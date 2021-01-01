« previous next »
Summer Olympics 2024

Summer Olympics 2024
The Summer Olympics starts next week, from Wednesday 24 July - 11 August. Hopefully the authorities will manage the event much better than the 2022 Champions League final.

Official website: https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024

Schedule: https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/schedule/grid

For those in the UK, BBC unfortunately don't have access to full coverage and can only show two simultaneous screenings but will basically still be showing it for two full weeks.

Info from BBC: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/cz99g6g8m92o

So what events/athletes/other random things are people looking forward to?

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1
I'll watch my usual 100m, 200m and women's beach volleyball.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2
I'll probably only watch the opening, the sprints, relays, skating & breakdancing.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #3
Michael Johnson will still do comms and punditry for the BBC.
