxing we've selcted Six boxers this time ( 3 guys/3women).  Medal contenders for sure, not sure about Gold prospects this time lads.

Super Heavyweight- Delicious Orie

Heavyweight -  Pat Brown

Light-middleweight - Lewis Richardson
gjr1

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 07:11:08 am
Ive not been follow of late but hoping Dina Asher-Smith is fit and running.

Always believed she could win an Olympic title.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 07:38:57 am
Apart from the higher profile events is there anything new in this Olympics? Saw breakdancing mentioned a few posts earlier. That does sound intriguing!
