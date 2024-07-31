« previous next »
The closing of Liverpool pubs.

Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
July 31, 2024, 07:21:30 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 29, 2024, 09:50:21 pm
He seems to be building up a big collection of pubs in town

Love and Rockets

I won't go in a place named after a pretty terrible band (the comic strip is better)

would go in the Sister Ray though
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
August 1, 2024, 11:16:56 pm
Quote from: Snail on July 29, 2024, 10:10:35 pm
Im certainly not a fan of £6 pints.


I got stung £6.50 for a Neck Oil in the Aigburth Arms recently. It's £5 in the Albert on the Lane and £2.80 in the La ' Go in town. I still can't work that out.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
August 1, 2024, 11:33:33 pm
It's like Chelsea's profit and sustainability accounts dont even try to figure it out
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
August 2, 2024, 12:46:49 am
I wish I'd never clicked on this thread - it's unlikely I'd ever visit the Merton or Mons again but it was really sad to hear they've both closed, they were part of my youth.  :'( Hopefully the Jawbone and Hawthorne are still going strong ?

I wouldn't care less if the Windham has been consigned to history though - only went once and never went back. A weekday lunchtime with strippers - what looked like a 15 year old girl and her gran, driven to desperation to make ends meet no doubt, whilst a load of aging slob beerbellies ripped the piss out of them.  :-[
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
August 6, 2024, 03:25:58 pm
Quote from: kesey on August  1, 2024, 11:16:56 pm
I got stung £6.50 for a Neck Oil in the Aigburth Arms recently. It's £5 in the Albert on the Lane and £2.80 in the La ' Go in town. I still can't work that out.
I went to a pub in Plymouth called " The Bottling Plant " and got a Neck Oil and was charged £6.80 for it , the following week i was in the Clovelly Arms in Plymouth and had a pint of Neck Oil and was charged £5 20

I asked the landlady in the Clovelly how come hers was £ 5 .20 and yet the Bottling Plant was £6 80.

She replied " Pure Greed "

Hence I have never set foot in the Bottling Plant since , rip off twats
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
August 6, 2024, 03:29:32 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on August  6, 2024, 03:25:58 pm
I went to a pub in Plymouth called " The Bottling Plant " and got a Neck Oil and was charged £6.80 for it , the following week i was in the Clovelly Arms in Plymouth and had a pint of Neck Oil and was charged £5 20

I asked the landlady in the Clovelly how come hers was £ 5 .20 and yet the Bottling Plant was £6 80.

She replied " Pure Greed "

Hence I have never set foot in the Bottling Plant since , rip off twats
It is not because of greed. Generally, people charge the same mark up on pints. The difference is if you have a tie as a pub or not. Some pubs come with a tie and you have to buy the beers they want you to buy and generally at a higher rate.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
August 6, 2024, 04:07:43 pm
Thanks for that , I didn't realise that was the case 
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
August 6, 2024, 06:46:00 pm
Bottle of Heineken 0% is I think £1.80 at Fogherty's Bar

Then you go anywhere else and it's anything from £3 to near £5.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
August 7, 2024, 08:46:47 am
Not sure if its been mentioned but The Merton Hotel is now closed. That was the main drinking house on the Bootle run. Populated by office workers and locals during lunchtime when it was ok to have a few pints and go back to work for the afternoon and also come alive on a Friday night. Sadly it is now all boarded up.
You had a great selection in what was called Bootle village. You could start at the Strand Tavern/king Dix/Blobber (Laburnum)/The Stanley/Jawbone/The Merton/Little Merton and back up to finish at Sullivans.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
August 7, 2024, 04:47:21 pm
Pig & Whistle looks like its gone for good, went to go in a few Fridays back and it was shut, so I expected as much.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
August 7, 2024, 05:07:18 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on August  6, 2024, 06:46:00 pm
Bottle of Heineken 0% is I think £1.80 at Fogherty's Bar

Then you go anywhere else and it's anything from £3 to near £5.
The truth of the industry is that everyone is doing everything possible to stay afloat. There are very few if any businesses out there in hospitality that are making huge profits at the moment.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
August 8, 2024, 08:56:33 pm
My mate who sold the Pig is the same lad who has The Cross Keys behind Old Hall Street. He's a decent lad and a good red. The last I heard the guy who had The Fort on Prescot Street opposide the old Royal Hospital was getting the Pig, don't know if that has changed.

Personally, I was never a fan of the place, it was always too small and a bit out the way. That said, one summers afternoon in 2014 I met my mate after work and we called in for a pint. There was nobody in the Pig other than us pair at the bar and the old dear serving. Out the corner of my eye I noticed two people coming in, but because it was sunny outside and like a cave in the pub all I saw was shadows.
When my peepers adjusted I was shocked to see Fowler and Rush! They do no more than order two pints and I remember being stunned when Fowler says, "do you want some crisps Tosh?". I was nervous as hell and wouldn't go near them, but my mate is a blue and asked if they would do a picture which of course they obliged.



Later on the great Dane himself Jan Molby appeared along with a few other faces I didn't know. I thought the most respectful thing was to leave them in peace, but within a few minutes all sorts of fans swamped the place and were making pests of themselves.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
August 9, 2024, 07:17:22 am
Nice story, like the idea of Fowler and Rushie just going out for a quiet pint. You were right to leave them in peace. Had me thinking it must be awful to be famous and constantly having people crowding around you when out. Would like the money but not the attention myself
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
September 3, 2024, 11:03:42 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 29, 2024, 09:50:21 pm
He seems to be building up a big collection of pubs in town

The Vines
Metrocola
Papillion
Queen of Hope Street
Red Lion
The green Man
Love and Rockets

Motel? (I think)

Actually, that sounds like quite a nice pub crawl through town  ;D

I guess if he can get them busy and profitable it's good for the city but it sounds more like if one of them fails then the others will follow and as much as I like Rob on TAW, he has previous of failing businesses in the past.

He can now throw in the Alma de Cuba which will reopen as St Peter's Cavern in November

'were all about beers, pies and great pub jukebox tunes, and of course our prices will be pub prices.'
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
September 3, 2024, 11:09:45 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on August  8, 2024, 08:56:33 pm
My mate who sold the Pig is the same lad who has The Cross Keys behind Old Hall Street. He's a decent lad and a good red. The last I heard the guy who had The Fort on Prescot Street opposide the old Royal Hospital was getting the Pig, don't know if that has changed.

TBF Neil saved the Pig not too many years ago when it looked gone for good. Problem with it is it's a proper boozer which relied on it's regulars who used to come into town for a pint. He didn't gentrify it (although did a fuck load of work to save the building which was a mess) which kept them happy but obv didn't cater to those who now lived in the centre.

I used to like a pint in there when I lived in Liverpool, mainly as you knew you'd not get many, if any, twats and would always meet some interesting people!
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
September 3, 2024, 11:24:11 am
Fucking hell, is there any part of town that Gutmann doesn't own?
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
September 16, 2024, 01:39:59 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August  7, 2024, 04:47:21 pm
Pig & Whistle looks like its gone for good, went to go in a few Fridays back and it was shut, so I expected as much.

Looks like its come back from the death and is currently being done up to reopen in about 2 weeks :)
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
September 16, 2024, 01:56:22 pm
Thats good to hear, think a mate told me about it on Saturday but I cant remember a great deal tbf. I was around that way a bit later than Id usually be (9ish), Id worry for the Cross Keys if its that empty every Saturday night. Think there was four of us in.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
September 16, 2024, 04:29:01 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September 16, 2024, 01:56:22 pm
Thats good to hear, think a mate told me about it on Saturday but I cant remember a great deal tbf. I was around that way a bit later than Id usually be (9ish), Id worry for the Cross Keys if its that empty every Saturday night. Think there was four of us in.

It's always been a bit of a weekday pub IMO, it was never the busiest of a Sat night when I was a regular there.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
September 16, 2024, 04:53:42 pm
Yeah, weekdays are normally when Id call in and it does seem busier. Guess its pretty dependent on office staff popping in after work.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
September 16, 2024, 05:01:36 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September 16, 2024, 04:53:42 pm
Yeah, weekdays are normally when Id call in and it does seem busier. Guess its pretty dependent on office staff popping in after work.

Yup, def relies on office staff, and normally gets busy for football too (used to anyway, not sure what it's like these days).
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
September 16, 2024, 11:24:20 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on August  7, 2024, 08:46:47 am
Not sure if its been mentioned but The Merton Hotel is now closed. That was the main drinking house on the Bootle run. Populated by office workers and locals during lunchtime when it was ok to have a few pints and go back to work for the afternoon and also come alive on a Friday night. Sadly it is now all boarded up.
You had a great selection in what was called Bootle village. You could start at the Strand Tavern/king Dix/Blobber (Laburnum)/The Stanley/Jawbone/The Merton/Little Merton and back up to finish at Sullivans.

You missed out Addies.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
September 17, 2024, 09:09:19 am
Quote from: CraigDS on September 16, 2024, 05:01:36 pm
Yup, def relies on office staff, and normally gets busy for football too (used to anyway, not sure what it's like these days).

I still go in the Keys when in work and to be honest sometimes on a Friday you can barely move in there, its absolutely rammed. Probably a bit biased but it ticks all the boxes for me, decent ale, decent staff and handy for work.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
September 17, 2024, 11:24:51 am
I went to The Lion for the first time at the weekend, and whilst it had the traditional victorian decor that I appreciate, there were literally 2 other people in the place and the Guinness was not good.

Interestingly, The Railway pub directly next door was very busy (probably due to serving food).

I hate seeing pubs close, but sometimes wonder quite how some of them stay open at all.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
September 17, 2024, 02:23:58 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on September 17, 2024, 11:24:51 am
I went to The Lion for the first time at the weekend, and whilst it had the traditional victorian decor that I appreciate, there were literally 2 other people in the place and the Guinness was not good.

Interestingly, The Railway pub directly next door was very busy (probably due to serving food).

I hate seeing pubs close, but sometimes wonder quite how some of them stay open at all.

Funnily enough I called in the other Friday for a quick pint and it was empty. Such a shame, as its beautiful pub, really ornate.

For a good pint of the black stuff you can't go wrong with Shenanigans just up the road.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
September 17, 2024, 08:59:44 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on September 17, 2024, 11:24:51 am
I went to The Lion for the first time at the weekend, and whilst it had the traditional victorian decor that I appreciate, there were literally 2 other people in the place and the Guinness was not good.

Interestingly, The Railway pub directly next door was very busy (probably due to serving food).

I hate seeing pubs close, but sometimes wonder quite how some of them stay open at all.

Ordering a Guinness in a dead pub was your first mistake
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
September 20, 2024, 12:51:54 pm
Bit down about SipSin closing

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/weve-run-out-money-says-29965352

Liverpool is almost prehistoric compared to the 0% drinks experience in London - SipSin was the exception

Unless you really, really like Heineken

Was a banging little place that, did community events as well

This puts Spoons at the top of the list quite possibly?
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
November 25, 2024, 11:46:56 pm
I left decades ago but do remember being brought into the Eagle and Child as a kid. I was terrified. Then brought to a place called the Bluebell.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
December 7, 2024, 12:45:00 pm
go into the night gentle, my prince, Crazy Pedro
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Yesterday at 11:26:10 am
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on August  7, 2024, 08:46:47 am
Not sure if its been mentioned but The Merton Hotel is now closed. That was the main drinking house on the Bootle run. Populated by office workers and locals during lunchtime when it was ok to have a few pints and go back to work for the afternoon and also come alive on a Friday night. Sadly it is now all boarded up.

This is really looking like shite now, loads of windows smashed etc., though I think I saw workmen there the other day when I was going past it to work. Anyone know what's happening with it?
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 02:02:47 am

I heard it's re-opening, hotel upstairs and as a pub downstairs. The Aurora over the road is finishing up though unfortunately. I dunno, the Merton is a huge building and its been dead as a boozer for, what, 20 years? When I remember how the Village was 30 years ago with the Tavern, Kingies, Stanley etc, well, it just reminds me how old I am.
