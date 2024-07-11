« previous next »
The closing of Liverpool pubs.

The closing of Liverpool pubs.
July 11, 2024, 03:53:39 pm
Couldn't see a thread..if so feel free to move.

The Mons Bootle to close and will become a McNasty's.

Situated on the DMZ between Walton and Bootle I had many a memorable  night there....post game bevvys...'Do's'...an affair rendezvous...but most memorable my first £1 pint in ' Breezers'

Named after Mons where so many Bootle men fell in WWI.

"...at the buying of the Big Mac meal, we shall remember them"



 
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Reply #1 on: July 11, 2024, 07:10:46 pm
Tell us about the affair.. :)
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Reply #2 on: July 11, 2024, 08:20:15 pm
Cormack Snr on July 11, 2024, 07:10:46 pm
Tell us about the affair.. :)


Forget that....a pound a bloody pint!!!
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Reply #3 on: July 11, 2024, 09:12:29 pm
Cormack Snr on July 11, 2024, 07:10:46 pm
Tell us about the affair.. :)

Wanted the same... ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Reply #4 on: July 11, 2024, 11:08:24 pm
What remains of the Smithdown Tem is a bit grisly unless you're a massive fan of student flats

The Willowbank remains, Brookhouse seems eternal (and more red than blue)

In town I miss the Magnet

The bloody hot water comedy club is there isn't it ... and it's moved, so it's NOT there
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Reply #5 on: July 12, 2024, 09:48:53 am
Went into the Mons a few weeks ago for food and they'd stopped serving food 6 months before haha.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Reply #6 on: July 12, 2024, 10:17:36 am
I started work as a 15 year old at Bootle Council in 1968 and the Mons hadnt been open that long. It was deemed to be the height of sophistication and I was told it was better than any pubs in Liverpool.

As the only pub(s) Id been to at that time was the Derby Arms in Woolton for a half of mild I had no choice but to believe them.

Once I started earning I was straight down to Harrington St to spend my wages in the Pen &Wig, the Croc and the Why Not drinking Double Diamond - except in the Why Not which I think was a Bents pub.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Reply #7 on: July 12, 2024, 04:50:39 pm
if the Cat in Bootle is still going strong then so am I
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:12:55 pm
FlashingBlade on July 11, 2024, 08:20:15 pm

Forget that....a pound a bloody pint!!!

My first night out with the lads from work, Unit club in Speke.. 15p a pint

A slice of toast in the canteen was a penny, think Dickens was on the next table.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:14:34 pm
So Howard Philips on July 12, 2024, 10:17:36 am
I started work as a 15 year old at Bootle Council in 1968 and the Mons hadnt been open that long. It was deemed to be the height of sophistication and I was told it was better than any pubs in Liverpool.

As the only pub(s) Id been to at that time was the Derby Arms in Woolton for a half of mild I had no choice but to believe them.

Once I started earning I was straight down to Harrington St to spend my wages in the Pen &Wig, the Croc and the Why Not drinking Double Diamond - except in the Why Not which I think was a Bents pub.

Brilliant..
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Reply #10 on: Today at 03:35:45 pm
https://www.merseypub.com/pubmap.html

Royal Hotel
This plain, slightly run down but spotlessly clean pub retains the traditional layout inside, where the two lounges are served from a hatch at the back of the bar. The exterior features some tremendous tilework.
Grade II listed building, now closed.
Last visited 2003.

Tipsy's (Corkers Bistro)    A tiny one bar place opened in 1995 (by the Lord Mayor of Liverpool according to the plaque). Nicely decorated but the parquet floor is a bit tatty.
Now closed.
Last visited 2003.

Green Man    A lino floor and vinyl bench seat contrast with rather twee plastic half timbering and beams in this very nicely looked after knocked through one bar one room pub with lively, friendly locals. A structural pillar is the "Arthur Fenlon Post 1918 - 1968".
Now closed and demolished in 2017.
Last visited 2003.

Wellington Butts    A slightly tatty, friendly two-sided local, knocked round a central square counter. There are some nice hand pumps (out of use) mounted on the Formica bar top! Lined glasses for a full pint.
Now closed.
Last visited 2004.
Re: The closing of Liverpool pubs.
Reply #11 on: Today at 07:09:00 pm
Wasn`t there a fella who went around photographing lots of the old pubs before they shut down . i might have seen it on the pictures of old Liverpool thread. Amazing how many have gone
