Royal Hotel
This plain, slightly run down but spotlessly clean pub retains the traditional layout inside, where the two lounges are served from a hatch at the back of the bar. The exterior features some tremendous tilework.
Grade II listed building, now closed.
Last visited 2003.
Tipsy's (Corkers Bistro) A tiny one bar place opened in 1995 (by the Lord Mayor of Liverpool according to the plaque). Nicely decorated but the parquet floor is a bit tatty.
Now closed.
Last visited 2003.
Green Man A lino floor and vinyl bench seat contrast with rather twee plastic half timbering and beams in this very nicely looked after knocked through one bar one room pub with lively, friendly locals. A structural pillar is the "Arthur Fenlon Post 1918 - 1968".
Now closed and demolished in 2017.
Last visited 2003.
Wellington Butts A slightly tatty, friendly two-sided local, knocked round a central square counter. There are some nice hand pumps (out of use) mounted on the Formica bar top! Lined glasses for a full pint.
Now closed.
Last visited 2004.