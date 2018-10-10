Thanks for that. It kinda confirms what I was saying. In the pre-tournament run they probably beat one good side (defeating Holland 1-0). The rest of their victories are pretty much over dross. In the tournament itself they did beat Spain and England (both on penalties) and obviously won the trophy. But I would not describe them as a great side, despite their world record. Looking at those fixtures confirms to me what a poor thing international football is.



Yep. Thought Donkey was going to say "look at that dross" after the list...and "mediocre" is being generous.In calling Southgate an average manager despite (somehow) reaching a 2nd Euro final, Simon Jordan justified his comment by stating international football is flooded with bang average sides, and that he expected England to get to the final. The first good side England played was in the final, their seventh game.Take a good look around at the international game.The Dutch, this ain't the team of Kluivert, Bergkamp, Overmars, Davids, Seedorf, De Boer brothers that the England of Venables dispatched, this is a pale shadow of that side with maybe two players worthy of it.Even Spain, the only good team England faced, it ain't the team of Xavi, Iniesta, Villa, Torres, Puyol, Ramos, Casillas, Busquets.And Italy, that team England faced at Wembley was not the Italy of R.Baggio, Baresi, Maldini, Donadoni, Costacurta, D.Baggio, Signori that Ireland miraculously overcame in Giants stadium, nor was it the World Cup winning Italy of Buffon, Cannavaro, Del Piero, Totti, Gattuso, Pirlo, Zambrotta.France...Zidane, Henry, Trezequet, Vieria, Pires, Lizarazu, Thuram... that team would smash this French side.England, has more talent, than any other nation in world football right now. There is a dearth of great (or even good) sides.