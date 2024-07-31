I wish I'd never clicked on this thread - it's unlikely I'd ever visit the Merton or Mons again but it was really sad to hear they've both closed, they were part of my youth. :'( Hopefully the Jawbone and Hawthorne are still going strong ?I wouldn't care less if the Windham has been consigned to history though - only went once and never went back. A weekday lunchtime with strippers - what looked like a 15 year old girl and her gran, driven to desperation to make ends meet no doubt, whilst a load of aging slob beerbellies ripped the piss out of them.