And I've mentioned some of the English players who weren't even in the squad.



France is an interesting one...Kante (over the hill), Rabiot (so so), Griezmann (looks a pale shadow of himself), Upamecano (mistakes in him)...not a great side. The coach is very negative (he was the water carrier after all). Pogba really was massive for them in '18 in providing thrust from midfield. Kante was imperious alongside him.



Germany look an old team with a smattering of good youngsters.



Spain just a really well coached side with some quality players and ultimately that won them the tournament.



England had the quality, just not the coaching.



I found the France squad underwhelming when I looked at it at the start of the tournament and I couldn't believe how meh the team looked for the first game (which Deschamps stuck with throughout). Dembele last looked a player when he was playing for Dortmund, Giroud at 37 the go-to attacking option on the bench. A tournament too far for the likes of Kante and Griezmann at 33 and Rabiot and Upamecano I don't get at all, although they had better on the bench than them at least. Yet these are hailed as having the best squad.Spain have the best team (thanks to the coaching) but England's depth of talent is way ahead of the rest in most areas of the pitch (not all) and they have some genuine top players.