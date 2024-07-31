I got stung £6.50 for a Neck Oil in the Aigburth Arms recently. It's £5 in the Albert on the Lane and £2.80 in the La ' Go in town. I still can't work that out.
I went to a pub in Plymouth called " The Bottling Plant " and got a Neck Oil and was charged £6.80 for it , the following week i was in the Clovelly Arms in Plymouth and had a pint of Neck Oil and was charged £5 20
I asked the landlady in the Clovelly how come hers was £ 5 .20 and yet the Bottling Plant was £6 80.
She replied " Pure Greed "
Hence I have never set foot in the Bottling Plant since , rip off twats