The L15 area (or thereabouts) in Wavertree has lost so many pubs in the last 20-30 years it's hard to keep count.



But a few include; The Lamb, The Thatched, Cuffs, Chillies, The Sandown, The Railway, The Botanic, The Ash Grove, The Salisbury, The Royal Hotel, The Newstead, The Waldeck, The Spofforth.. and I know there are many I've forgotten.



Obviously there are many factors at work, things like increased charges on ale, wages, gas, electric, licenses etc contribute to the running of these pubs becoming unsustainable, and sadly in this day and age people just don't go to the pub to socialise anymore - certainly not several nights a week like they may have done 40 or 50 years ago.



Also, many of these pubs are located in areas that were once populated with the working class factory and railway workers who probably drank there most nights but are now majority muslim or roma community who obviously do not frequent these places.



It's sad to see so many of these places either derelict, gone completely or converted into flats - when one thinks back to what conversations may have once taken place within those walls, the laughter, the debates, the fist fights, the thick cigarette smoke and the old timers sat the end of the bar nursing a Guinness..



Many also survived the war.. but sadly nostalgia won't save them, and I expect more to go in the coming years.



In the late 70s and early eighties before pubs opened all day ( they opened at 11 till 3 , reopened at 5 till 10.30 ) When the footy season was over we used to do a pub crawl from Edge Hill Coffee House to Wavertree Coffee House , We would start at 5 pm in The Mount Vernon as the Edge Hill Coffee House didnt open till 5.30. We would have a half in every pub and I am pretty sure there were 26 of them . Only a few of us ever did the whole lot and it was a tight scrape to get into Wavertree Coffee House before closing time.I reckon out of those 26 pubs there are less than 10 proper pubs left ( some new ones opened up on the High St over the years )This was just under 2 miles