Good write up on the BBC, it's that Italy game that will be the one a good coach wins."If there was one game in Southgates reign that summed up where the fault lines lay, it was the great missed opportunity of the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley. This will surely be the game of biggest single regret, even ahead of Sundays loss in Berlin.England were effectively presented with a home tournament, just one game being played away from Wembley in Rome, where Ukraine were thrashed 4-0 in the quarter-final.After Denmark were beaten in the semi-final, England once again went ahead through Luke Shaw after two minutes but, as against Croatia and in a familiar pattern under Southgate, they went into retreat, allowing an Italy side that was hardly vintage to dominate, equalise then take the final to penalties"The one that Southgate allowed to get away.Him and his 29% win rate at Boro, getting relegated and then fired, doing nowt for 4 years then gets the gimme of under 21s, that's no pedigree to warrant managing the England national team (certainly pre McLaren, Hodgson and Fat sam when the job had status).