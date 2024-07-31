My mate who sold the Pig is the same lad who has The Cross Keys behind Old Hall Street. He's a decent lad and a good red. The last I heard the guy who had The Fort on Prescot Street opposide the old Royal Hospital was getting the Pig, don't know if that has changed.Personally, I was never a fan of the place, it was always too small and a bit out the way. That said, one summers afternoon in 2014 I met my mate after work and we called in for a pint. There was nobody in the Pig other than us pair at the bar and the old dear serving. Out the corner of my eye I noticed two people coming in, but because it was sunny outside and like a cave in the pub all I saw was shadows.When my peepers adjusted I was shocked to see Fowler and Rush! They do no more than order two pints and I remember being stunned when Fowler says, "do you want some crisps Tosh?". I was nervous as hell and wouldn't go near them, but my mate is a blue and asked if they would do a picture which of course they obliged.Later on the great Dane himself Jan Molby appeared along with a few other faces I didn't know. I thought the most respectful thing was to leave them in peace, but within a few minutes all sorts of fans swamped the place and were making pests of themselves.