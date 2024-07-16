The team of the tournament was picked by a panel of 12 "technical observers" including David Moyes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Rafa Benitez.
hahaha
Walker in it, would you ever go and shite
It's hilarious. Had to google half of these -
Ioan Lupescu - board member in Mahd Sports Academy, a sports academy based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Michael O'Neill - Northern Ireland manager
David Moyes - LOL
Aljoa Asanović - former head coach of Zambia
Frank de Boer - sacked from Al Jazira last year, at least he was a very good player
Ole Gunnar Solskjær - LMAO
Aitor Karanka - mid table manager, last employed by left Maccabi Tel Aviv for 6 months. Decent player, mind
Jean-Francois Domergue - got no idea who this guy is, 9 caps for France and managed two midtable clubs in France for a combined 7 years
Capello, Benitez, Bonner, and at a stretch Grant are only ones worth their salt on that list.