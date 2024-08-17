« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details  (Read 3778 times)

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 08:49:47 pm
Yes all paper tickets, no NFC for Ipswich.

Thanks
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,742
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:13:46 am »
There are 6 tickets left if they were fair there should be a 1 credit sale but I cant see it.
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline der kaizers kid

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:47:18 am »
Quote from: Shauniboy on Yesterday at 09:37:45 pm
How did anyone get to 2 or 3 last year?
They never.
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,070
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:13:43 am »
Quote from: Shauniboy on Yesterday at 09:37:45 pm
How did anyone get to 2 or 3 last year?

Dropping from 5 or 4.
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,070
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:15:07 am »
Quote from: der kaizers kid on Today at 06:47:18 am
They never.


A few I know are on 2. They were on 4 in 22/23 and only got Newcastle and Brighton last year, as that's all that dropped.
Logged

Offline der kaizers kid

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:32:26 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 08:15:07 am
A few I know are on 2. They were on 4 in 22/23 and only got Newcastle and Brighton last year, as that's all that dropped.

Only Newcastle dropped to 1.

Ive just spoke to LFC via Live chat and they said theres no more planned sales for today. Wouldnt confirm how many tickets are left.

Its a shit show
Logged

Offline Shauniboy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:33:23 am »
Thats point I was trying to make, could only really get to 2 last year but quite a few sold on the 3 sale
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,965
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:43:03 am »
Quote from: Shauniboy on Yesterday at 09:37:45 pm
How did anyone get to 2 or 3 last year?
Those on 5 could have got a maximum of 3 last season (Wolves, Brighton and Newcastle) and those on 4 could have got a maximum of 2 (Brighton and Newcastle).
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,965
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:46:54 am »
Quote from: der kaizers kid on Today at 08:32:26 am
Only Newcastle dropped to 1.

Ive just spoke to LFC via Live chat and they said theres no more planned sales for today. Wouldnt confirm how many tickets are left.

Its a shit show
Thats got nothing to do with it as the credits for last season were based on 22/23 so for example, Brighton dropped to 4 last season, those 4 were based from 22/23.

Was 6 left last night but no doubt theyll miraculously disappear, hopefully Im wrong.

Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,070
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:51:33 am »
Quote from: der kaizers kid on Today at 08:32:26 am
Only Newcastle dropped to 1.

Ive just spoke to LFC via Live chat and they said theres no more planned sales for today. Wouldnt confirm how many tickets are left.

Its a shit show

They were on 4! Brighton dropped to 4. That was the only one other than Newcastle. So they are on 2, that is the maximum they could have got,
Logged

Offline der kaizers kid

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:57:03 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 08:46:54 am
Thats got nothing to do with it as the credits for last season were based on 22/23 so for example, Brighton dropped to 4 last season, those 4 were based from 22/23.

Was 6 left last night but no doubt theyll miraculously disappear, hopefully Im wrong.



Yeah i realise that now. I was thinking of something else.

Those 6 will get divvied out in the TO
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,272
  • Long live the King
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:58:49 am »
Taken off sales page.
Logged
Long live the King

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 820
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:38:57 am »
The following late availability sale for the Ipswich Town away game has been advertised.

1+ games - 11am Wednesday 14th August.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,919
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:40:28 am »
Crazy they wait another 24 hours
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,859
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:42:32 am »
Wonder how many are on 1...

Got to be at least 50
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:55:12 am »
Quote from: der kaizers kid on Today at 08:32:26 am
Only Newcastle dropped to 1.

Ive just spoke to LFC via Live chat and they said theres no more planned sales for today. Wouldnt confirm how many tickets are left.

Its a shit show

Thats why its pointless speaking to LFC help about tickets
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:10:31 am »
Quote from: der kaizers kid on Today at 08:57:03 am
Yeah i realise that now. I was thinking of something else.

Those 6 will get divvied out in the TO

5 now, someones nicked one
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #57 on: Today at 11:19:37 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:10:31 am
5 now, someones nicked one

Ha ha!! pitch forks out ;-)
Logged

Offline der kaizers kid

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #58 on: Today at 02:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on Today at 10:38:57 am
The following late availability sale for the Ipswich Town away game has been advertised.

1+ games - 11am Wednesday 14th August.

Madness. This could've been sorted yesterday.

Good luck whoever applies. I anticipate a 4306 place in the queue message at 11:01 tomorrow
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,965
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #59 on: Today at 02:46:48 pm »
Quote from: der kaizers kid on Today at 02:15:47 pm
Madness. This could've been sorted yesterday.

Good luck whoever applies. I anticipate a 4306 place in the queue message at 11:01 tomorrow
In their defence (for a change)!, the sales were at 1100, 1300 and 1500 yesterday and as far as I'm aware, they've never had a sale at 1700. The obvious thing to do would have been to announce it last night for a sale at 1100 today but no doubt the last person out of the TO last night forgot to hit send on the updated sales info although they are very busy at the moment so its an easy mistake to make.

Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #60 on: Today at 03:02:22 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:46:48 pm
In their defence (for a change)!, the sales were at 1100, 1300 and 1500 yesterday and as far as I'm aware, they've never had a sale at 1700. The obvious thing to do would have been to announce it last night for a sale at 1100 today but no doubt the last person out of the TO last night forgot to hit send on the updated sales info although they are very busy at the moment so its an easy mistake to make.



Or more people with 2 qualified than they had tickets for so they left it overnight expecting it to sell out.  Before you say I am NOT defending them but there would be uproar if the sale ended and someone who qualified wanted to buy couldn't.

What they should have done is put a definitive deadline on the 2 sale say 9am this morning and then announced. that would have been easier and clearer.

At least they havent syphoned off the tickets though.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,965
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #61 on: Today at 03:16:58 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:02:22 pm
Or more people with 2 qualified than they had tickets for so they left it overnight expecting it to sell out.  Before you say I am NOT defending them but there would be uproar if the sale ended and someone who qualified wanted to buy couldn't.

What they should have done is put a definitive deadline on the 2 sale say 9am this morning and then announced. that would have been easier and clearer.

At least they havent syphoned off the tickets though.
That's possible although I find it hard to believe that bearing in mind they announced the 4+, 3+ and 2+ sales last Friday, someone on 2+ would have had 3 days notice of the possible drop yet still 5 (was 6 when I checked in the early hours of this morning) people forgot to realise that they had forgotten that it was on sale and that they qualified for the sale! its currently showing as sold out although admittedly that could be the usual knobheads basketing the tickets knowing that they don't qualify anyway.

Agree with your 2nd point, 100%.

Not yet they haven't  ;) although lets see if this 1+ sale happens tomorrow or not although I didn't think for 1 second that they'd even announce a 1+ sale also mentioning at the same time that only 5 tickets were available...hopefully thats a sign of things to come in the future.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #62 on: Today at 03:23:12 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 03:16:58 pm
That's possible although I find it hard to believe that bearing in mind they announced the 4+, 3+ and 2+ sales last Friday, someone on 2+ would have had 3 days notice of the possible drop yet still 5 (was 6 when I checked in the early hours of this morning) people forgot to realise that they had forgotten that it was on sale and that they qualified for the sale! its currently showing as sold out although admittedly that could be the usual knobheads basketing the tickets knowing that they don't qualify anyway.

Agree with your 2nd point, 100%.

Not yet they haven't  ;) although lets see if this 1+ sale happens tomorrow or not although I didn't think for 1 second that they'd even announce a 1+ sale also mentioning at the same time that only 5 tickets were available...hopefully thats a sign of things to come in the future.

Guess it depends on how many tickets they had and how many qualified, if there were dozens more qualifying it would have been a fair assumption to make that they would go.

Anyway there is another sale which is good.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,859
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #63 on: Today at 03:25:30 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:02:22 pm
Or more people with 2 qualified than they had tickets for so they left it overnight expecting it to sell out.  Before you say I am NOT defending them but there would be uproar if the sale ended and someone who qualified wanted to buy couldn't.

What they should have done is put a definitive deadline on the 2 sale say 9am this morning and then announced. that would have been easier and clearer.

At least they havent syphoned off the tickets though.

The weird thing is they've announced a 1+ sale, said there's 5 tickets but left it up for sale for those on 2+

Should really get taken down for those on 2

Maybe these sales like 1+ should be balloted, be bots galore tomorrow
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,965
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #64 on: Today at 03:27:45 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:23:12 pm
Guess it depends on how many tickets they had and how many qualified, if there were dozens more qualifying it would have been a fair assumption to make that they would go.

Anyway there is another sale which is good.
Assuming it does happen, yes. I thought that there might have been a few more late returns added on until I saw the bit about there only being 5 tickets available.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,965
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #65 on: Today at 04:45:48 pm »
2+ sale ended now so the 1+ sale will definitely happen tomorrow.

Good to see and hopefully a sign of things to come. Will obviously be a ridiculously difficult sale although no doubt a certain person will get 1 of the 5 tickets available whilst claiming that they 'just got lucky'  ::)

Good luck to those trying!
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,859
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:09:37 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 04:45:48 pm
2+ sale ended now so the 1+ sale will definitely happen tomorrow.

Good to see and hopefully a sign of things to come. Will obviously be a ridiculously difficult sale although no doubt a certain person will get 1 of the 5 tickets available whilst claiming that they 'just got lucky'  ::)

Good luck to those trying!

That'll be a certain person who's in a meeting all morning and won't be on for it

Like the bulks, I'll be getting someone else to try and get mine, plus the away lads who are already sorted on my F&F

Think there's more chance of us signing a number 6 than getting a ticket tomorrow, 5 tickets for about 100 people, someone's got to get them though.. think my lucks up, hate having a serious job now  :'(
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,272
  • Long live the King
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #67 on: Today at 06:01:55 pm »
I like that theyve been specific about how many tickets are available.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,859
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #68 on: Today at 07:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 06:01:55 pm
I like that theyve been specific about how many tickets are available.

Probably to manage expectations
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,272
  • Long live the King
Re: Ipswich Town away 17.08.24 - selling details
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:01:18 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:20:09 pm
Probably to manage expectations

Normally say a limited number which could be anything better that theyre specific.
Logged
Long live the King
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 