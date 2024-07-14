What is going on?



Not sure it's ever been this bad - some trailers are a bit spoilery, but recently they have gone bat shit crazy.





Saw an ad for 'Wild Robot' and it literally gave away the whole film from start to finish.



Yesterday saw 'The Trap' and it gave away the KEY secret before you've even watched the film. There is no big reveal because they already showed it. Imagine if they'd done that with Star Wars and Vader being his dad or The Sixth Sense (Another of his films) where they told you up front he was dead?



Then the film I saw last night - the advert had already given away the 'secret' so the bit that should have been the best bit wasn't even a surprise.





I get you have to show the audience something to reel them in, but has it ever been this stupid that they show you the entire film? Has that always happened and I somehow missed it? I'm sure they were just teasers and hints of what was to come rather than giving you the whole story from beginning to end?