Trailers, man

Andy @ Allerton!

Trailers, man
July 14, 2024, 12:06:09 pm
What is going on?

Not sure it's ever been this bad - some trailers are a bit spoilery, but recently they have gone bat shit crazy.


Saw an ad for 'Wild Robot' and it literally gave away the whole film from start to finish.

Yesterday saw 'The Trap' and it gave away the KEY secret before you've even watched the film. There is no big reveal because they already showed it. Imagine if they'd done that with Star Wars and Vader being his dad or The Sixth Sense (Another of his films) where they told you up front he was dead?

Then the film I saw last night - the advert had already given away the 'secret' so the bit that should have been the best bit wasn't even a surprise.


I get you have to show the audience something to reel them in, but has it ever been this stupid that they show you the entire film? Has that always happened and I somehow missed it? I'm sure they were just teasers and hints of what was to come rather than giving you the whole story from beginning to end?
John_P

Re: Trailers, man
Reply #1 on: July 14, 2024, 12:47:38 pm
With The Trap being a M Night Shalyman film I wouldn't be surprised if the trailer is a misdirect.

However I saw the trailer for Gladiator 2 the other day and it felt like it was showing you everything.

Feels like different studios have different policys from what they do and don't show/tell with trailers. The most noticeable ones were always how the MCU Marvel trailers did as much to hide things as possible, whilst the Sony Marvel films had no qualms about giving away key elements in the trailers.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trailers, man
Reply #2 on: July 14, 2024, 02:19:19 pm
Quote from: John_P on July 14, 2024, 12:47:38 pm
With The Trap being a M Night Shalyman film I wouldn't be surprised if the trailer is a misdirect.

However I saw the trailer for Gladiator 2 the other day and it felt like it was showing you everything.

Feels like different studios have different policys from what they do and don't show/tell with trailers. The most noticeable ones were always how the MCU Marvel trailers did as much to hide things as possible, whilst the Sony Marvel films had no qualms about giving away key elements in the trailers.

Interesting point about the Trap. But..


Not sure why I'm even spoilering this as it's in the trailer!! :D


Spoiler

The trailor showed the dad looking at the tied up prisoner in his house.. So has to be him? But yeah, maybe there's a double twist?

Buck Pete

Re: Trailers, man
Reply #3 on: July 14, 2024, 03:58:46 pm
Good idea for a thread Andy.

I love the trailers at the cinema.  I often see upcoming stuff that looks worth discussing here.

I will use this thread going forward.
kaesarsosei

Re: Trailers, man
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:21:17 am
Years ago I stopped watching trailers for movies that I know I will see anyway, because the trailers started spoiling the movie. The first really egregious example I can remember was the Brad Pitt movie World War Z - the trailer showed every single big scene. Incidentally, the movie was OK but it really didn't tie into the superb book at all beyond the title.

I will still watch a trailer for a movie I have never heard of if it happens to be on, and if its a movie I'm on the fence about or think I won't watch anyway, I will give the trailer a watch too.

The do still make some appropriate trailers - eg I stumbled upon the trailer for the new Nosferatu movie, which I didn't even know was happening, and that trailer to me is about perfect. For one thing it doesn't really show the monster.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Trailers, man
Reply #5 on: Today at 10:55:37 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 14, 2024, 12:06:09 pm

Yesterday saw 'The Trap' and it gave away the KEY secret before you've even watched the film. There is no big reveal because they already showed it. Imagine if they'd done that with Star Wars and Vader being his dad or The Sixth Sense (Another of his films) where they told you up front he was dead?


Don't disagree with your broad point... but for Trap the thing you mention isn't a spoiler or secret, it's the central premise.
