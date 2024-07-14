Years ago I stopped watching trailers for movies that I know I will see anyway, because the trailers started spoiling the movie. The first really egregious example I can remember was the Brad Pitt movie World War Z - the trailer showed every single big scene. Incidentally, the movie was OK but it really didn't tie into the superb book at all beyond the title.
I will still watch a trailer for a movie I have never heard of if it happens to be on, and if its a movie I'm on the fence about or think I won't watch anyway, I will give the trailer a watch too.
The do still make some appropriate trailers - eg I stumbled upon the trailer for the new Nosferatu movie, which I didn't even know was happening, and that trailer to me is about perfect. For one thing it doesn't really show the monster.