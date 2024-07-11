I started work as a 15 year old at Bootle Council in 1968 and the Mons hadnt been open that long. It was deemed to be the height of sophistication and I was told it was better than any pubs in Liverpool.



As the only pub(s) Id been to at that time was the Derby Arms in Woolton for a half of mild I had no choice but to believe them.



Once I started earning I was straight down to Harrington St to spend my wages in the Pen &Wig, the Croc and the Why Not drinking Double Diamond - except in the Why Not which I think was a Bents pub.