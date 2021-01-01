Think of some of the English players:
- Bellingham arguably the best player in La Liga
- Kane the best striker in Bundesliga
- Foden voted the best player in the PL
- Rice the midfielder that transformed an already brilliant Arsenal side
- Palmer the young midfielder that challenged Haaland for the golden boot in an awful side
- Saka the starting right winger for Arsenal
- Stones the starting CB for the best side in the world currently
- Walker the starting Right back for City
- Trent our star wing back
Beyond that you have very good to great players like Gordon, Watkins, Toney, Mainoo,, Gomez, Guehi, Shaw and then a bunch of players who didn't get picked like Grealish, Sterling, Elliot and Jones
There are teams with world class and very good players, but very few currently with the depth England has. I dislike England but I recognize this is a very very very good group of players right now.
France is stacked with great players and honestly they suffer from the same thing as England - a bad manager and wrong choices
Germany have some world class and very good players but a fair few are now aging (Kroos and Kimmich) and the depth kinda runs out past the first team.
Portugal have world class players but again some aging, some holes in the first team, and no depth. And a bad manager.
Even Spain have a bit of a depth problem - that's what everyone was saying prior to the game.
I think Netherlands would have been better but for injuries but again still a lack of depth
And I've mentioned some of the English players who weren't even in the squad.
France is an interesting one...Kante (over the hill), Rabiot (so so), Griezmann (looks a pale shadow of himself), Upamecano (mistakes in him)...not a great side. The coach is very negative (he was the water carrier after all). Pogba really was massive for them in '18 in providing thrust from midfield. Kante was imperious alongside him.
Germany look an old team with a smattering of good youngsters.
Spain just a really well coached side with some quality players and ultimately that won them the tournament.
England had the quality, just not the coaching.