The rules:

- Only players who have played in the 1966/67 season and beyond are eligible.



For some extra clarity here, the players can be active before this date as well. Just as long as they played matches in 1966/67 season and beyond then they are eligible.e.g. Stanley Matthews' last match was in 1965 and therefore he cannot be picked. Meanwhile Alex Young played up until 1969 and therefore could be picked. All players will be judged at their peak regardless of when they finished their career.