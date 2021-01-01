Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Summer Olympics 2024
Topic: Summer Olympics 2024 (Read 33 times)
Hazell
Summer Olympics 2024
«
on:
Today
at 03:37:39 pm »
The Summer Olympics starts next week, from Wednesday 24 July - 11 August. Hopefully the authorities will manage the event much better than the 2022 Champions League final.
Official website:
https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024
Schedule:
https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/schedule/grid
For those in the UK, BBC unfortunately don't have access to full coverage and can only show two simultaneous screenings but will basically still be showing it for two full weeks.
Info from BBC:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/cz99g6g8m92o
So what events/athletes/other random things are people looking forward to?
Sorry mods, can this be moved to the General Football and Sport thread? Thanks!
CraigDS
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:40:34 pm »
I'll watch my usual 100m, 200m and women's beach volleyball.
WhereAngelsPlay
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:41:49 pm »
I'll probably only watch the opening, the sprints, relays, skating & breakdancing.
Samie
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:46:01 pm »
Michael Johnson will still do comms and punditry for the BBC.
