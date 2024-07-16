« previous next »
Author Topic: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips  (Read 33288 times)

Offline Nick110581

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 01:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 01:43:15 pm
If you fancy an even bigger laugh, Walker has been named RB in team of the tournament

Who voted for this?

He was so poor and at fault for the two goals in Final.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 01:57:23 pm »
8 years.

What were his patterns of play?

What was his preferred formation?

What was his best team?

Bye bye Waistcoat.
Online SamLad

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 01:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:56:44 pm
Who voted for this?
his hookers.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 01:58:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:57:42 pm
his hookers.
Do you think he shags them with his England cap on?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2044 on: Today at 01:58:58 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 01:49:30 pm
Doesn't make him right though does it?. Its a generalisation. I live abroad and no one says the things he just has. In fact I said England has a lot of hooligan nut jobs and I hope they dont spoil it to a Dutch mate. He said we have our own too. Doesnt apply to everyone, as hard as he is trying to make it so.
It's one of those things, isn't it? A big swathe of match-going England fans spent decades earning a rancid reputation for arrogance and violence. That reputation has stuck. Even the good ones are tarred with that brush now. It'll take a long time for perceptions to change. England fans themselves and the English media could help there if so inclined. A bit of humour and humility would go a long way.

Unfortunately, on my travels over many years the English are often seen as arrogant, ignorant and disrespectful. It's the legacy of many decades of appalling behavior from fans and rampant jingoism by the English media.
Online SamLad

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 02:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:58:29 pm
Do you think he shags them with his England cap on?
them wearing it, or him?  :)
Offline red1977

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2046 on: Today at 02:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:56:07 pm
He's both German and a Liverpool legend, it's not a very small amount of England purists that would be fewming. We have no sporting rivalry with Germany but there are tons of people who see them as 'the old enemy' due to both World Wars. It's very cringe, and it's not just the die hards.

Eriksson and Capello comparisons don't really work. Also think Capello wasn't really enjoyed and backed by many either and since then the FA have changed tact and only gone for English managers.
 

Why doesn't the Capelo and Eriksson nationality thing work? Your point is that people in England would be fewming because England has a forign manager. Vield accusations of mass xenophobia. Some people are xenophobic thats not an english thing either, they are everywhere. A good manager would be accepted regardless of nationality, I know this because Eriksson and Capelo where generally accepted and people spoke about the football not where they were from. You get some gobshites who are racist, but its not everyone, at all. If Spain hired Klopp, we could be having this same conversation, couldnt we?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2047 on: Today at 02:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 01:56:44 pm
Thank you, it was indeed a bit hyperbolic. I've never actually met an England supporter on the continent who claimed the English national football team invented gegenpressing... What I did hear was: "We invented everything; it has to come back home..." So, the stereotype of the boisterous England fan is certainly prevalent in Europe, and it is sometimes confirmed.

On the other hand, in the UK itself, I've encountered the most sincere England supporters.

As for myself, I come from Belgium and have zero national pride. This perhaps makes it a bit challenging for me to relate to people who take their national team very seriously. :)
There's good and bad everywhere, isn't there.

I know there was some hyperbole in your post but it still reflects a lot of opinion I've heard abroad about the English football fan. We just don't have a good reputation. Unfortunately, that poor reputation has been hard earned over many decades. Those perceptions can be changed, but it will take time and a change in attitude. Singing about WWII in Germany isn't going to help. Neither is kicking off in Turkish holiday resorts just because Spain beat you 2-1.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2048 on: Today at 02:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 01:43:15 pm
If you fancy an even bigger laugh, Walker has been named RB in team of the tournament

Garth Crooks's team, surely?
Offline thejbs

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2049 on: Today at 02:23:17 pm »
Lampard. Please, gods, be Lampard.
Offline PhilV

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2050 on: Today at 02:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:08:05 pm
Garth Crooks's team, surely?

Nope.
Online Betty Blue

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2051 on: Today at 02:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:56:44 pm
Who voted for this?

He was so poor and at fault for the two goals in Final.

Akanji, taker of the worst penalty ever seen, is in there too. Looks like it was a popularity vote for all the big teams/well known players. No Gakpo is mad.



Quote
How the team was selected

UEFA had technical observers at every match in Germany. They analysed proceedings from a coaching perspective and selected the Player of the Match for each game.

Team of the Tournament features a recognisable formation that reflects the prominent tactical trends throughout the tournament, with an outstanding player chosen for each position. A player's individual performances and impact on their team are considered by the technical observers when making their decision.

UEFA's technical observers at EURO 2024
Fabio Capello, Ioan Lupescu, Michael O'Neill, David Moyes, Aljoa Asanović, Rafael Benítez, Avram Grant, Packie Bonner, Frank de Boer, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Aitor Karanka, Jean-Francois Domergue.

Think that answers it
Offline Schmidt

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2052 on: Today at 02:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:56:44 pm
Who voted for this?

He was so poor and at fault for the two goals in Final.

To be fair, someone I work with (Spanish ironically) pointed out that Walker gets dragged inside by an attacker both times, and neither Mainoo nor Saka help him out which leads to an overload he can't deal with.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2053 on: Today at 02:29:43 pm »
The team of the tournament was picked by a panel of 12 "technical observers" including David Moyes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Rafa Benitez.

hahaha

Walker in it, would you ever go and shite
Online Betty Blue

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2054 on: Today at 02:47:18 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:29:43 pm
The team of the tournament was picked by a panel of 12 "technical observers" including David Moyes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Rafa Benitez.

hahaha

Walker in it, would you ever go and shite

It's hilarious. Had to google half of these -

Ioan Lupescu - board member in Mahd Sports Academy, a sports academy based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Michael O'Neill - Northern Ireland manager
David Moyes - LOL
Aljoa Asanović - former head coach of Zambia
Frank de Boer - sacked from Al Jazira last year, at least he was a very good player
Ole Gunnar Solskjær - LMAO
Aitor Karanka - mid table manager, last employed by left Maccabi Tel Aviv for 6 months. Decent player, mind
Jean-Francois Domergue - got no idea who this guy is, 9 caps for France and managed two midtable clubs in France for a combined 7 years

Capello, Benitez, Bonner, and at a stretch Grant are only ones worth their salt on that list.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2055 on: Today at 02:50:40 pm »
Fairly sure Domergue scored two in the semi final in 84

not lecturing you but well worth checking the highlights out

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfcl3UGIr78

I have heard of all those guys but it is a very random bunch it has to be said
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2056 on: Today at 02:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:47:18 pm
It's hilarious. Had to google half of these -

Ioan Lupescu - board member in Mahd Sports Academy, a sports academy based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Michael O'Neill - Northern Ireland manager
David Moyes - LOL
Aljoa Asanović - former head coach of Zambia
Frank de Boer - sacked from Al Jazira last year, at least he was a very good player
Ole Gunnar Solskjær - LMAO
Aitor Karanka - mid table manager, last employed by left Maccabi Tel Aviv for 6 months. Decent player, mind
Jean-Francois Domergue - got no idea who this guy is, 9 caps for France and managed two midtable clubs in France for a combined 7 years

Capello, Benitez, Bonner, and at a stretch Grant are only ones worth their salt on that list.

Old Champ Manager vibes, there.
Online KC7

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2057 on: Today at 03:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:57:23 pm
8 years.

What were his patterns of play? None.

What was his preferred formation? Fuck knows.

What was his best team? Never had one, relied on individuals producing moments.

Bye bye Waistcoat.

I know Did Hamann gives some extreme views, but he nailed it here:

"The football was atrocious. Out of the 10 worst games in the tournament, England was responsible for seven"

https://www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2024/0714/1459871-hamann-england-were-atrocious-at-euro-2024/


When you serve up tripe, and you don't win, you won't have many admirers. Keegan won nowt, but he gave Geordies great memories. Evans with us too had us playing some lovely stuff while largely winning nowt.

The Italy game is the most damaging of Southgate's reign I think. It was such a gutless, negative, cautious, uninspiring display, in a final at home. That was not a good Italy team, yet they pinned England back for much of it. It's a game a good coach wins. England players looked lost that day, as they have done in most games under Southgate when faced with decent opponents.

Southgate is the equivalent of Solksjaer; got the job on a temporary basis, an emergency stop gap, and in both situations that is all it should have been.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2058 on: Today at 03:02:49 pm »
England fans thank Southgate, keep everything crossed hes not coming to their club

Quote
England fans have given vocal thanks to Gareth Southgate for his eight years as England manager, before crossing absolutely everything that his turgid brand of football wont be coming to their club any time soon.

After announcing his resignation this morning, speculation is already rife on which club will be lucky enough to secure his services.

England and Chelsea fan Simon William told us, I would like to thank Gareth for some of the best times as an England fan in my life. From Trippiers World Cup semi-final goal to Watkins last-minute semi-final winner, Im grateful for those incredible moments and memories that will stay with me until the day I die. But I would also like him to promise me he wont come within a hundred miles of Stamford Bridge.

Please.

Newcastle fan Shane Mattews told us, Gareth has been brilliant for England, and when he started, who amongst us wouldnt have taken two finals, a semi-final and a quarter-final from his four tournaments in charge? But please, God, dont let him come here if Eddie Howe gets his job with England.

I have no problem whatsoever seeing my club funded with blood money from a despotic authoritarian regime with a terrible human rights record, but I dont think I could remain a fan if we started playing six at the back at home against Fulham while focussing on avoiding defeat at all costs.

Other fans have had similar reactions, with Derek Smith, a lifelong Colchester City fan, told us, Ive loved watching England these last eight years, its been mostly wonderful  and sure, my club only preserved its league status at the bottom of League Two on the final day of the season, but honestly, I dont want him here.

Its bad enough struggling for results week in, week out, without having to watch a brand of football so tedious the NHS considered prescribing it to insomniacs.

So thank you Gareth, but no thank you.

https://newsthump.com/2024/07/16/england-fans-thank-southgate-keep-everything-crossed-hes-not-coming-to-their-club/
Offline paulrazor

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2059 on: Today at 03:04:52 pm »
I think England dominated that to begin with but once Italy tweaked it they couldnt counter that

It was a good italian team but they were running out of steam towards the end of that tournament, mind you it was to be expected when their centre backs had a combined age of about 170
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2060 on: Today at 03:13:29 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:05:44 pm
Why doesn't the Capelo and Eriksson nationality thing not work? Your point is that people in England would be fewming because England has a forign manager. Vield accusations of mass xenophobia. Some people are xenophobic thats not an english thing either, they are everywhere. A good manager would be accepted regardless of nationality, I know this because Eriksson and Capelo where generally accepted and people spoke about the football not where they were from. You get some gobshites who are racist, but its not everyone, at all. If Spain hired Klopp, we could be having this same conversation, couldnt we?
The problem with Sven and Capello wasn't that they weren't English, it was that they had no experience managing English players. Remember Capello trying to institute Italian-style preparations to a team completely unused to them, isolating them from their partners and family while they went crazy from boredom? While being unable to speak English? Sven was actually well liked by the players and the fans, he just couldn't manouevre the players into a shape that made sense. Klopp would be brilliant, but he won't accept the job and nor should he.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2061 on: Today at 03:17:33 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:04:52 pm
I think England dominated that to begin with but once Italy tweaked it they couldnt counter that

It was a good italian team but they were running out of steam towards the end of that tournament, mind you it was to be expected when their centre backs had a combined age of about 170

The best best teams have won the last two Euros, which is fine.
Online KC7

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2062 on: Today at 03:18:52 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:04:52 pm
I think England dominated that to begin with but once Italy tweaked it they couldnt counter that

It was a good italian team but they were running out of steam towards the end of that tournament, mind you it was to be expected when their centre backs had a combined age of about 170

True England had a fast start, but I think the atmosphere had a big part in that. Once the game settled Italy took over, a very beatable Italy.

The age of the Italy defence, and yet that moron sat on his hands and allowed them to stroll through that 90. I said during the game, around 65th minute,  "a good coach takes off Kane"; reason being he was knackered, and England (who were pinned back) needed an outlet upfront, runners (Rashford being one), and players to press that ancient back line. None of this happened. In contrast, Veratti (who was knackered) was taken off by Mancini, as he understands the concept that regardless of the name, if the player is not contributing he is a liability. Rashford and Sancho came on for pens FFS, and we know how that went.

He's a diabolical coach. One who reacts after the damage is done rather than preempts in seeing where the game is heading and acts accordingly.
Offline decosabute

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2063 on: Today at 03:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:56:44 pm
Who voted for this?

He was so poor and at fault for the two goals in Final.

All I could think while watching the final was how, if it were Trent playing right back, the entire post match would've been about his mistakes. That isn't even paranoid Liverpool bias speaking.

Walker was absolutely woeful defensively (the only reason he's in the team), offered nothing the other way, and yet there's barely a murmur about it.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2064 on: Today at 03:24:33 pm »
Online CraigDS

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2065 on: Today at 03:26:34 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:24:33 pm


Walker made the official one  :lmao
Offline paulrazor

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2066 on: Today at 03:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:17:33 pm
The best best teams have won the last two Euros, which is fine.
you wont get an argument from me there
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 03:18:52 pm
True England had a fast start, but I think the atmosphere had a big part in that. Once the game settled Italy took over, a very beatable Italy.

The age of the Italy defence, and yet that moron sat on his hands and allowed them to stroll through that 90. I said during the game, around 65th minute,  "a good coach takes off Kane"; reason being he was knackered, and England (who were pinned back) needed an outlet upfront, runners (Rashford being one), and players to press that ancient back line. None of this happened. In contrast, Veratti (who was knackered) was taken off by Mancini, as he understands the concept that regardless of the name, if the player is not contributing he is a liability. Rashford and Sancho came on for pens FFS, and we know how that went.

He's a diabolical coach. One who reacts after the damage is done rather than preempts in seeing where the game is heading and acts accordingly.
yes he is very reactive rather than pro active
Online KC7

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2067 on: Today at 03:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:02:49 pm
England fans thank Southgate, keep everything crossed hes not coming to their club

https://newsthump.com/2024/07/16/england-fans-thank-southgate-keep-everything-crossed-hes-not-coming-to-their-club/

hahaha. Believed that to be real until the authoritarian comment. Even the Colchester angle is plausible.

Nobody wants to watch tripe
Online Fromola

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2068 on: Today at 03:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:47:18 pm
It's hilarious. Had to google half of these -

Ioan Lupescu - board member in Mahd Sports Academy, a sports academy based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Michael O'Neill - Northern Ireland manager
David Moyes - LOL
Aljoa Asanović - former head coach of Zambia
Frank de Boer - sacked from Al Jazira last year, at least he was a very good player
Ole Gunnar Solskjær - LMAO
Aitor Karanka - mid table manager, last employed by left Maccabi Tel Aviv for 6 months. Decent player, mind
Jean-Francois Domergue - got no idea who this guy is, 9 caps for France and managed two midtable clubs in France for a combined 7 years

Capello, Benitez, Bonner, and at a stretch Grant are only ones worth their salt on that list.

Why I never take much heed of 'player's player of the year' awards, most of them have no clue about what they're watching, they've just got the ability to play.

Punditry further exposes this. At least a few of these made a reasonable fist at management.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2069 on: Today at 03:47:31 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 03:18:52 pm
True England had a fast start, but I think the atmosphere had a big part in that. Once the game settled Italy took over, a very beatable Italy.

The age of the Italy defence, and yet that moron sat on his hands and allowed them to stroll through that 90. I said during the game, around 65th minute,  "a good coach takes off Kane"; reason being he was knackered, and England (who were pinned back) needed an outlet upfront, runners (Rashford being one), and players to press that ancient back line. None of this happened. In contrast, Veratti (who was knackered) was taken off by Mancini, as he understands the concept that regardless of the name, if the player is not contributing he is a liability. Rashford and Sancho came on for pens FFS, and we know how that went.

He's a diabolical coach. One who reacts after the damage is done rather than preempts in seeing where the game is heading and acts accordingly.
That Italian team went 37 games unbeaten, still a world record at international level. They were literally the opposite of very beatable.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2070 on: Today at 03:48:38 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:26:34 pm
Walker made the official one  :lmao

Yeah, but that one is judged by officials. Whoscored is a stat dive. Opta is alsa  stat dive, not that dissimilar

Online Fromola

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2071 on: Today at 03:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:02:49 pm
England fans thank Southgate, keep everything crossed hes not coming to their club

https://newsthump.com/2024/07/16/england-fans-thank-southgate-keep-everything-crossed-hes-not-coming-to-their-club/

Like when all the dickheads tried to sell Hodgson to us. "Have him for England then". "Er no you're okay".
Online Fromola

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2072 on: Today at 03:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:47:31 pm
That Italian team went 37 games unbeaten, still a world record at international level. They were literally the opposite of very beatable.

They also failed to qualify for the World Cups either side of that Euros (and were lucky to qualify for this one).

Italy were good at that Euros but they also had a gruelling semi with Spain that went to pens, they had to travel a fair bit, while England stayed at Wembley (bar one game). Lost Spinazolla to injury who was one of the players of the tournament. England also got the obligatory favourable draw as well. Ukraine in the quarters, Denmark in the semis. That whole tournament couldn't have been organised any better for England to win it.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2073 on: Today at 03:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:54:35 pm
Old Champ Manager vibes, there.

He rocked up at Derby after Euro 96 didnt he? Class player and a lovely bouffant to boot.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2074 on: Today at 04:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:56:50 pm
He rocked up at Derby after Euro 96 didnt he? Class player and a lovely bouffant to boot.

He did. 

Don't remember his hair much, but he took a good set piece - had him on corners and free kicks  :)
Online KC7

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2075 on: Today at 04:26:32 pm »
Good write up on the BBC, it's that Italy game that will be the one a good coach wins.


"If there was one game in Southgates reign that summed up where the fault lines lay, it was the great missed opportunity of the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley. This will surely be the game of biggest single regret, even ahead of Sundays loss in Berlin.

England were effectively presented with a home tournament, just one game being played away from Wembley in Rome, where Ukraine were thrashed 4-0 in the quarter-final.

After Denmark were beaten in the semi-final, England once again went ahead through Luke Shaw after two minutes but, as against Croatia and in a familiar pattern under Southgate, they went into retreat, allowing an Italy side that was hardly vintage to dominate, equalise then take the final to penalties"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c886pl8v9j8o


The one that Southgate allowed to get away.

Him and his 29% win rate at Boro, getting relegated and then fired, doing nowt for 4 years then gets the gimme of under 21s, that's no pedigree to warrant managing the England national team (certainly pre McLaren, Hodgson and Fat sam when the job had status).
Online KC7

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2076 on: Today at 04:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:54:31 pm
They also failed to qualify for the World Cups either side of that Euros (and were lucky to qualify for this one).

Italy were good at that Euros but they also had a gruelling semi with Spain that went to pens, they had to travel a fair bit, while England stayed at Wembley (bar one game). Lost Spinazolla to injury who was one of the players of the tournament. England also got the obligatory favourable draw as well. Ukraine in the quarters, Denmark in the semis. That whole tournament couldn't have been organised any better for England to win it.

Yeah it wasn't a great side. Good, but not great.

At home, and with the players England had, against a old back line vulnerable to the pace England had in abundance (but didn't use), that's the main missed chance of his era.

Us at home to Chelsea (who were missing several starters, and had the focus of CL game midweek), we blew that game via an incompetent coach who couldn't set up a team defensively

Good coaches grasp these favourable opportunities.
Online TSC

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2077 on: Today at 04:39:36 pm »
Unfortunately I stumbled on an interview with Allerdyce on sky sports news yesterday.  He was adamant that next manager should also be English.  No more foreigners in the hot seat was his cry.  Maybe he thinks he has unfinished business in the hot seat, following his short reign swiftly coming to an end years ago.
Online The Final Third

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2078 on: Today at 04:47:19 pm »
Online Giono

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2079 on: Today at 05:02:54 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:39:36 pm
Unfortunately I stumbled on an interview with Allerdyce on sky sports news yesterday.  He was adamant that next manager should also be English.  No more foreigners in the hot seat was his cry.  Maybe he thinks he has unfinished business in the hot seat, following his short reign swiftly coming to an end years ago.

Too funny this insistence on an English manager. At the Copa America both finalists Colombia and Argentina had Argentine Managers. Chile, Uruguay and Venezuela.had Argentine managers too.

Would England reject Scalloni or Pochetino?

