



As poor as this is, their numbers in previous tournaments were inflated a lot by set pieces and numerous Penglands.. The tactic was always win a free kick or corner and get Maguire's head on it.The Bellingham equaliser ultimately came from a set piece and a pen equaliser against Holland, but they weren't getting many shots off from corners, when previously they've bullied/overpowered teams in the air. Other than the Palmer goal, the only real chance in the final was that scramble at the end from a corner which would have amounted to most of the XG. Without set plays what does an England chance even look like?