Athletics is always the big one, looking forward to seeing Mclaughlin vs Bol (McLaughlin broke the world record last month so it's probably not going to be much of a contest), Mahuchickh in the high jump and whether she can break the world again, Heptathlon Duplantis in the high jump and 400m where Matt Hudson-Smith seems to have a real chance of winning. Unfortunately, 100m/200m doesn't seem as exciting as previous iterations but still plenty of interest elsewhere.



Swimming should be good - I know the Aussies aren't everyone's cup of tea but they've got a lot of talent and that meet is always exciting. Hoping they beat the US anyway (aside from Ledecky).



Always tend to watch some volleyball as well for some reason, maybe because it basically lasts the whole 2 weeks.



And of course other random sports which, like LovelyCushionedHeader, I'll know everything about after 2 minutes of watching.