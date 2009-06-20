« previous next »
The closing of Liverpool pubs.

Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 10:14:21 am
Quote from: Davidbowie on July 15, 2024, 11:50:17 am
The L15 area (or thereabouts) in Wavertree has lost so many pubs in the last 20-30 years it's hard to keep count.

But a few include; The Lamb, The Thatched, Cuffs, Chillies, The Sandown, The Railway, The Botanic, The Ash Grove, The Salisbury, The Royal Hotel, The Newstead, The Waldeck, The Spofforth.. and I know there are many I've forgotten.

Obviously there are many factors at work, things like increased charges on ale, wages, gas, electric, licenses etc contribute to the running of these pubs becoming unsustainable, and sadly in this day and age people just don't go to the pub to socialise anymore - certainly not several nights a week like they may have done 40 or 50 years ago.

Also, many of these pubs are located in areas that were once populated with the working class factory and railway workers who probably drank there most nights but are now majority muslim or roma community who obviously do not frequent these places.

It's sad to see so many of these places either derelict, gone completely or converted into flats - when one thinks back to what conversations may have once taken place within those walls, the laughter, the debates, the fist fights, the thick cigarette smoke and the old timers sat the end of the bar nursing a Guinness..

Many also survived the war.. but sadly nostalgia won't save them, and I expect more to go in the coming years.
In the late 70s and early eighties before pubs opened all day ( they opened at 11 till 3 , reopened at 5  till 10.30 ) When the footy season was over we used to do a pub crawl from Edge Hill Coffee House to Wavertree Coffee House , We would start at 5 pm in The Mount Vernon as the Edge Hill Coffee House didnt open till 5.30. We would have a half in every pub and I am pretty sure there were 26 of them . Only a few of us ever did the whole lot and it was a tight scrape to get into Wavertree Coffee House before closing time.

I reckon out of those 26 pubs there are less than 10 proper pubs  left ( some new ones opened up on the High St over the years )

This was just under 2 miles
Last Edit: Today at 11:11:31 am by Saltashscouse
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 10:16:43 am
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 10:14:21 am
In the late 70s and early eighties before pubs opened all day ( they opened at 11 till 3 , reopened at 5  till 10.30 ) When the footy season was over we used to do a pub crawl from Edge Hill Coffee House to Wavertree Coffee House , We would start at 5 pm in The Mount Vernon as the Edge Hill Coffee House didnt open till 5.30. We would have a half in every pub and I am pretty sure there were 26 of them . Only a few of us ever did the whole lot and it was a tight scrape to get into Wavertree Coffee House before closing time.

I reckon out of those 26 pubs there are less that 10 proper pubs  left ( some new ones opened up on the High St over the years )

Im curious do you remember how much the drinks were.  I like a pub crawl but its fuckin expensive now.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 10:26:56 am
Going back to the late 70s it was around 40p a pint i reckon

I remember Billy Butler a local DJ ranting and talking about boycotting pubs as a pint rose to £1 a pint  think that was about 76/77 , I'm paying £6 50 plus in some pubs in Plymouth
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 10:27:09 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:16:43 am
Im curious do you remember how much the drinks were.  I like a pub crawl but its fuckin expensive now.

If it helps in 1969 a half of Double Diamond (served in a Dimple mug) in the Pen and Wig was one shilling and eight pence so six pints worked out at one crisp pound note.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 10:44:07 am
I've just wracked my brains and come up with nearly all the pubs on that crawl , 1 escapes me which was on Wavertree Rd on the left hand side going towards Botanic Park and it was between Dorothy St and Winifred St i think .
Here they are in order ,The Mount Vernon ,The Bears Paw , Edge Hill Coffee House ,The Weighing Machine ,The Royal Arms , The pub that escapes me , The Durning Arms ,The  London and North Western ,
The Botanic , The Bridge , The Leigh Arms , The Cambridge , The Ash Grove , The Belle View , The Wellington , The Edinburgh , The Sandown , The Rose , The Thatched House , The Prince Alfred , The Town Hall , The Cock and bottle , The Lamb , The Barley Mow , The Clock and finally stagger round to Wavertree Coffee House
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 11:08:01 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:27:09 am
If it helps in 1969 a half of Double Diamond (served in a Dimple mug) in the Pen and Wig was one shilling and eight pence so six pints worked out at one crisp pound note.

How the fuck old are you whats shillings :lmao

Think i heard shillings in Dickens ;)
Last Edit: Today at 12:06:19 pm by DiggerJohn
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 11:10:55 am
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 10:44:07 am
I've just wracked my brains and come up with nearly all the pubs on that crawl , 1 escapes me which was on Wavertree Rd on the left hand side going towards Botanic Park and it was between Dorothy St and Winifred St i think .
Here they are in order ,The Mount Vernon ,The Bears Paw , Edge Hill Coffee House ,The Weighing Machine ,The Royal Arms , The pub that escapes me , The Durning Arms ,The  London and North Western ,
The Botanic , The Bridge , The Leigh Arms , The Cambridge , The Ash Grove , The Belle View , The Wellington , The Edinburgh , The Sandown , The Rose , The Thatched House , The Prince Alfred , The Town Hall , The Cock and bottle , The Lamb , The Barley Mow , The Clock and finally stagger round to Wavertree Coffee House

and you did all of them thats very impressive.  I just like the idea of trying.  That counts for something right
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 11:17:23 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:10:55 am
and you did all of them thats very impressive.  I just like the idea of trying.  That counts for something right
It was some achievement believe me  :champ
We would start off with about 12 to 15 of us and by the end of the night it would be down to 3 or 4

Some big heads to be had the following day  :-\
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 12:05:37 pm
Did Jan Molby ever go with you? Probably meet him in one of those pubs
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 12:56:03 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:08:01 am
How the fuck old are you whats shillings :lmao

Think i heard shillings in Dickens ;)

Fuck, mate. 

Some of us remember farthings.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 01:03:45 pm
Oh right that's a bicycle jesus that 1880s
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 01:35:21 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:56:03 pm
Fuck, mate. 

Some of us remember farthings.

Just about remember farthings but I loved a thrupenny bit.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 02:11:23 pm
November 4, 1955:

A 7 yr old scally found a farthing in the house.  Noticing its size similarity to a sixpence and knowing that a small box of fireworks could be purchased for a six, devised a cunning plan:  Politely ask for a box of fireworks, flick the farthing toward the shopkeeper, grab the box and leg it before the man could find it on the floor.

Made the mistake of running straight home. 

Caught some beating from my stepfather.

The box contained a Roman candle, a pinwheel, a "chaser" and a few rockets.  No bangers.  Our play site was the rubble strewn bombed buildings on Sugnall and Caledonia across from the Phil.  We didn't need the explosives.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 04:34:17 pm
The other day, I drove from the City back up to the M62 through Kensington and Old Swan

There was a real menacing-looking pub along that road on the left-hand side that appeared to be quite recently boarded up.

It was the type of gaff that really wouldn't welcome strangers or anyone of moral standing tbf

I might be wrong and don't mean to offend who's local it was.  I cant remember the name of it even though the signage was still up.  Anyone?
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 04:42:51 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:34:17 pm
The other day, I drove from the City back up to the M62 through Kensington and Old Swan

There was a real menacing-looking pub along that road on the left-hand side that appeared to be quite recently boarded up.

It was the type of gaff that really wouldn't welcome strangers or anyone of moral standing tbf

I might be wrong and don't mean to offend who's local it was.  I cant remember the name of it even though the signage was still up.  Anyone?

So one of those Who you looking at pubs then?
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 04:46:14 pm
I'm off to the pub now works done 🍻
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 09:04:01 pm
Under the Bridge in Garston on it's own had The Woodcutters, The Blue Union, Mareddi's, The Raglan, The Kings, The Vic, The Canterbury and The Blackburne Arms.

Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Today at 09:38:46 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 10:44:07 am
I've just wracked my brains and come up with nearly all the pubs on that crawl , 1 escapes me which was on Wavertree Rd on the left hand side going towards Botanic Park and it was between Dorothy St and Winifred St i think .
Here they are in order ,The Mount Vernon ,The Bears Paw , Edge Hill Coffee House ,The Weighing Machine ,The Royal Arms , The pub that escapes me , The Durning Arms ,The  London and North Western ,
The Botanic , The Bridge , The Leigh Arms , The Cambridge , The Ash Grove , The Belle View , The Wellington , The Edinburgh , The Sandown , The Rose , The Thatched House , The Prince Alfred , The Town Hall , The Cock and bottle , The Lamb , The Barley Mow , The Clock and finally stagger round to Wavertree Coffee House
That's the reverse order we tried it once with lads in work (being south-enders). We skipped a few and still couldn't make it to the end.
Fucking killer mate :)
