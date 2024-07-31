« previous next »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 29, 2024, 09:50:21 pm
He seems to be building up a big collection of pubs in town

Love and Rockets

I won't go in a place named after a pretty terrible band (the comic strip is better)

would go in the Sister Ray though
Quote from: Snail on July 29, 2024, 10:10:35 pm
Im certainly not a fan of £6 pints.


I got stung £6.50 for a Neck Oil in the Aigburth Arms recently. It's £5 in the Albert on the Lane and £2.80 in the La ' Go in town. I still can't work that out.
It's like Chelsea's profit and sustainability accounts dont even try to figure it out
I wish I'd never clicked on this thread - it's unlikely I'd ever visit the Merton or Mons again but it was really sad to hear they've both closed, they were part of my youth.  :'( Hopefully the Jawbone and Hawthorne are still going strong ?

I wouldn't care less if the Windham has been consigned to history though - only went once and never went back. A weekday lunchtime with strippers - what looked like a 15 year old girl and her gran, driven to desperation to make ends meet no doubt, whilst a load of aging slob beerbellies ripped the piss out of them.  :-[
Quote from: kesey on August  1, 2024, 11:16:56 pm
I got stung £6.50 for a Neck Oil in the Aigburth Arms recently. It's £5 in the Albert on the Lane and £2.80 in the La ' Go in town. I still can't work that out.
I went to a pub in Plymouth called " The Bottling Plant " and got a Neck Oil and was charged £6.80 for it , the following week i was in the Clovelly Arms in Plymouth and had a pint of Neck Oil and was charged £5 20

I asked the landlady in the Clovelly how come hers was £ 5 .20 and yet the Bottling Plant was £6 80.

She replied " Pure Greed "

Hence I have never set foot in the Bottling Plant since , rip off twats
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 03:25:58 pm
I went to a pub in Plymouth called " The Bottling Plant " and got a Neck Oil and was charged £6.80 for it , the following week i was in the Clovelly Arms in Plymouth and had a pint of Neck Oil and was charged £5 20

I asked the landlady in the Clovelly how come hers was £ 5 .20 and yet the Bottling Plant was £6 80.

She replied " Pure Greed "

Hence I have never set foot in the Bottling Plant since , rip off twats
It is not because of greed. Generally, people charge the same mark up on pints. The difference is if you have a tie as a pub or not. Some pubs come with a tie and you have to buy the beers they want you to buy and generally at a higher rate.
Thanks for that , I didn't realise that was the case 
