That Italian team went 37 games unbeaten, still a world record at international level. They were literally the opposite of very beatable.



34 of those games were against Albania. The others were all against Lichtenstein.I remember looking at the stats and thinking "This is modern international football all over". It's a cake-walk for most of the time. I think the Italians beat maybe one half decent side in that long pre-tournament run of theirs - Holland. And maybe they didn't beat them, just drew. It's the same cake walk that has made Harry Kane top scorer for England (18 goals v Lithuania) and Lukaku one of the top international scorers of all time (23 v Andorra).In those Euros Italy were eminently beatable. England would have beaten them too if they'd not retreated after taking a lead in the 1st minute. The two old fellas at centre back were like ripe fruit. But for some reason - I wonder what? - Southgate didn't generate an appetite amongst his players.