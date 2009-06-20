I've just wracked my brains and come up with nearly all the pubs on that crawl , 1 escapes me which was on Wavertree Rd on the left hand side going towards Botanic Park and it was between Dorothy St and Winifred St i think .
Here they are in order ,The Mount Vernon ,The Bears Paw , Edge Hill Coffee House ,The Weighing Machine ,The Royal Arms , The pub that escapes me , The Durning Arms ,The London and North Western ,
The Botanic , The Bridge , The Leigh Arms , The Cambridge , The Ash Grove , The Belle View , The Wellington , The Edinburgh , The Sandown , The Rose , The Thatched House , The Prince Alfred , The Town Hall , The Cock and bottle , The Lamb , The Barley Mow , The Clock and finally stagger round to Wavertree Coffee House