34 of those games were against Albania. The others were all against Lichtenstein.
I remember looking at the stats and thinking "This is modern international football all over". It's a cake-walk for most of the time. I think the Italians beat maybe one half decent side in that long pre-tournament run of theirs - Holland. And maybe they didn't beat them, just drew. It's the same cake walk that has made Harry Kane top scorer for England (18 goals v Lithuania) and Lukaku one of the top international scorers of all time (23 v Andorra).
In those Euros Italy were eminently beatable. England would have beaten them too if they'd not retreated after taking a lead in the 1st minute. The two old fellas at centre back were like ripe fruit. But for some reason - I wonder what? - Southgate didn't generate an appetite amongst his players.
Italy's unbeaten run
10/10/18 D 1-1 Ukraine (h)
14/10/18 W 1-0 Poland (a)
17/11/18 D 0-0 Portugal (h)
20/11/18 W 1-0 USA (h)
23/03/19 W 2-0 Finland (h)
26/03/19 W 6-0 Liechtenstein (h)
08/06/19 W 3-0 Greece (a)
11/06/19 W 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (h)
05/09/19 W 3-1 Armenia (a)
08/09/19 W 2-1 Finland (a)
12/10/19 W 2-0 Greece (h)
15/10/19 W 5-0 Liechtenstein (a)
15/11/19 W 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (a)
18/11/19 W 9-1 Armenia (h)
04/09/20 D 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (h)
07/09/20 W 1-0 Netherlands (a)
07/10/20 W 6-0 Moldova (h)
11/10/20 D 0-0 Poland (a)
14/10/20 D 1-1 Netherlands (h)
11/11/20 W 4-0 Estonia (h)
15/11/20 W 2-0 Poland (h)
18/11/20 W 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (a)
25/03/21 W 2-0 Northern Ireland (h)
28/03/21 W 2-0 Bulgaria (a)
31/03/21 W 2-0 Lithuania (a)
28/05/21 W 7-0 San Marino (h)
04/06/21 W 4-0 Czech Republic (h)
11/06/21 W 3-0 Turkey (EURO 2020)
16/06/21 W 3-0 Switzerland (EURO 2020)
20/06/21 W 1-0 Wales (EURO 2020)
26/06/21 W 2-1 Austria, aet (EURO 2020)
02/07/21 W 2-1 Belgium (EURO 2020)
06/07/21 W 1-1, 4-2p Spain (EURO 2020)
11/07/21 W 1-1, 3-2p England (EURO 2020)
02/09/21 D 1-1 Bulgaria (h)
05/09/21 D 0-0 Switzerland (a)
08/09/21 W 5-0 Lithuania (h)
Would that be substantially different to anyone else? I don't think so. Lots of mediocre sides, lots of good teams. They beat Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands and of course, England in a home final.
The notion Italy were some kind of pushover has taken root in the English media simply because no matter how often they say "we are humble now" they never are.